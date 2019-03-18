REIT Sector: Residential REITs Have The Wind At Their Back

Vacancy rates may rise in the short term as new construction is completed but in the medium term, demand outweighs supply.

We prefer a barbell strategy of sorts in multi family, with investments in both high quality, high rent properties, and Class B and Class C properties in non-primary markets.

Residential REITs are the second-largest sub-sector within the FTSE NAREIT Index with a market cap of over $159 billion, of which Apartment REITs make up $121 billion, Manufactured Homes make up $19.5 billion, and Single-Family Home REITs make up $18.8 billion.

There are 22 Residential REITs that make up the sub-sector with 15 Apartment REITs, 3 Manufactured Home REITs, and 4 Single-Family Home REITs.

Our opinion on the sector is that it will benefit from the trend towards postponing of homeownership and to wage increases that have allowed for considerable rental rate growth. Lifestyle trends will favor multi-family housing demand in 2019 due to delayed marriage, delayed child-bearing, financial and physical flexibility, and high student loan debt.

Despite a recent uptick in homeownership by millennials, most will remain in rentals even though those at the top end of the age range will start buying homes. Overall, homeownership rates are expected to increase by 1% to 65% in 2019 but even at that level, rentals look very attractive.

Economic Growth Continues

The unemployment rate continues to remain at historical lows and in the latest data release, U6 also reflected a significant improvement. U6 is a broader metric for unemployment that measures the number of people employed less than full-time but prefers to work full-time. With sustained low unemployment, homeownership should have increased faster, but certain other factors like interest rates and price increases have lowered affordability and slowed the rate of increase for homeownership.

The recent decline in Private Non-Farm payrolls aside, other employment indicators still point to a strong labor market, which under normal circumstances should lead to higher home sales. In this cycle, low unemployment has led to faster rental rate growth.

As expected, wage growth is finally starting to get some traction and last month's 0.40% increase was the second-highest in the last 12 months. Unfortunately, home prices have been increasing at much faster rates and despite their recent slowdown, have all but priced out many potential homebuyers.

Affordability is still an issue with home price appreciation, higher mortgage rates, and limited supply of moderately priced homes available. In such cases, many would-be homebuyers are finding it more economical to continue to rent.

The 2017 Jobs act didn't do much to help homeownership either. The lower mortgage deduction and higher standard deduction will likely fuel more renter formations. On the one hand, the lower mortgage deduction is likely to only affect high-income earners, but where they might have been considering a sale of their current home to buy another, the fact they are grandfathered into the higher mortgage deduction may spur a delay in initiating that transaction.

On the other hand, the increase in the standard deduction to $24K means that most homebuyers wouldn't necessarily qualify for a mortgage deduction. That might not be the only way to analyze the buy vs. rent decision, but it certainly skews the decision towards renting.

For the average consumer, in the past year alone, cost to own has increased by 12% due to price increases of 4.8%, while mortgage rates have increased 70bps.

Homeownership will also differ by geographic area. Even though homeownership has declined across the board since the mid-2000s, it tends to be higher in the Midwest, where the homeownership rate has hovered around 69%. This also has implications for where REITs will find the most attractive opportunities.

Supply

Multi-family construction will likely move in one of two directions. Unit deliveries will remain at 2018 levels, or completions will be high because of the number of construction starts in 2017 and 2018. Either way, we expect new constructions starts to decline starting in 2019.

This means that the high levels of new supply coming online will limit rental growth prospects in the short term, particularly in urban core submarkets and suburban submarkets in higher growth metropolitan areas.

Multifamily completions in 5+ unit dwellings were flat in 2018, according to Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) – this after 6 consecutive years of growth.

New deliveries will also likely be more spread out because of labor shortages and construction delays, so absorption will be more manageable.

As we mention, however, the characteristics of each market differ markedly, from starts, vacancies, and rent growth. For investors looking to allocate capital to REITs, it will be important to determine where each REIT has exposure, what market they are investing in, and which category of property they own.

Overall, vacancy is expected to increase slightly to 6% but in places like New York, it is witnessing the highest vacancy rate in 38 years! But overall, vacancies are the lowest they have been historically, so a slight increase wouldn't be terrible.

Sub-Market Breakdown

Workforce housing, which typically falls into the Class B and C properties, will remain attractive and this is one area where we have allocated a considerable amount of capital. These properties are exhibiting much better supply/demand dynamics than Class A.

Demand for Class B and C properties currently exceeds supply and renters of these properties are typically renters by necessity. Even with wage growth accelerating, many Class B or Class C renters are still financially stretched. In fact, 2017 Census data indicates that more than 35% of workforce housing renter households were paying more than 30% of their income on rent – up from 21% in 2006. While we may be mixing up Class B and Class C with workforce housing, the message is the same – Class A is stretched.

Rent growth overall remains healthy at the national level but varies across individual markets as the chart below indicates. We can see that those cities where the green vertical bar exceeds the blue bar, expectations are for slower rent growth than that market has witnessed historically. In other words, we might want to stay away from Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Norfolk (really?), Orange County, Riverside, San Diego, and Washington DC.

Secondary and tertiary markets look much more attractive right now than coastal and primary markets. And Class B and Class C occupancy and rent growth are faster than A.

So is the silver bullet, Class B and C in tertiary markets? Perhaps.

Class C Apartments and Class B Apartments both have lower vacancy rates then Class A now. And a point of note is that Class A vacancy has increased considerably since early 2017.

But there is one caveat from the survey that we must point out. Both Class B and Class C are expected to have higher vacancies in the next 6 months, while Class A vacancies are expected to decline. The chart below shows the direction of expected vacancies not the level of vacancies. so what we do not know is whether the vacancy rate of Class A will be lower than that of Class B and Class C. We could only determine that Class A vacancy rate is expected to decline relative to current levels and that Class B and Class C will increase from current levels. Coming from such a low level of vacancies, we don't think this is much of an issue.

Residential REIT Metrics

As the chart below indicates, NOI growth for Residential REITs is much more volatile than the broader index. This is not surprising since they have one of the shortest contract terms of the REITs. (Lodging REITs are daily). Since early 2016, same-store NOI growth has continued to grow but at a slower growth rate, and with the number of deliveries expected in 2019, this trend is likely to persist in the short term.

Breaking down the Residential REIT sub-sector further, we see the difference in same-store NOI growth for Apartment REITs, Manufactured Homes, and Single-Family Homes in the chart below. Single-family home REITs didn't exist until a few years ago, so their data only goes back to 2015.

Manufactured Homes have exhibited very steady SS NOI growth over the last few years despite their growth rates declining to almost 5%. We believe this has much to do with demographic trends - the downsizing of the baby boomer generation. Apartment REITs, on the other hand, seem to have stabilized their SS NOI growth and they have now accelerated their NOI growth over the last 3 months.

Acquisition/Disposition Activity

The acquisition/disposition activity shown below highlights periods in which there was considerable activity in any one of the Residential REIT sub-sectors. For example, Apartment REITs were in heavy acquisition mode in mid-2014 and then were heavy sellers in 2016. Meanwhile, Single-Family Home REITs grew quite a bit in 2016 – indicative of the growth of this sub-sector. However, the more recent data might indicate little to no activity when that is not necessarily the case.

For example, while Apartment REITs show very little net activity in the chart above, the chart below, which shows gross acquisitions, indicates over $1B in activity. The lower net activity number is indicative of many Apartment REITs that currently are in repositioning strategies.

As for single-family homes, new home sales continue to disappoint. Despite approaching ten years of economic recovery, new home sales are nowhere near their pre-recession level and not likely to reach it any time soon. The one positive note from the most recent new home sales data is that months supply increased, which could be a leading indicator of an increase in sales.

Despite that cornel of hope, new home sales in the lower price range are still lacking. In 2005, 41% of new home sales were priced at less than $200K. Today that figure is just 16%. Without the new home buyer and starter home sector gaining any traction, we see home sales continue to sputter.

Top Reasons to be Bullish

Home sales, both new and existing, are tepid at best and are showing no signs of picking up. This translates into pricing power for landlords, including REITs that own apartments, single-family homes, and even manufactured homes. We expect rental growth to continue to outpace inflation. Many residential REITs have repositioned their portfolios and are well-positioned to take advantage of rental demand. Most new households are renters and even though 2019 might have more deliveries, they will fade away in 2020. We are particularly bullish on Class B and Class C property types, especially those that have been remodeled but are not located in hot urban areas. They cater to consumers that cannot afford to buy and cannot afford to live in hot new downtown buildings with loaded amenities.

Top Reasons to be Bearish

Interest rates may not rise much from here and wages are starting to increase. This could lead to a spike in homeownership or less pricing power in the hands of landlords. If affordability increases, landlords will be limited in their annual rental rate increases. Primary markets are well-saturated and there is more inventory coming on line. An oversupply of new multifamily units may also put a limit on rental increases and any further growth would have to come from acquisitions – which have become a bit pricey. As portfolios get bigger – especially in the Single-Family space, they become more difficult to manage unless they are concentrated in certain areas. This could be great if those geographic areas are performing well, but disastrous if they are not.

REIT Allocations

Our picks within the Residential REIT space runs the gamut from dividend growth potential to high price appreciation potential, and from high quality to Class C. It’s not that we can’t make up our mind, we believe these sub-sectors are where the best opportunities lie and our top picks are well-positioned in their respective niches.

With Apartment REITs, we like high quality and large-cap AvalonBay Communities (AVB) for its price stability and large diversified portfolio. It is a 6% position in our Low Vol REIT Portfolio. On the other hand, we have been touting Class B and C owner Independence Realty Trust (IRT) and despite its current AFFO payout ratio above 100%, we believe that AFFO will grow to make that a non-issue. It pays a 6.9% dividend and even though there is always a risk that the dividend could remain flat or be lowered, the risk/reward of the stock is still attractive to us.

In the Single-Family Home REITs, we like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). Even though it pays a tiny dividend, its payout ratio is just 20% but more importantly, we expect AFFO to accelerate in 2020 after growing roughly 4% in 2019. In our opinion, is it greatly undervalued and should be trading at closer to $26.50 – well above today’s price of $22.

Lastly, in the manufactured homes sector, we like UMH Properties (UMH) for some of the same reasons we like IRT – affordability. This is a low cost/decent quality play where we think many buyers will gravitate in lieu of paying much higher prices.

We are currently overweight Residential REITs by 3.4% compared to the market cap of the NAREIT Index, with the majority of that overweight in Single-Family Homes. Single-Family Homes make up just 2% of the market cap of the total NAREIT Index and our allocation is 4%. The other overweight is to Apartment REITs, with an allocation of 11% compared to 10% for the NAREIT Index.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. If you have any questions, please send me a direct message. We may respond to some comments but will respond to ALL direct messages.

