Be Wary Of The Rally In REITs

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year, with a YTD return of 14.60% versus the broader index’s 12.13% return (at time of writing). REITs are perceived as a form of diversification from other equity sectors, as they are considered a good hybrid between income and growth securities. Equity REITs offer an average dividend yield of 4.08%. Some believe the sector is very interest rate sensitive, though I believe it is more sensitive to changes in economic conditions instead. While it has been rallying strongly lately, investors should tread cautiously amid rising downside risks.

Source: Fidelity

What are equity REITs?

Equity REITs offer exposure to various types of properties, such as industrial, residential, office and retail properties. These properties are leased out to consumers/ businesses, and the rent income is distributed out as dividends to shareholders in REITs.

How does the Real Estate sector perform during different stages of business cycle?

The chart below from Fidelity research exhibits how the Real Estate sector is expected to perform during different stages of the business cycle.

Source: Fidelity

The sector has a very cyclical nature, which performs well during the early stages of the cycle, but very poorly during recessions. Hence, during economic downturns, it is best to reduce exposure to the REITs and instead increase exposure to defensive stock sectors. In fact, the chart below indicates how the Real Estate sector has historically been the worst performing sector during recessions. Therefore, given that we are already in the late stages of the business cycle, and market participants are anticipating a recession soon, it may not be advisable to hold exposure to the sector presently.

Source: Fidelity

How do changes in interest rates affect REITs?

Before we discuss the recent outperformance of REITs, it is important to understand the relation between interest rates and REITs. There are many investors who believe rising interest rates are bad for REITs, which is a valid perspective given that the dividend yields offered become less attractive as the yields on treasuries (risk-free securities) rise. This would explain why in 2018, during which the Fed hiked four times, the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Index delivered a price return of -7.97%, and a total return (incorporates both price return and dividend income) of -4.10%.

Source: MarketWatch

However, the chart above shows how there were also periods during which the REITs index had been climbing higher in 2018, reflecting that rising interest rates are not completely bad for REITs. In fact, Brian Cordes from Cohen & Steers (real estate investment company) states that, "if interest rates are going up because the economy is improving, that can be positive for REITs because landlords can raise rents to cover the rate increases”.

Nevertheless, the problem is that both the global and domestic economies have actually been weakening lately, and there have been fears that the Fed may end up tightening monetary policy too far to the extent that they end up inducing a recession. This is why the REITs plummeted with the broader market during the Q4 2018 market turmoil. As a result, a weaker economy undermines the ability of landlords to increase rents on consumers/businesses, and could even result in lower demand for properties to lease, which in turn undermines the performance of REITs during economic downturns. In fact, their sensitivity to economic conditions is comparable to high yield corporate bonds, given that the average historical spread between REITs and high yield corporate bonds is 60 basis points, which is indicative of the true risk profile of REITs.

Therefore, from my perspective, REITs are not as interest rate sensitive, as they are economic condition- sensitive.

Why have REITs been outperforming? Can it last?

One of the main reasons REITs have outperformed is due to a dovish Fed. Since their last hike in December, Fed members have been expressing the need to be patient with future rate hikes. This dovish shift has eased concerns among investors that the Fed will hike too far to the extent that they end up inducing a recession. Hence, this improved economic outlook has allowed REITs to rally higher as investors believe real estate property valuations and rent incomes will continue to flourish.

Moreover, given that the Fed is currently keeping rate hikes on hold, with some investors believing that the rate hiking cycle has already ended, dividend yields offered by REITs have turned out to be more attractive than treasury yields. The average yield offered by equity REITs is 4.08% (at time of writing), while the yields on 1yr, 10yr and 30yr treasuries are 2.52%, 2.62% and 3.03% respectively (at time of writing). Therefore, for income-investors, REITs remain more attractive than treasuries presently. This has also played a role in driving demand for REITs higher since the start of this year.

However, keep in mind that the level of dividends that REITs pay out are not fixed, and that they can always be lowered in response to lower rent income due to worsening economic conditions.

Furthermore, equity REITs have become overvalued following this rally, with a trailing twelve month PE ratio of 29.72, and a forward PE ratio of 23.21. Moreover, the real estate sector also has one of the weakest fundamentals. The charts below reflect how the sector has one of the weakest EPS growth rates, and return on equity rates.

Source: Fidelity

Therefore, high valuations with weak underlying fundamentals are certainly not bullish factors for the sector. Given that we are already in the late stages of the business cycle with a recession anticipated soon, and the highly cyclical nature of the real estate sector, it is not advisable to buy into this rally.

Bottom Line

While REITs have been performing very strongly since the start of this year, I believe investors should avoid the sector given that we are in the late stages of the business cycle, and a recession is highly anticipated soon, during which this asset class does not perform well. Lofty valuations and weak fundamentals further weaken the case for holding exposure to REITs. I do not recommend buying into this rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.