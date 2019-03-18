Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now?

The sell-off was triggered by reports that Hercules Capital's CEO was charged with fraud.

Hercules Capital, Inc.'s (HTGC) shares slumped ~10 percent on Tuesday in one of the worst sell-offs in years on reports that the business development company's Chief Executive Officer Manuel Henriquez and his wife Elizabeth Henriquez were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Hercules Capital's shares are oversold and a bargain after Tuesday's massacre. What should investors do now?

New Developments

That said, though, new developments surfaced on Tuesday last week when it was reported that Hercules Capital's Chief Executive Officer Manuel Henriquez and his wife Elizabeth Henriquez were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349.

The core accusation: Henriquez participated in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for their two daughters. As per the affidavit:

As set forth below, the HENRIQUEZES participated in the college entrance exam cheating scheme, on four separate occasions, for their two daughters. In addition, the HENRIQUEZES conspired to bribe Gordon Ernst, the head tennis coach at Georgetown University, to designate their older daughter as a tennis recruit in order to facilitate her admission to Georgetown.1

Obviously, this was not good news.

As is often the case in situations like this, investors reacted emotionally and fearfully, and rushed to sell Hercules Capital's stock into the weakness. This caused the BDC's share price to drop ~10 percent last Tuesday.

Hercules Capital's shares have not yet recovered.

Source: StockCharts

The big question here, of course, is whether Hercules Capital's shareholders have a legitimate reason to be concerned about their investment in the business development company in light of those new developments.

Frankly, I think investors are overreacting to the charges that are being brought forward. Even if Henriquez did take a short-cut to get his daughters into university, the charges are not related to Hercules Capital at all. While some investors may rightfully question the ethics of the persons involved in the alleged college entrance exam cheating scheme, there is no indication whatsoever that Hercules Capital did something wrong.

As a result, I think investors have widely overreacted to last week's news. Hercules Capital is not charged with any wrongdoing, and I don't think that fraud risk with respect to the business development company has increased at all. The best thing, as always, is probably to ignore the noise and focus solely on the investment thesis, which, in my opinion, remains fully intact.

In addition, Hercules Capital announced today that Mr. Henriquez has stepped down from his position as CEO. As per the press release:

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or “the Company”) today announced that effective immediately, Manuel Henriquez has voluntarily stepped aside as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The Board has elected Robert P. Badavas, currently Lead Independent Director to be Interim Chairman of the Board and elected Scott Bluestein, the Company’s Chief Investment Officer as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Henriquez will continue as a member of the Company’s Board and an adviser to the Company.

Investment Thesis Remains Intact

Investors should judge HTGC based on the company's fundamentals and not based on the personal issues of the CEO.

Hercules Capital has seen a strong increase of its portfolio assets and associated portfolio income over time, thanks to strong demand for new capital in the BDC's core markets. Hercules Capital's net investment income has grown at a 15.5 percent compound annual growth rate since 2011. In addition, 2018 was a record year for the company in terms of NII.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

Hercules Capital is highly profitable, too. The business development company has industry-leading profitability in terms of its returns on average equity. The reported fourth quarter ROAE was a whopping 13.6 percent, which left other BDCs in the dust. Source: Hercules Capital

The company has gradually increased its debt commitments and funding in lockstep with growing demand for venture capital. The growth trend is healthy and has underpinned the BDC's earnings growth.

Source: Hercules Capital

Besides healthy growth trends in terms of debt commitments/portfolio size/net investment income, Hercules Capital covers its payout with net investment income and distributable net operating income. Average NII of $0.31/share and average DNOI of $0.34/share over the last twelve quarters compare against a stable $0.31/share quarterly distribution.

Source: Achilles Research

In addition, Hercules Capital has $30.7 million in "spillover earnings", which are undistributed excess earnings that are also available for dividend payout. Hence, Hercules Capital's distribution is not at risk over the short haul, in my opinion.

Positive Interest Rate Sensitivity

Hercules Capital has positive interest rate sensitivity based on its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio. At the end of the December quarter, more than 97 percent of the BDC's loan portfolio was linked to variable interest rates, setting the company up for NII-growth in a rising rate environment.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital estimates that a 100 basis point increase in interest rates will boost net interest income by $0.17/share annually going forward.

Source: Hercules Capital

A Bargain After The Drop

Hercules Capital's shares - after the sell-off - change hands for just ~9.6x Q4-2018 run-rate NII and ~8.8x Q4-2018 run-rate DNOI, which are very reasonable multiples. Shares are also priced at 1.24x net asset value, much less than just two weeks ago when shares sold for ~1.40x NAV.

HTGC has historically sold for a premium to NAV thanks to its excellent financial results and stable, covered distribution.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Hercules Capital remains vulnerable to a U.S. recession and a decrease in venture capital demand from young, innovative companies in the BDC's core markets technology, life sciences and sustainable/renewable technologies. A major economic downturn could increase pressure on Hercules Capital's NII and, possibly, the company's distribution coverage. A decrease in interest rates, associated with slowing or negative economic growth, would most likely limit Hercules Capital's NII-upside potential.

Your Takeaway

Though the news about the fraud charges don't look good on first glance, the investment thesis has not changed in the least. Hercules Capital is not involved in the scheme at all, and the investment thesis remains fully intact: Hercules Capital covers its dividend with NII and DNOI, has considerable NII-upside, and the valuation has become more appealing...which are really the only things that should matter to shareholders. I expect weakness in HTGC to persist over the short-haul, but the stock will most likely recover once the dust settles. Staying the course.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.