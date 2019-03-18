Is Armour A Bad Beat Candidate?

A "bad beat" is a poker term for a hand in which a player with very strong cards loses to an opponent who is statistically unlikely to win. In other words, it was not supposed to happen that way. Sometimes, general sector malaise brings down a stock of a strong competitor unfairly. Occasionally, the market is just plain wrong, causing investors to misplace bets. We tend to look at trading opportunities under this basic rubric.

How does this relate to Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)? Well, the company has significantly improved its operations compared to year's past, but more importantly, it continues to cover its dividend and is now trading well below book value. As we are a trading firm, it is our opinion that when trading mortgage real estate investment trusts, the time to buy is when there is a significant discount-to-book and performance remains solid enough to cover the dividend. We believe at the present share price of $19.53 that potential exists for a bounce in shares, and traders will be paid a hefty dividend while they wait.

Chart

The stock is a few cents off a 52-week low. Shopping on the 52-week low list is risky business, unless there is an inclination that a stock may rebound. The chart has been a bit ugly of late, though it appears to be setting up for a bounce:

(Source: BAD BEAT Investing)

We will be plain and say that fundamentals have driven the trading in this name for the most part. However, we have identified similar setups in the 5-year chart above that lend some chart evidence to a possible short-term bounce, highlighted in red. From a chart perspective, the fact that the ex-dividend date just hit, and because of certain fundamentals which we will discuss below, we have identified the following trade under the BAD BEAT philosophy:

Target entry - $19.30-19.50

Stop loss - 18.85

Target profit - $21.25

Fundamental discussion

Although we are recommending the stock for a shorter-term trade, the fundamentals suggest this is a good time to buy. To understand why, one needs to understand performance metrics of the name. When Armour just recently reported earnings, we had a good read on how the company was operating in this tough sector. Why is it tough? Long story short, interest rate movements wreak havoc on this sector, as do housing reads. Compared to years ago when we were bearish/short this name, we are more positive on the stock in the short term. This is because the company put out a mostly strong report, and barring catastrophe in rates that would crush pretty much the entire sector, we like what we see at present prices.

Income metrics and dividend coverage

It was a pretty strong report for Armour on the metrics that matter most for an mREIT. First and foremost, the income matters, and of course, its relation to dividend being paid. Core income, a great measure for determining income available to pay dividends, came in at $32.2 million, which translates to $0.64 per common share. These earnings were pretty stable quarter over quarter, though we do note that they have trended very slightly lower in the last year. This is definitely something for investors to watch going forward, but the key here is that this is now the 10th quarter in a row that core income outpaced the dividend. Dividends paid totaled $0.57 in the quarter. Take a look at core income versus dividends over the last year:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

We are pleased with the coverage we are seeing. While the dividend safety was of chief concern when we were bearish years ago, the company has structured its portfolio and worked the books in a way that protects income, even in an environment of volatile interest rates. While not a measure that is as important for mREITs as core income, if you looked at GAAP income, you'd have been sick. The GAAP net income figure was a huge loss of $212 million, or $5.07 per share. This was a result of losses on paper and derivatives. It is something to be aware of, but ultimately, the biggest takeaway here is that company's core (plus drop) income covered the dividends paid in the quarter. But have rates pressured other metrics?

Net interest rate spread is vital

We always look to the net interest rate spread because it is a proxy for the earnings power of the portfolio. So, even if you are entering this name short term, you need to be aware of the changes. The spread has been pretty strong of late and came in at 1.67% this quarter.

With ongoing volatility in rates, we had some concerns over cost of funds rising to offset the average yield on portfolio assets. Overall, the difference between yields and costs have mostly been stable even in this rate environment. If investing in the name, you need to watch this metric closely. In the quarter, annualized yield was 3.59%, while annualized cost of funds is the other key component impacting the spread. It was 1.92%. As such, the net interest spread came in at 1.67%. Prepayments also played a role in this measure.

Got to watch prepayments

Prepayments are something to keep an eye on as well for this sector and for those considering a trade in Armour. Naturally, the amount of prepayments depends in large part on the type of assets held in the portfolio, as well as the length of time assets are held in the portfolio. The portfolio turns over a bit, by which we mean it adjusts holdings quarter to quarter. Rising prepayments are an issue because they can reduce the portfolio yield. Prepayments have fallen tremendously in the last two years and are now under 5% - a huge improvement. In the most recent quarter, they came in at just 4.7%. This is a far cry from the double-digit levels seen two years ago. The rate is well below the sector average now. Those who look to trade or invest here need to be aware that threats of more hikes in interest rates could hit the prepayment rate. What about the book value in the name?

Discount-to-book

We care about the book value in the name, and this is where we see some opportunity. Book value has slipped a bit in recent quarters, but as of now, the stock trades a nice discount-to-book. Book value was just estimated to be $21.39 in mid-February. Well, a month ago, the stock was trading at book value. Just 4 weeks later and we are well below book value. At $19.53, shares are trading at a 9% discount-to-book. Those who are able to secure buying at the low end of our target entry range would be able to secure a 10% discount-to-book. We believe this rings of opportunity. Each of the spikes we identified in the opening in the chart were times the stock rallied to narrow the discount-to-book.

Looking ahead

The dividend is covered. The sector is a tough place to be longer term in a rising rate environment. But we like the stock for a bounce under our rubric. Immediate risks would be signalling from the Fed that it would surprisingly accelerate interest rate increases. We are always cautious going forward in this sector. Book value overall has been falling each year, so this is a risk to be aware of. However, each rally we have noted came when shares were at a nice discount-to-book. With the dividend easily covered by core income ten quarters in a row and the discount-to-book at almost 10%, we think this is an opportunity to buy into shares for a bounce where the market may temporarily be mispricing shares in recent weeks.

