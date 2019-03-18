MasTec Q4 And 2018 Update: Gentlemen, Start Your Engines

The company's customers have huge capital spends planned for mid-2019 through at least 2021. MasTec is perfectly positioned to take a big slice of this pie.

When I first wrote about MasTec (MTZ) with a buy recommendation on October 14, the stock was having a bad case of the Octobers and was trading at $41.90. Since then, the company has reported stellar Q3 earnings, announced the early retirement of some debt in Q4, got listed on the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and just reported another great quarter in Q4, recovering quickly from the December Swoon. So, things are good.

But they are about to get much better, I believe. 2019 will see a ramp-up in demand for construction services where MasTec has a significant footprint, and they are perfectly positioned to capitalize. We are at the starting line, waiting for the green light.

The Story So Far

In my October report, I went into a little detail on the company’s history, but here’s the Reader’s Digest Version.

MasTec is an infrastructure construction company based out of Miami. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa, a somewhat legendary figure in the 1960s generation of Cuban refugees (he was at the Bay of Pigs and lived to tell the tale). Their roots are in telecom buildout, but now their customers are split between wireless/wireline, oil/gas, power generation, power transmission and in-home installation. The stock had a bit of a rough 2018 in H1, but I think it is still undervalued even after its recent run, and will have great 2019 and 2020 numbers even if the macro picture sours.

Infrastructure construction is a volatile business, both in terms of contracts, and how and when those contracts get paid. Quarterly revenue and earnings are very noisy data sets. The first half of 2018 was one of the down periods and the stock price reflected that, despite how things look for MasTec down the road.

MasTec's management has displayed an ability to manage the quarterly ups and downs of their business quite well historically. MasTec bottomed out under $13 during the oil glut that accompanied the initial shale boom. While they did see downward trends in their revenue and earnings in 2015 and 2016, the boom in oil production in previously inaccessible fields is obvious good news for MasTec, and they recovered quickly, never dipping below 11% gross margins.

Then, the dreaded double top at $55 in H1 2018. First, it took a February swoon with the rest of the market. After recovering from that, a couple of bad headlines hit. First were reports that they were having trouble collecting on their invoices for the much-delayed Rover pipeline (they collected in October). Then came a court-ordered delay on another project, the Mountain Valley pipeline.

Quarter-to-quarter, revenue and earnings are volatile. Contracts are large, and mostly get paid at or near completion. Pipeline projects especially are often met with delays, force majeure, rerouting, local NIMBYs, and unforeseen regulatory hurdles. These two projects had a bit of all that.

The good news about all of this is that it mostly just pushes the revenue into later quarters, while many related costs were already accounted for in H1. Delays also raise the overall value of the contract, increasing long-term margins. For example, they bid out their oil and gas projects anticipating 12-13% gross margins, but heavily delayed projects typically come in at 15-16%.

So despite these 2018 H1 headwinds, MasTec delivered 16% Q2 EBITDA margins, even with revenue coming in soft. To me, this speaks to their managerial and operational strength.

But the real story is the variety of opportunities coming up in 2019 and 2020 in areas where they have a very significant corporate footprint and competence.

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Canadian tar sands takeaway capacity alleviation

Mexican transition from coal to LNG for power generation

We are at the starting line of most of these, and the capital spends by MasTec customers will be huge at least through 2020. Let’s look at their great Q4 and full-year and also what they and some of their top customers reported about upcoming projects.

Pulling up to the Starting Line

First, a little under-the-hood maintenance. Because of accounting changes for deferred taxes in the 2017 Tax Act, MasTec got a $120-million non-cash tax benefit in 2017. From the annual report:

Under the provisions of the 2017 Tax Act, the U.S. corporate tax rate decreased from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. As a result, the U.S. deferred income tax balances were adjusted in 2017 when the 2017 Tax Act was enacted. The Company completed an initial remeasurement of its deferred tax assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2017 as a result of this new tax law, which resulted in a non-cash tax benefit of $120.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

To be clear, this is just an accounting shift that moved much of the 2018 tax benefit to 2017’s cash flow, which was readjusted again last December, slightly decreasing 2018 liability. The upshot is that GAAP earnings comps to 2017 are not particularly helpful, since MasTec effectively paid negative rates for both federal and state taxes in 2017 and slightly higher rates in 2018 than they will going forward. So I’m going non-GAAP here with Pre-Tax Income, or PTI, as my primary earnings measurement.

Beginning with some per-share growth rates, what we see is the price has underperformed the other growth rates. (“Price Underperformance” here is the difference between the price growth rate and the average of the other 4 growth rates.)

The stock price has underperformed other growth rates in all our windows, especially in the past year, and the price ratios are compressing. This does not even take into account what is shaping up to be a stellar next 2 years, so I consider the stock to be significantly underpriced at the moment.

While revenue and PTI did not grow at the usual rates this year, this was mostly due to the outsized performance in 2017 as the oil and gas segment recovered from the oil-price crash, and there was also an additional $500 million of segment revenue that was simply cost-reimbursement on a single unique contract. As you can see in the above table, EBIT and EBITDA growth held up. So did margins:

Digging deeper into segment revenues:

As you can see, oil and gas revenue slacked in comparison to 2017, but if you remove the $500 million in unique cost reimbursement from 2017, oil and gas revenues actually grew at 9.7%, which is why margins held up in that segment as you will see in the next table. In any event, this segment continues to grow at a fast clip, as you can see in the 5-year CAGR of 15%.

Communications, which is the origins of MasTec’s business, continued the steady organic growth at 5+% annually. Digging a little deeper provides some color, and also speaks to trends in media delivery. The $2.5 billion breaks down fairly neatly to $1 billion from wireless (mostly cell tower work), $1 billion from wireline (mostly fiber), and $500 million from their DirecTV home install business.

The home install business is dying the death of a thousand cuts, as people begin to replace cable and satellite video with internet delivery. 5G home deployment will only accelerate this trend. So, about 20% of their communications segment is shrinking at about 10% annually, while the balance grows rapidly — they think at 20% annually beginning in H2. Management seems unwilling to do layoffs of skilled workers in the current labor market, and is trying to replace DirecTV installs with home security and automation, and they have a couple of customers here already including ADT. But I am skeptical that this will be able to replace the millions of DirecTV installs they performed over the years, and I believe that $500 million will continue to shrink.

On the flip side is the power generation segment, which has grown nicely both organically and through acquisition. This will soon be a $1 billion segment, though the EBITDA margins are very thin here, at around 6%.

Electrical transmission is essentially flat, though this is a very small portion of overall revenue. But management is anticipating a long-term uptrend here, and they also see it as a future $1-billion business. There are also extremely thin EBITDA margins here of around 3%.

Looking at segment EBITDA margins, we can see that their two main segments show slightly growing margins, while there is more noise in the smaller units’ data. The company believes that margins in those smaller segments will remain around 3% and 6%, respectively.

There were a few interesting tidbits in the 10-K

This was a tremendous year for free cash flows, which came in at 95% of PTI, to the tune of $350 million. The company claims 2019 will be even better.

Much of that cash went to share repurchases of 7.2 million shares for $314 million, or $43.63/share average price.

Their debt levels have remained very stable, while revenue and EBITDA keep growing, bringing their leverage ratio down to 1.9x, even while repurchasing shares.

While not at Q3’s all-time record, their 18-month backlog was a year-end record in December, and is back to an all-time record again, with some new oil and gas contracts early in 2019. Their customers like to complete capital spends by Q4, and sign new contracts in Q1, so this is not uncommon.

They took a goodwill impairment of $47 million in 2018 on some Canadian oil and gas operations. It’s the first one of these since 2015. They use super-conservative calculations, so I don’t think there’s any worry.

The Open Road

Source: suzukii xingfu

What have we learned so far?

MasTec continues to show moderate revenue growth and great earnings growth year after year.

Management is able to maintain margins, even when things are bad.

The last two years have been particularly good as they exited the 2016 oil bust.

Still, the stock price has lagged earnings growth considerably.

So if things were unchanged going into 2019 and beyond, I would still be a MasTec bull. But they currently have miles of open road ahead of them, and huge capital spends from their customers are baked into the next few years. The ramp-up has already begun, but MasTec’s role in these projects will not really begin to show increased revenue levels until H2 2019.

As a reminder:

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Canadian tar sands takeaway capacity alleviation

Mexican transition from coal to gas for power generation

5G rollout is the biggest piece of the puzzle here with CapEx extending into the hundreds of billions over many years. MasTec expects the work to continue to ramp up slowly through 2019 and really get going in the middle of the year. MasTec CEO, José Mas, commented on the scale of the opportunity:

Every carrier wants to have a 5G system up and running. There is a race to be first… There is no question that 5G is coming… I can't imagine that anybody would argue that point. The issue is the timing towards it. Right? Everybody's realized that it's become more complex and harder than what people originally anticipated. That creates incredible opportunity for companies like ours… Every day, we're seeing different types of opportunities related to that we couldn't have imagined 6 months ago, 12 months ago. So we're in a great spot. We've been saying all along that this wasn't a 2018 driver that this would be a partial impact in 2019, it's coming. It's going to be big and it's not here yet. And I think, like everything else, people get excited and to some extent, people anticipate things happening prior to when they're going to start, but there's no question it's coming… We're feeling it in '19, but it's just going to be a lot bigger in 2020 and 2021 than it'll be in '19.

MasTec is looking to increase their tower-climbing staff significantly through mid-2019 in a tight labor market. They are going to see a thinning of margins in the segment as a result, but this scale of the opportunity outweighs that sort of consideration. José Mas:

We added about 250 tower technicians in the fourth quarter… We’ve already hired that amount in the first quarter… And to be honest, we're going to continue at that rate as long as we see a runway to kind of place those crews. So in a perfect world, in 2019, we will add about 1000 new heads…. which we think will pay off in 2020 and beyond. That's a lot of people, right, whatever number you want to assign to that for inefficiencies and startup costs, whether it's $20,000, $30,000, $40,000 a head, which is probably somewhere in that ballpark. That's kind of what we're thinking about, as we think about ramp up costs.

How about their customers? AT&T (T) is by far their largest customer over time, the relationship going back 50 years now. They have master service agreements with three different AT&T divisions — wireless, wireline and DirecTV. The DirecTV merger of course only increased this concentration. In any event, AT&T is pretty darn excited about 5G, which got mentioned 23 times in the earnings call. They cited going from 12 cities to 40% of total tower climbs in 2019, so this is happening quickly.

If measured by how often it was called out in the Q4 call, Verizon (VZ) is even more excited, mentioning “5G” 42 times. CEO Hans Vestberg:

Our third priority is to extend our leadership in 5G. The cornerstone of our strategy continues to be our best-in-class network… Our consistent investment in our networks, particularly 5G will pay dividends as well as we advance and lead the industry into the fourth industrial revolution. Not too long ago, the mere thought of having a 5G network before the beginning of the next decade would have seemed implausible, but we pushed the industry to get there faster.

So we can see that the race is on. 2019 is going to be a big year for 5G contracts for MasTec and the work and income are going to extend for years.

Fiber rollout is both a function of continued investments in fiber-to-the-home as well as the significant increase in backhaul necessitated by anticipated 5G usage. José Mas:

These projects will also present multi-year opportunities. Competition for these resources will be strong and those with in-house capabilities will be well served. We have been and will continue to invest in having these in-house capabilities.

AT&T CEO, Randall Stephenson addressed their continued buildout of fiber-to-the-home.

We also accelerated our fiber deployment and we now reach 11 million customer locations in addition to 8 million business locations… and it's really important to note that this fiber deployment is foundational to our 5G network.

AT&T projected they would hit 14 million locations in H1 2019. Verizon also discussed their fiber buildout for greater 5G backhaul, which is underway and will continue through this year.

On the question on CapEx… we are doing everything. Remember, the majority of investments in the 5G network is coming with the fiber networking we’ve been doing, the passive asset we’re doing, the intelligent edge network design that we’ve been working on for years, and then, of course, you have the equipment coming at the end of it.

FirstNet is a parallel cellular network in all 50 states and Puerto Rico that will be open only to first responders so they have clear communications in emergencies. It was established by Congress and AT&T won the contract in 2017. Work is already underway and is coinciding with MasTec’s 5G tower climbing for AT&T (they are retrofitting the towers all at once). Congress kicked in the first $6.5B and AT&T expects to add another $40B to that over the next 10 years.

MasTec has been on this since 2018 Q2, and this will be a big portion of their wireless revenue though H1, after which 5G work should come to dominate that line item.

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity is much discussed these days by oil traders and nowhere is the problem bigger than in the Permian basin in west Texas. New fracking techniques have opened giant oil and gas fields but there is little midstream capacity to handle all of it. Numerous routes are being planned to get the oil and gas across the state to the terminals and refineries on the gulf. So long as the WTI spread remains high, there is a huge incentive to build these pipes and build them fast.

But it’s not just the Permian. Production is increasing throughout North America and is reducing imports from elsewhere. A handy map from MasTec:

Get To The Gulf is the name of the game here. MasTec CFO George Pita:

We continue with a strong belief that we're in the midst of a multi-year cycle of pipeline project activity that will drive significant demand for our future oil and gas segment services, affording us the opportunity to generate segment adjusted EBITDA margin rate in the mid-teens for several years.

One emerging aspect here is water, a huge amount of which is used in fracking, and why MasTec made a key acquisition. José Mas:

When I think about the Kingsley acquisition… E&P operators in the Permian Basin produce about seven barrels of water for every barrel of crude that they produce. So if you think about that in numbers, it's just mind-boggling. There's about a 30% savings in pipelines over water hauling. What we know is a water hauling market and it's about a $13 billion a year market. And, very small portions of that have been converted to pipeline, although that activity has started in a pretty significant way. So we think we're coming into this industry at a perfect time and one in which we're going to see considerable growth and like a lot of the acquisitions that we've made in the past. We buy a relatively small company with what we think are great prospects for growth and hopefully we can execute on that.

Energy Transfer (ET) is one of MasTec’s big pipeline customers. Their presentation for Q4 had a lot to say about new capacity they were constructing, and also the range of opportunities going forward. The demand for takeaway is so great that every barrel of capacity is spoken for before it opens.

Some upcoming projects discussed on the Energy Transfer call:

The sixth expansion of the Lone Star Express NGL pipeline from the Permian to the Gulf and an additional 352 miles of connections.

Permian-Gulf Coast 600 mile crude pipeline.

Arrowhead III, a 200 million cubic-feet-per-day NG processing plant in the Delaware basin.

The Revolution, a much-delayed pipeline in Pennsylvania may start back up this year.

Two new storage and processing facilities on the Gulf.

ET expects to spend $5 billion on CapEx in 2019. Interestingly, they also admitted that they have not worked well outside of their home base of Texas, and promised to do better in meeting state regulations elsewhere. So hopefully there will be fewer delays and bad headlines from ET projects going forward.

Finally, the transition from coal to gas in Mexico is opening up numerous opportunities over the next ten years. As you can see in the map below, there are NG pipeline connections from Waha, but still not from Midland. In terms of supply and demand, that line will have to be built. In the next 10 years, the Mexican government anticipates the construction of 12,000 miles of gas pipe with a $30B CapEx spend. From MasTec:

A final word on Puerto Rican restoration. Through 2018, MasTec included some work in Puerto Rico in their forward projections. However, political considerations have led them to no longer include any restoration work there. José Mas:

It's still an awesome opportunity. There's billions of dollars that are going to be spent on the permanent fix of what they did during the storm. It's not a work related issue. The work is there. We have great relationships, we think we're in an incredible position to win a sizable amount of work and to hopefully execute, not just on the amount of awards that we previously had, but on something much greater. The question all becomes about funding. And there's a lot of - you can actually Google Puerto Rico and FEMA and the governor and FEMA and there's a lot written about the issues that they've had and the funding issues that they've had and the things that they're currently doing to try to fix it. So we're hopeful that something's going to break there at some point in 2019. Again, we're well positioned, but at this point, we've taken it out of guidance, so whatever happens would be upside there.

Risk Factors

The biggest risk in my opinion is a crash in oil prices like 2015-2016.

MasTec winds up as collateral damage when their customers get hit short and medium term, even though they are engaged in long-term projects not affected by these fluctuations.

While largely insulated from the trade war and global downturn concerns, a giant global recession will of course not be good for anyone.

While not overly exposed to foreign exchange, big moves in the Mexican Peso or Canadian Dollar will have a small but real effect on margins.

They have excellent revolving credit rates locked in through 2022, but beyond that is unknown, and they are dependent on this type of credit to smooth out their quarters. Significantly higher rates will change their GAAP earnings for the worse. They also have senior notes coming due in 2023.

Their biggest client on the telecom side is AT&T, and should they lose that contract, it would be a huge problem and lead to a price plunge. This is a 50-year relationship and breaking it would be almost as disruptive for AT&T as MasTec. However, this also gives AT&T even more leverage in negotiations with MasTec.

In addition to their natural revenue volatility, their business is also a little seasonal, with Q1 being the slowest, and Q3 and Q4 being the best quarters. This is because of winter weather, and also because many customers want to complete their CapEx before the end of the year, and there tends to be a lot of overtime in November and December, weather permitting.

Their uneven revenue stream leads to a lot of action on the short side, which can depress the stock. On the flip side, when the shorts get squeezed, the stock can run quickly, as it did in 2016 when oil prices stabilized.

Intangibles

There are a few intangibles that I also like about MasTec.

They are a multi-generational family-run business. Mas brothers, José (CEO) and Jorge (Chairman), grew up in the business and collectively own 22% of the stock.

Infrastructure is counter-cyclical - it's better to build when unemployment is high and wages are low. Customers are very well-capitalized companies or governments who can take the long view.

I have no metrics on this, but they seem to get a lot of repeat business, which tells me customer satisfaction is high.

DCF Model

I’m going to start off by saying I find this sort of analysis to be suspect. Any freshman finance major will tell you that the target price output to a flow analysis is highly dependent on assumptions, which usually turn out to be very wrong. But I also get mail and people want to see it, so here it is.

I’ve made a Google Sheet of the calculations, and you can enter in your own assumptions and figure out how to back-engineer any result you want, from zero to kajillion. It’s a Make Your Own Adventure, so have fun with the Google Sheet, kids; but remember, safety first.

Assumptions (all are adjustable on the Google Sheet):

I am going to do a 5-year DCF, not 10. Projecting 5 years out is silly enough.

Since they’re remarkably on-target with their projections (they tend to inch up over the course of the year), I am going to use their 2019 guidance for this year. After which…

6% annual revenue growth (slightly above 2018)

10.3% EBITDA Margins (5-year average)

7.4% CapEx growth rate (5-year CAGR)

10.3% D&A growth rate (5-year CAGR)

-$65 million net working capital per year (5-year average)

8.7% risk discount (5-year average WACC)

2% annual inflation

Terminal growth rate: 3% (I actually think this should be much higher, but let’s be conservative)

6.3x EBITDA multiple (5-year average)

Net interest expense remains at 1.1% of revenue. This is probably overly conservative.

Also, I’m not including 2019 buybacks, but they have about $130 million authorized but unbought. You can add that into the Google Sheet to see how it affects the target price.

The following table summarizes the results:

Like I said, I don’t put much stock in this sort of thing, but there it is. Target price is $85.

Recommendation: Strong Buy, But Be Opportunistic

MasTec is a company with a lot of wind at their backs and a lot of open road ahead, and they are my top pick for the next two years. But as you can see in the chart that led this report, their stock price is highly volatile. This year is likely to look a lot like last year, with soft revenue and earnings in H1, accelerating quickly thereafter, and 2020 is shaping up to be an all-timer.

So I think you will be able to get the stock cheaper during H1, as they report a couple of soft quarters before things really start taking off. I start getting interested when the stock dips below $43, which it does frequently. Whether you already own MasTec or want to get into it, be patient and opportunistic. It’s one of those stocks that rewards patience.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.