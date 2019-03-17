The Treasury Bond ETF In Trading Range, Utilities Set New High As Junk Bonds Recover

The high yield bond ETF remains below its “reversion to the mean”, but above its 200-day SMA at $35.34 with my quarterly pivot at $35.27.

The utilities sector ETF set a new all-time high at $58.74 last week nearly testing my annual risky level at $58.98.

The Treasury bond ETF is trading between its 200-day simple moving average at $118.99 and its Jan. 3 high at $123.86.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond remains below its 200-day simple moving average at 3.116% last week with my semiannual pivot at 3.052% and weekly risky level at 2.955%.

The utilities stock ETF offers a dividend yield of just 2.96%, falling below 3% which makes XLU no longer attractive as a “flight to safety” investment.

The junk bond ETF is above its 200-day SMA at $35.35 and below its 200-week SMA at $36.04. This ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since the week of Nov. 14, 2014.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 20+ year bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury bond ETF ($121.75 on March 15) is up 0.2% so far in 2019 after setting its 2019 high of $123.86 on Jan. 3. This ETF is up 8.8% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $120.86 and below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $123.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 55.89 last week, down from 62.53 on March 8.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level at $116.15 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week SMA at $123.86. My semiannual pivot is $121.37 with my quarterly risky level is $125.62.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The utility stock ETF ($58.19 on March 15) is up 10% so far in 2019 and is 14.5% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its 5-week modified moving average at $56.33 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $50.02. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic rose to 86.94 last week, up from 82.07 on March 8 moving further above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness my semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $49.95 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level at $58.98. My quarterly and monthly risky pivots remain at $55.87 and $56.90, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The junk bond ETF ($35.66 on March 15) is up 6.2% so far in 2019 and is 8.3% above its Dec. 26 low of $32.92. JNK has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $35.32 but still below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $36.04. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 92.20 last week, up from 91.34 on March 8 maintaining the status of an “inflating parabolic bubble” with a reading above 90.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $32.74 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average at $36.04. My semiannual and quarterly pivots are $34.20 and $35.27, respectively.

