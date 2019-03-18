Deutsche Bank And Commerzbank: The Whole Isn't Necessarily Going To Be Greater Than Its Sums

We maintain our Avoid rating here. The very high risk still ain't worth the potential reward.

When you put two weak entities together you're not automatically creating one strong entity. As a matter of fact, they can drag each other down faster that way.

The German government is able to support such a deal financially, but there's no guarantee whatsoever that this is going to work.

The proposed merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is aimed, first and foremost, to stop the bleeding of each entity on a stand-alone basis.

Most mergers are being done with a clear aim to create a stronger, combined entity. That's not the focus in this case.

This seems like the final lap in the German race to form a merger between the country's two biggest banks - Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) (OTCPK:CRZBF).

The two are poised to formally announce the start of exploratory merger talks after the German government signaled it will allow job and cost cuts, painful but crucial pre-conditions for this merger to have a chance to succeed.

Deutsche Bank is seeking, for a long time, some sort of a political cover from Chancellor Angela Merkel as it tries to move forward a possible merger with Commerzbank.

Nevertheless, even if such a political cover is granted, and even after the German government agrees for drastic cuts to be part of the deal, this merger is going to be anything but a smooth one.

The planned announcement regarding official merger talks is more of a rubber-stamp as discussions between the two banks already started informally a few months ago. Entering a new, formal phase simply signals that this is likely to end with a deal, but it certainly doesn't mean that it's going to be a perfect deal.

If that sounds familiar - you're absolutely right. The analogy to the trade talks between the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) and China (MCHI, FXI) - although, obviously, the latter involves completely different parties, issues, concerns, and targets - is clear.

As we wrote recently "Winning a Trade War: Easier Said Than Done," same goes for a merger involving Germany's largest banks. Frankly, I'm not sure which deal is easier to get sealed.

Before Deutsche Bank's shareholders are raising a toast, I strongly suggest they wait for the final terms of the merger to get published, because they might get caught off-guard with an actual or de-facto massive dilution.

The below chart is demonstrating who is more likely to profit out a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank: Deutsche Bank's creditors.

As a reminder, DB's credit rating is only one notch above the junk territory (HYG, JNK). Nevertheless, if you're interested in taking a position in the German bank, under the hope that the merger will be the beginning of a miraculous recovery story, we strongly suggest you do so through the debt (bonds) rather than through the equity (stocks). Since such a merger means that the German government will be much more involved/responsible, probably by throwing a few safety nets, Deutsche Bank's creditors will benefit from a better safety at the expense of shareholders.

As you can see below, while DB's share price keeps stagnating, the 5-year credit default probability has fallen to its lowest level since October of last year, when the merger talks intensified.

The thing is that while many people keep referring to Germany (EWG) as Europe's (IEUR, BBEU, IEV) largest economy - something that is factually correct - they sometimes forget, ignore or are simply unaware of the fact that Germany is losing its edge.

If you don't believe me, take a closer look, for example, at the following two, quite basic metrics:

1. GDP

Believe it or not, but in the last quarter Germany fell (again) behind France (EWQ).

Since the introduction of the euro (FXE), Germany's GDP has risen by 32.7%, while that of France has risen by 33.4%. As a matter of fact, Germany is now under-performing even the eurozone's (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ) average GDP growth since the euro inception!

2. GDP per Capita

Germany can't even be considered the biggest winner of the euro formation. Since the introduction of the single currency, nominal GDP per capita has risen by only 65% in Germany, well behind countries like Spain (EWP), the UK (EWU), and the Netherlands (EWN).

Unsurprisingly, the clear loser is Italy (EWI).

the point is that many investors look at the proposed merger as an attempt to shore up two weak banks belonging to a very strong economy. By no means, I don't imply that Germany is a weak economy. However, its strength/edge is not as powerful/wide as it used to be.

Putting it differently, the safety net of the German government is worth today less than it used to be, say, 2-3 years ago.

Back to the banks involved in this merger.

Deutsche Bank, once Europe's most powerful/dominant financial institution, and over 8x the size of Commerzbank, is now throwing in the towel on its failed attempt to make a turnaround.

Formally agreeing to these merger talks means one thing and one thing only: Acknowledging that doing it alone won't work.

Although Deutsche Bank is still the larger bank of the two, it's not clear yet which entity is going to be the acquirer in this government-backed merger.

The German government, which has a 15.6% stake in Commerzbank, is likely to maintain this stake - if not taking an even bigger one (pro-rata) - in the combined entity.

It has already been hinted that converting its Commerzbank stake to shares in the combined bank is the preferred option within Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration.

This cruel chart below shows why Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are limping alone, and are likely to keep limping together.

In case you've missed that, revenue at Deutsche Bank has declined for eight, straight, quarters! Not a single analyst tracking the bank predicts that DB will reach its profitability targets this year.

Commerzbank, meanwhile, is hardly in a much better shape.

Since none of these banks is nowhere near the European banks' (EUFN) average return on equity, why would anyone assume that two wrongs are going to make one correct?

Moreover, using the European banks' average is a problem of its own. As a reminder, there's an ongoing banking crisis in Europe, and this is exactly the reason for the European Central Bank's ("ECB") most recent sharp u-turn.

Although the ECB's monetary policy isn't that different from other major central banks, it certainly deserves to take much of the blame for the very poor condition of the European banking system.

The economic mess in the Eurozone is, to a large extent, a direct result of the ECB (with its cheap money) killing the chance for meaningful (and much needed) reforms to take place. I mean, if money grows on trees, what's the incentive of a commercial bank (or anyone else for that matter) to take significant steps, and make painful cuts? None. Anything that a commercial bank destroys, or doesn't fix, will be taken care of by the big brother.

The sad thing is that even after giving so much money for free, the ECB is still miles away from meeting its very own inflation targets. It's like pressing the gas (to the floor) while in neutral: There is no load, or resistance, on the engine. Yet, more fuel is burned, and the engine achieves a high rate of revolutions per minute.

If you wish to really understand why the European banking benchmark isn't something to be too proud of (achieving), take a look at the below chart, comparing the European banks to their American counterparts (XLF, KBE, KRE).

A chart (by DB) worth a thousand words... A proper name would be "Deutsche Bank knows culprits for its own misery."

DB itself is admitting that European regulators and the ECB are to blame for the vicious circle, permanent crisis in Europe, so much so that if the current trend continues, Europe may end up sacrificing another strategic sector to its US competitors.

The only good thing we can see for Germany out of this mess is that the country is reducing its debt even while sleeping.

Since the global financial crisis, nominal interest rates (i.e., 10-year Bund yields) have been lower than nominal GDP growth, meaning that the debt-to-GDP ratio has decreased consistently and automatically.

If this trend continues, employing a higher debt may not imply a higher fiscal cost.

Liquidity is the name of the game, and the German government certainly can provide that to its ailing banks.

Nevertheless, a merger of two weak banks (even if orchestrated by the liquid German government) isn't necessarily going to create a new, better, stronger, bank.

This merger is going to be anything but easy, smooth or cheerful. Painful cuts will take place, and it's no surprise that the unions at both banks oppose the merger.

I've been a consistent, vocal voice against investing in shares of DB. It's hard to say this wasn't a spot-on approach.

Data by YCharts

While Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have delivered negative returns of 80-90% to their shareholders over the past decade, basically anything else would have performed better. Much better.

That's true for the American largest banks as well as for any financial or global benchmark you may wish to use:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): +207.3%

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): +103.3%

Citigroup Inc. (C): +63.1%

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) +205.8%

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +157.9%

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) +133.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index ETF (EUFN) +12.74%

In our very last article focusing on DB, we asked: "Is The End Near?" Obviously, we didn't refer to the bank being at a risk of a colossal collapse; neither the German government nor the ECB, will allow (or can afford) this to happen. However, the "end" we referred to was the inability of the bank to pull itself out of its misery by its own power/merits.

It seems like the time has come, and even if the management of DB isn't thrilled about these merger talks, they understand that they don't have a choice anymore. When people are losing their faith in a bank's ability to remain strong, resilient, profitable, or liquid (enough), the bank is doomed.

Usually a merger supposes to create a stronger, combined entity. In this case, unfortunately, the main target of the merger is to prevent (or at least stop) two separate entities from weakening further.

I fear that while many shareholders of DB might cheer this most probably certain-to-happen merger, they forget or ignore the fact that the other side to the merger won't agree to be responsible for DB's many open issues, investigations, and wrongdoings.

Such a merger may end up with a much greater dilution, immediately or down the road, than DB's shareholders might be taking into consideration. The whole is certainly not automatically going to be greater than its sums in this case.

When you put two weak entities together you're automatically creating one strong entity. As a matter of fact, they can drag each other down faster that way.

If you think that we are too harsh, may we remind you of a very bitter, most recent example called The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)?

Data by YCharts

Mergers can fail, even if they involve much stronger parties (like Kraft and Heinz were at the time) than Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank currently are. Therefore, we maintain our Avoid rating here (for both banks). There's no doubt that this merger also offers a substantial-potential reward. Nevertheless, this is still far from being enough to compensate for the very high level of risk that is going to be part of this merger, now only as soon as it's being signed but for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.