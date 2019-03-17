SLV: A Perfect Recipe For Gains?

Since August 2016, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has traded under pressure. After falling to recent lows at 13.11, the ETF displayed losses of roughly 33.49% in just over two years. Broad strength in equities lessened market demand for safe haven instruments and these trends may have weighed disproportionately on SLV when compared to funds tied to the value of other precious metals. But a recent bounce from historical price support suggests that these negative trends might be in the process of reversal. Macroeconomic factors also look supportive, as deteriorating growth prospects in the eurozone and rising volatility levels in equities could spur further demand for the underlying white metal and send SLV to new highs before the end of 2019.

(Source: Author / TradingView)

Since SLV is currently making a clear upside recovery attempt after bouncing from its 2015 lows, investors might be looking for historical similarities within the global economic context to justify those recent gains. Some investors might argue that the latest policy commentaries from the European Central Bank have provided examples, as they indicate drastic revisions in regional growth projections. Just four months ago, the central bank expected 2019 GDP growth to post at a rate of 1.7%. But those projections were scaled back at the central bank’s most recent meeting (to just 1.1%) as continued global trade tensions have already disrupted the previous outlook.

The ECB is now seen pushing back potential interest rate hikes until at least the beginning of 2020 and this creates a more encouraging global framework for non-yielding instruments like SLV. Perhaps there are some important similarities if we compare this situation to the economic environment of 2011, when the eurozone was at the height of its sovereign debt crisis. In just over 15 months, escalating debt problems in Greece, Ireland, and Italy sent SLV to gains of more than 236.46%. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned against a new sovereign debt crisis risk in Europe, as continued Brexit negotiations and political uncertainties in Italy have the potential to further damage the economic outlook for the region. If accurate, these economic predictions suggest SLV could be in for gains that are much more substantial than the mere 8.6% rally that has developed since November 13th, 2018.

(Source: Societe Generale / Bloomberg)

Further supporting the bullish outlook is the market supply trend in the underlying metal, as successive shortages in the market balance have grown steadily over the last two years. In 2019, market deficits have already increased by 175% in relation to the deficits present in 2017. Perplexingly, valuations in SLV have actually dropped during this period (by about 6.5%). Fundamentally, this makes no sense at all. So, it is clear that the market is basing its decisions on external factors that are not directly related to the basic dynamics of supply and demand.

Record highs in the S&P 500 probably have something to do with this, as investors have shown reduced need for SLV and other safe haven funds. But the huge spikes in volatility displayed at the end of 2018 suggest that this bullish outlook for equities might be standing on weakened legs. Moreover, the potential for coming weakness in the U.S. dollar has grown with the most recent labor market data show that jobs creation slowed nearly to a halt in February. Despite these growing (and obviously valid) concerns, the greenback continues to trade near long-term highs versus the euro, the British pound, and the Japanese yen.

At the same time, global inflationary pressures could continue to build due to recent policy decisions from China and the Fed. Today, most investors seem to think that inflation is a non-concern. But what this really shows is the destructive nature of the market’s short-term memory. After the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve began its quantitative easing programs and the potential for rising inflation was one of the central criticisms of the historic change in policy. Those fears seem to have eroded entirely. But when we have a global economic context in which consumer prices are rising and labor markets are unpredictable, that same optimism has the potential to change very quickly. If investors start to surrender their long positions in equities as a result of continued volatility trends, the precious metals ETFs will likely start to attract much more of the market’s attention.

SLV has generated significant losses over the last two years, but that might make it a better bargain if we compare its valuation to that of its popular counterpart, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). Since their respective peaks in 2011, SLV has fallen by 70.53% whereas GLD has declined by a mere 33.77%. This places SLV in much better position to generate enhanced returns in 2019.

The economic climate this year remains increasingly uncertain, and the next market trigger could come in many different forms. Trade wars scenarios between China and the U.S. will likely weigh on global growth, inflationary pressures could escalate, or we could see event that as small as a surprise credit default at a blue chip company with excessive debt levels. What we can say for certain is that high tide of investor optimism that we’ve experienced since the last financial crisis has been diminishing quickly. With prices this cheap, those of us that are looking for some added insurance against unforeseen risks can look to SLV as a suitable hedge.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.