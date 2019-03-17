Buy Apple For Great Total Return And Future 10% Growth

Apple three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you good growth with increased earnings from the information technology growth.

The three-year average payout ratio is low at 25%, and the low PE of 15 makes Apple a buy at this entry point.

Apple has increased its dividend for seven years in a row and presently has a yield of 1.7%, which is a little below average.

Apple's total return overperformed the Dow average for my 51-month test period by 27.96%, which is good, and the company has a solid growing dividend income.

This article is about Apple (AAPL) and why it's a buy for the total return investor who also wants some dividend income. Apple designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices products and information technology services.

Apple will be evaluated using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year, buy bolt-on companies and buy back its shares.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Apple has a good chart going up and to the right on a fair slope. In a good economy, AAPL shines like in years 2016 through 2019 YTD. In the year 2015 AAPL was consolidating. The dip at the end of 2018 has created a buying opportunity.

Fundamentals of Apple will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Apple International passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Apple does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with seven years of increasing dividends and a 1.7% yield. Apple is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The three-year average payout ratio is low at 25%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for increasing the business by buying bolt-on companies. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. AAPL easily passes this guideline. AAPL is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $815.3 Billion. Apple's 2019 projected cash flow at $80 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. The company also has a lot of cash on the books to be able to buy bolt-on companies. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 10% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Apple can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AAPL passes this guideline since their total return is 69.77%, more than the Dow's total return of 41.81%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,900 today. This makes Apple a good investment for the total return investor looking back, with future growth potential as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AAPL's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $195, passing the guideline. AAPL's price is presently 9% below the target. AAPL is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making AAPL a good buy at this entry point for the growth investor who wants good steady increasing dividends and future total return growth. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the slightly-below-average growing dividend makes AAPL a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a good income stream. Most of all what makes AAPL interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and the worldwide economy increases. AAPL gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Apple passes this total return guideline against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 69.77% makes Apple a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. AAPL has an below average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for seven years making AAPL also a good choice for the dividend investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased May 2019 to $0.80/Qtr. from $0.73/ Qtr. or a 10% increase.

DOW's 51 Month total return baseline is 41.81%

Company Name 51 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Apple 69.77% +27.96% 1.7%

Click to enlarge

For the last quarter on January 29, 2019, Apple reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $4.17 and compared to last year at $3.89. Total revenue was lower at $84.0 Billion, down more than a year ago by 4.51% year over year and beat expected revenue by $312 Million. This was a mixed report with the bottom line increasing and the top line decreasing. The next earnings report will be out late April 2019 and is expected to be $2.39 compared to last year at $2.67.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Apple, designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players. The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company's products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.”

Overall Apple is a good business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for AAPL's products. The slightly below average dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 29, 2019, earnings call, Tim Cook (Chief Executive Officer) said:

Our December quarter revenue was below our original expectations, coming in at $84.3 billion. That's down 5% from a year ago, or down 3% adjusting for foreign exchange. We noted four factors that would impact our results when we provided guidance in November: different iPhone launch timing from a year ago, FX headwinds, supply constraints on certain products and macroeconomic conditions in emerging markets. One of those factors, weak macro conditions in some emerging markets was significantly more severe than we originally foresaw, especially in Greater China. As our letter noted, that challenge was compounded by quarterly iPhone upgrades that were lower than we anticipated. Despite iPhone upgrades being lower than we anticipated, our business grew outside of China, including new records in the Americas, Western Europe, Central, and Eastern Europe and our rest of Asia Pacific segment. We had record performance in large markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Korea. We generated record December quarter services revenue in Greater China, fueled by an amazing ecosystem with over 2.5 million registered iOS developers. We saw very strong results from our wearables business there with revenues up over 50%. We also continued to grow our total active installed base by adding new customers. Revenue from cloud services continues to grow rapidly with year-over-year revenue up over 40% in the December quarter. And readership of Apple News set a new record with over 85 million monthly active users in the three countries where we've launched the United States, the U.K., and Australia."

From the Apple 1st quarter earnings press release, Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 second quarter:

revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion

gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent

operating expenses between $8.5 billion and $8.6 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 17 percent Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.”

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Apple business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AAPL has good growth and will continue as the foreign economies grow and demand for mobile information products increase.

Apple is a good investment choice for the total return investor with it's above DOW average total return and the dividend growth investor for income. Apple is not being considered for The Good Business Portfolio as a separate position but is a significant holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), which is 8% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return in the mobile information business, AAPL may be the right investment for you.

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 12 the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport McMoRan, (FCX) that I think will go up over time.

On March 11 the portfolio reduced the position of Arconic (ARNC) from 0.4% of the portfolio to 0.3%. I will sell the rest of this position within the month. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under-par.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The five top percentage of the portfolio companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) and Boeing (BA) is 14.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential. Boeing has dropped in the last 2 weeks because of the second 737 Max-8 crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, IR, EOS, TXN, ADP, FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.