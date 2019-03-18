Apergy Focuses On Downhole Applications To Counter A Slowdown

Apergy can slow down in the near-term

Apergy Corporation (APY) offers engineered equipment and technologies. The company provides efficient functioning of wells from drilling to completion to production. The energy price volatility and completions activity slowdown can pull back APY’s positive momentum in the short-term. In the medium-to-long term, I expect the stock to grow as the energy market recovers.

Apergy Corporation’s current strategies revolve around strengthening its product suite to serve downhole applications and providing digital solutions. APY generally has a long-term view on the energy market and relies primarily on the U.S. shale boom and increased production. It also re-employs its expertise in serving the U.S. unconventional shale resources in various other international geographies. APYs cash flows increased significantly in FY2018. Its balance sheet is free of any short-term financial risk.

Since April 2018, APY’s stock price has increased by 8.2%. In the past year, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by 32%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing APY’s Q4 revenues and operating margin by segments

In Q4 2018, Apergy Corporation’s top line declined marginally compared to Q3 2018. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s revenue showed improvement in Q4 2018. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, its revenues increased by 18%. While both of APY’s operating segments (Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies) were resilient sequentially in Q4 2019, the Drilling Technologies segment growth outperformed the other segment year-over-year.

What positively affected the Production & Automation Technologies segment was artificial lift products growth and higher demand for APY’s digital products in the market. However, the upstream customers’ budget exhaustion by the end of FY2018 did slow down the artificial product sales in Q4. This also led to a 23% decline in the segment operating profit quarter-over-quarter in Q4. In this context, investors may note that by providing the full suite of artificial lift products and technologies, APY can generate revenues throughout the life of the well.

Year-over-year, the Drilling Technologies segment’s 24% revenue growth was led by higher demand for APY’s polycrystalline diamond cutters (or PDCs) and increased adoption of the diamond bearings technology in the drilling industry. Over the years, APY has developed quality artificial lift products, a suite of fit-for-purpose digital solutions, and differentiated PDCs. The segment operating margin increased by 40% in the past year remained steady, while quarter-over-quarter, it remained steady. APY’s drilling technology products are positioned to take advantage of the long-term U.S. shale oil production growth, horizontal drilling, and increasing laterals.

What are the growth initiatives that will drive APY?

Apergy will mainly focus on catering to three downhole applications in the near-term. These are the rotatory steerables, mud motors, and the downhole power generation. To that extent, the primary focus for APY in 2019 will be its electric submersible pump (or ESP) developments. Its ESPs include centrifugal pumps, controls, and digital solutions, and gas handling devices and motors. APY has gained ESP market share in the U.S. onshore unconventional market. What differentiates APY’s ESP products is the integration of the company’s digital monitoring solution with the pumps. This has enabled the company to increase the ESP installation rate by 2.5x in the Permian by the end of 2018 compared to 2016.

Regarding the ESP growth, this is what APY’s management commented in the Q4 2018 earnings call:

As we move into 2019, given the commodity price decline in the early -- in the later part of the Q4 of 2018, we see a slower start to the quarter, and we see activity continuously improving and we have already seen that from January, the way we started January and how we exited January and now into February, our activity of installs are starting to continuously pick up and increase. So we see that trend continuing through the year. And we expect another strong year for ESP product line. With respect to the conversion, we saw the activity of rod lift conversion.

The other key growth prospect for APY would be the rod lift product offerings in the wells where the production decline rates are high. Rod lift is a part of the artificial lift technology for the low-flow valves. APY has placed significant initiatives to convert to rod lift due to its application in the unconventional shales with high decline rates. The company is delivering these conversions both from ESP (electrical submersible pumps) and gas lift wells to the rod lift application. From FY2017 to FY2018, APY’s rod lift product sales increased by high-single digits. APY’s management believes that the customers using this technology will grow in the Permian Basin.

The company’s digital products are also expected to boost growth. Notably, the fit-for-purpose digital solutions increase visibility in the downhole conditions, asset performance, failure prediction and analysis, and optimization opportunities. In this regard, Apergy has recently introduced the spotlight remote monitoring system for engines.

How much can APY’s ESP business grow?

Despite competition in the market, APY’s management expects its electric submersible pumps to grow by a double-digit number in FY2019. This would be possible even if the crude oil price stays at the $50 to $55 per barrel range. ESPs are part of APY’s Artificial Lift product group, which accounted for 59% of FY2018 revenues.

APY seeks growth in the international market

In FY2018, the majority of APY’s revenue was generated in the U.S. (79%). Its revenue share from markets outside of the U.S. was 21%. From FY2017 to FY2018, APY’s revenues from international operations increased by 8%. Although APY’s revenues generated in the Middle East increased by 9% in FY2018 compared to FY2017, its artificial lift products saw pricing headwinds during 2018. In FY2019, the company expects growth to increase in that region. Similarly, higher upstream activity in Latin America would make way for higher sales. Overall, APY can leverage its technologies currently used in the North American unconventional oil and gas production in targeted international markets.

APY’s Q1 2019 and FY2019 guidance

In Q1 2019, APY’s growth can moderate following slower market activity or the seasonality effect during the start of the year. In Q1, Apergy’s management expects revenues to range between $295 million and $305 million, which at the mid-point, represents ~4% decline compared to Q4 2018. In Q1 2019, the company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in the range of $69 million to $73 million. This, at the mid-point, represents ~9% decline compared to Q4 2018. Over Q1 2018, however, the adjusted EBITDA represents ~11% increase.

In the Q4 2018 earnings call, APY’s management cited Oilfield Products & Services Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research. In this survey, APY was rated first in the categories of artificial lift, performance and reliability, engineering and design, horizontal and directional wells, and onshore applications in the survey. As upstream capex budget remains tight, customer satisfaction can become a key factor to determine OFS companies’ growth.

APY’s cash flow has improved significantly

In FY2018, APY generated ~$164 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a 116% increase compared to FY2017. Higher revenues from both its operating segments led to higher CFO in FY2018. APY’s working capital did not change much between FY2017 and FY2018.

In FY2018, APY has spent $58 million in capex. Depending on the requirement to increase asset base and maintenance capex, APY‘s management expects capex to be ~2.5% of its revenues in FY2019. On top of that, the company plans to spend $20 million to $25 million to expand its portfolio of ESP-leased assets. In comparison, APY’s capex was 4.8% of its FY2018 revenues. Assuming a moderate increase in revenues, APY’s FY2019 capex would remain at a similar level compared to FY2018.

APY’s long-term debt will be due for repayment in 2025 without further refinancing. As of December 31, 2018, APY had total liquidity of $288 million, including a $250 million revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2018, approximately 39% of APY’s cash balances were held outside the United States.

APY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54x. Its industry peers like Superior Energy Services (SPN) has higher leverage (2.0x), while Schlumberger (SLB) has lower leverage (0.47x). C&J Energy Services (CJES), on the other and, has no debt.

What does APY’s relative valuation imply?

Apergy Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.3x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates for the next four quarters, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, APY’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.0x. Between Q2 2018 and Q4 2018, APY’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.8x. So, APY is currently trading at a marginal premium to its past three-quarter average.

APY’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple expansion, as noted in the table above. This is because APY is expected to improve EBITDA compared to a fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. APY’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (SPN, CJ, and SLB) average of 6.6x.

Analysts’ rating on APY

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nine sell-side analysts rated APY a “buy” in March 2019 (includes strong buys), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for APY is $45.9, which at APY’s current price yields ~12% returns.

What’s the take on APY?

Apergy Corporation’s current strategies revolve around electric submersible pump development, deploying rod lift product in the fast-declining wells, and increasing fit-for-purpose digital solutions sales. ESP product sales can achieve double-digit growth in FY2019. APY has a long-term view on the energy market, and relies primarily on the U.S. shale boom and increased production. APY's cash flows increased significantly in FY2018. It has no near-term debt repayment obligations, and so, is relatively free of any financial risk.

The energy price volatility and completions activity slowdown can pull back APY’s positive momentum in the short-term. In the medium-to-long term, I expect the stock to grow as the energy market recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.