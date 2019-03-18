“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end we could count great compensations.” Benjamin Graham.

I was reminded just last week how the most durable education is self-education.

Nothing catastrophic happened to prompt that re-realization. And, on the other side of the scale, it wasn’t some giant epiphany either.

Truthfully, it happened during a simple text conversation. Just a routine back and forth.

Yet, no matter how the topic presented itself, I’m glad it did. Because it got me thinking about three great investing lessons I’ve learned outside of the classroom… not to mention three great REITs that capture what those lessons mean.

Some of these investing lessons have been more hard-won than others. I’ll admit that my learning curve was downright painful at times.

But ultimately, I’m happy I learned them. They’ve made me a stronger, smarter and more profitable investor in the long run.

And as I’m always saying, it’s the long-run that matters.

Life Lesson #1: Always Diversify

I’m sure you’ve heard the old adage a dozen times or more about what matters in real estate: Location. Location. Location.

Well, diversification is just as important when it comes to investing. A properly diversified portfolio is a portfolio you can stand by – and one that will stand by you in return.

If you doubt that, go ask anyone who got caught up in the dot.com craze or the employees who’ve had their entire financial future wrapped up in their employers’ stock… only for that stock to crumble as the company fell to mismanagement, scandal or economic hardships.

Never trust one single investment category. Or, to reference another old adage, never put all your eggs in one basket. Because if that basket drops hard enough, you’ll lose everything.

That’s why it’s important to invest in a wide range of economic activity, both national and global, stocks and bonds, small- and large-caps, physical assets and ideas being put into motion. The list can easily go on from there in that big-picture view.

Yet the same thing applies to the small-picture view. When you’re looking at each of your broader investment categories, there are still eggs and baskets to consider.

Looking at REITs in particular, you never want to be invested in only shopping-center REIT, only healthcare REIT, or only housing REIT.

You need to spread the wealth. Literally. Otherwise, if some negatively dramatic event happens to one particular group, your portfolio could collapse by an unfortunate amount. The more you diversify, the safer you’ll be.

While many of you are ready this article to get insight on one or two particular REITs, we often write on REIT ETFs and we will be including real-time updates on REIT Mutual Funds, REIT Closed End Funds and REIT ETFs on the all-new iREIT website that launches on April 1st.

Life Lesson #2: Betting on The Jockey

Reading about those interactions can be extremely worthwhile as well, particularly when those assessments are written by trustworthy analysts with attention to detail. But there is a very different feel to a one-on-one interaction.

There’s a quality of informational opportunities that can’t be reproduced.

That’s why, over the years, I’ve learned to get my company-specific information straight from the corporate horse’s mouth. It’s not that I automatically “buy” everything management says. It’s that, when I do have questions or concerns, I can bring them right up to the people in charge and gauge their responses appropriately.

What do they say word for word? How do they say it? Why do they say it?

I get to judge the answers up close and personal.

Sometimes the answers win me over. Sometimes they don’t. It depends on whether or not they correspond with what I’m seeing from my end.

Yet win or lose in this regard, I never regret the effort or the interaction. Meeting with management is a life lesson I’ve definitely taken to heart.

In a few weeks, we will launch the all-new iREIT website and we will be producing “inside the circle” interviews with many REIT CEOs. We consider evaluating leadership critical to the investing process and we will be constantly on the prowl for exceptional capital allocation, discipled portfolio pruning, and companies that reap extraordinary returns.

Life Lesson #3: Buy Stocks on Sale

Last but far from least, never ever chase a stock price, no matter how much you want those shares.

That kind of blind commitment rarely ends well, and it never ends as well as it could. You’re much better off getting in with a margin of safety.

Take it from Seth Klarman, American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager who built his fortune off of value investing. He once said:

“A margin of safety is achieved when securities are purchased at prices sufficiently below underlying value to allow for human error, bad luck, or extreme volatility in a complex, unpredictable and rapidly changing world.”

That’s a quote I’ve used before, and it’s one worth touting as often as I can (that’s’ a reason my co-author and I named our book, The Intelligent REIT Investor).

That’s what emotions are designed for in the first place: as assets, not the stumbling blocks we too often turn them into.

So yes, by all means set your sights on certain stocks you really want to own. If your research and situation are telling you that an investment is perfect for your portfolio, go right ahead and put it on your to-buy list.

Just don’t buy blindly. Force yourself to look past the hype to the fundamentals. Are shares worth it at the current market price?

If not, then hold your proverbial horses (with disciplined jockeys) and wait for a price dip. Otherwise, it’s probably not worth your time – or your money. As Benjamin Graham explained, “successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it”.

As Warren Buffett told an audience at Columbia Business School in 1984 (for the 50th anniversary commemoration if the original Security Analysis):

“You do not cut it close. That is what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don’t try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing.”

3 Great Horses to Ride

Those are the three main principles I’ve put into action with the three REITs below. Here’s what my life lessons are telling me with each of them…

Simon Property Group (SPG) is one of the world’s largest mall REITs witha portfolio of 235 Class A malls in North America, Europe, and Asia totaling over 190 million square feet of retail space. About 80% of the REIT's net operating income comes from its traditional US malls, which are highly diversified, but nearly all located in dense, thriving, and affluent cities, mostly in Florida, California, and Texas. 20% of its NOI is from its super premium Mills locations and international properties, providing US investors with some nice but safe foreign diversification.

As you can see below, Simon’s fundamentals are extremely solid, as the company has maintained steady earnings and dividend growth, except during the last recession when the company was forced to cut its dividend (but it did provide shareholders with stock as well).

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon is one of the most diversified REITs and that makes the revenues extremely stable, even in the depths of the Great Recession, Simon's lease spreads remained positive, and over the past 14 years have averaged 15.6%. That represents incredible pricing power courtesy of very high occupancy rates created by top-quality properties located in thriving communities filled with residents who still love mall shopping and are willing to spend strongly.

Simon also has an excellent jockey (management team) thathas allowed the company to maintain a cost of capital of just 3.5% courtesy of one of just 2 "A" credit ratings in REITdom that allows the company to borrow massive amounts of money at very low interest rates. Today 95.5% of its debt is long-term bonds with an average interest rate of 3.5%.

What's more, Simon has access to revolving credit facilities with over $7 billion in remaining liquidity in case it wants to tap short-term credit markets to fund its growth. Not that the company even needs that, since it's generating $1.35 billion in annual retailed adjusted funds from operations (operating cash flow minus maintenance costs).

Based on historical P/FFO multiples Simon is cheap, with a current P/FFO of 14.5x, compared with a normal P/FFO of 17.0x. The current dividend yield is 4.7% and is well-covered (payout ratio is 66% vs. sector average of 70%).

In summary: Whenever the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into prices, an investor’s margin of safety is high. We consider Simon a textbook example in which a value investor can capitalize on a high-quality blue-chip REIT worthy of the “sleep well at night” tagline. We maintain a BUY.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another beaten down REIT on our radar is CyrusOne (CONE).

This leading data center REIT owns over 40 properties worldwide and is trusted by nearly half of the Fortune 20 and over 190 of the Fortune 1000. More recently the company has taken a number of steps to position the business to serve its enterprise customers globally, creating a significant growth opportunity over the coming years.

However, there are always growing pains to be expected and that’s what happens when you are building out a global footprint (targeting the largest data center markets in Europe). CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the 2019 capex budget in EU and U.K. projects so the company can become competitive with other powerhouse data players such as Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (REIT)">EQIX). See my recent article HERE.

CyrusOne provided 2019 guidance, lowering normalized FFO per share ($3.10-$3.20) vs. the $3.31 achieved during 2018. The main reason for the disappointing 2019 guidance harkens back to CyrusOne’s strategic decision to become the third U.S.-based REIT to offer a global data center footprint to hyperscale customers. As CyrusOne’s CEO explains:

“I recognize that the 2019 guidance in this area is less than expected. However, I believe these investments will payoff meaningfully over the coming years. I would point out that 75% of my long-term incentive plan as well as the rest of the senior management team of the company is directly tied to exceeding the performance of the RMZ.”

Source: FAST Graphs

In addition to global diversification, CyrusOne’s management team have also been maintaining a strong balance sheet to ensure it has significant financial flexibility and capacity to fund growth: there are no near-term debt maturities and debt is fully unsecured, and the company has approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity.

While it was concerning not to see the company increasing its dividend in 2019, I'm convinced it has set the stage for growth in 2020 and beyond, and the company has outsized potential to generate returns in the high double-digits. We view the recent pullback as an opportunity to place more chips on this transformative data center REIT.

Based on historical P/FFO multiples CyrusOne is cheap, with a current P/FFO of 15.8x, compared with a normal P/FFO of 17.1x. The current dividend yield is 3.5% and we expect shares to return 20% to 25% annualized over the next 18 to 24 months.

In summary: As Ben Graham wrote in The Intelligent Investor, the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

In other words, the most beneficial time to be a value investor is when the market is falling, and we consider the more recent pullback with CyrusOne an opportunity to invest in a high-tech REIT that should achieve long-term success over many economic cycles. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Finally, we have this interesting “outlier” known as Iron Mountain (IRM), a document storage REIT that has evolved into records management, data management, shredding, and data storage. The company’s well-balanced platform consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

Iron Mountain is not a traditional REIT - the company’s operations drive the value of the company – and the massive customer base provides tremendous diversification so the company can pass through increases to its customers, and this means that the company is less impacted by rising interest rates. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year - and this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

Iron Mountain’s core business, records management business, continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, while at the same time achieving meaningful scale and faster-growing adjacent businesses. The company continues to see strong growth in the box business: organic storage revenue growth increased 1.9% and 2.4% year-over-year in Q4-18 and 2018 respectively, as revenue management continues to contribute positively to growth.

Source: FAST Graphs

Iron Mountain’s anticipated new investments will be funded by a combination of cash available from operations, capital recycling and new borrowings supported by the higher expected adjusted EBITDA. The company may also utilize third party capital, particularly for data center development, and equity from its ATM. It expects lease adjusted leverage ratio to improve 10 to 20 basis points from the 5.6x at the end of 2018.

Keep in mind, Iron Mountain utilizes higher leverage than its closest peers, but the company’s business model is highly diversified and can support increased leverage limits. The company has a well-laddered debt maturity profile (average is 6.2 years) with no significant maturities until 2023. The company targets the lower lease adjusted leverage ratio in order to give the company more flexibility to seize opportunities.

Based on historical P/AFFO multiples Iron Mountain is trading at a modest discount, with a current P/AFFO of 11.4x, compared with a normal P/FFO of 11.9x. However, compared with Industrial and Data Center REIT peers, Iron Mountain trades at a remarkable discount (ie. STAG trades at 16.5x P/AFFO and QTS trades at 17.3x). The current dividend yield is 7.0 % and we expect shares to return ~15% annualized over the next 12 months.

In summary, value investors have a primary goal to preserve capital, and although shares of Iron Mountain are no screaming bargain, we believe that the business model is positioned to generate a steady and growing stream of dividend income. The margin of safety concept can not only apply to price paid, but also to diversification, and we consider Iron Mountain’s highly diversified business model to be the secret sauce behind the misunderstood REIT. We are maintaining a BUY.

Closing Thoughts...

Over the years, as a developer, I have been exposed to a variety of property sectors and I have witnessed a number of recessions. In fact, it was the last recession that led me to a new career in which I now provide REIT research to over 3,000 subscribers.

Had it not been for the downturns, I would have never begun writing on Seeking Alpha and becoming the editor of the Forbes Real Estate Investor. In addition, I have since authored two successful books, one on REITs (working on second edition now along with my co-author, Stephanie Krewson-Kelly).

My setbacks in business have served as valuable lessons in which I now understand that monetary success involves playing good offense (i.e. earning money) and defense (i.e. spending as little as possible for good value). As Ben Graham explained,

“The years of poverty since Father’s death had touched me only lightly. They had developed in my character a serious concern for money, a willingness to work hard for small sums, and an extreme conservatism in all my spending habits.”

So I can tell you that without a doubt, the most durable education is self-education and as Ben Graham reminds us,

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long cone, irm, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.