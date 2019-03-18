Vista Outdoor: What's The End Game?

We take a look at the recent earnings and what it means for investors.

The company has been struggling over the last few years due to both internal and external factors.

Vista Outdoor is a diversified company with brands in both the outdoor and shooting sports markets.

Over the past month or so, we have spent a considerable amount of time discussing the firearms industry. We have looked at the companies in my post Shot Show series, discussed both Ruger (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) after their earnings releases and discussed the really concerning background check data in my NICS series.

The one company that we missed is Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

In this article I want to focus on two things: my take on the company post Shot Show and the latest earnings release as of last month.

Despite being the darling company with the writers here on Seeking Alpha, Vista Outdoor is in a really tough position. Therefore, my hope for this article is to help work through the data and observations to figure out the question, "What's the end game?"

Let's start with the most recent earnings release.

Q3 FY19 Earnings Results

On February 7th, 2019, the company reported its third-quarter operating results for the period ending December 30th, 2018.

It reported sales of $468 million, down from $581 million a year ago.

On those sales, the company reported a GAAP loss of $514 million, or $8.94 per share, versus a net income of $53.7 million, or $.94 per share, a year ago. The GAAP loss was driven by a $432 million goodwill impairment. (Kind of puts the $10 million impairment by American Outdoors in perspective, doesn't it?)

Cash flow was $61 million, compared to $246 million in the prior-year period.

Reading The Numbers

As I was writing the above paragraph, I had to take another 5-10 minutes to really figure out whether the GAAP net loss was really $514 million.

While the selected earnings press release mentions a loss, it only mentions it as an EPS loss - in the 4th bullet point. I suppose writing "the company lost $514 million" immediately after "Sales were $468 million" would be a much bigger, jaw-dropping shock.

Looking at the big picture, we can clearly see the revenues have meaningfully declined over the previous few years. The trailing 12-month revenue for Vista Outdoor is now around $2.2 billion, and the company has guided to a range of $2-2.05 billion with the next quarter.

For the quarter, the big drops were across the entire brands, with shooting sports declining 15.7% year over year. Ammunition declined 17.3%, while firearms declined 7.8%.

The adjusted gross profit declined 23.1% as lower volumes combined with increased commodity prices and Vista's promotion rebate activities took their toll.

Outdoor products took an equally big toll with sales softness.

Despite the continued slowdown and sales of certain brands, inventories have increased from the prior year.

Fortunately, the receivables have also bounced a bit, so hopefully this is the start of a new base.

Of course, with a slowdown in sales, we also see a continued decline in gross profits.

Perhaps the most telling chart is of the net income going back through 2013. The big write-down has not hit this chart yet, however.

What makes it disturbing, I suppose, is that it starts prior to the "Trump Slump," in the best environment for firearms and ammo sales yet.

One positive sign, however, is that the total debt is being paid down and will be further paid down as the Savage firearms brand is sold.

Making Sense

Without a doubt, Vista Outdoor is being impacted by the slowing outdoors and firearms markets. It definitely overpaid for a number of acquisitions. The company has been mismanaged and focused on the wrong things in the past, and investors have paid the price.

Today, the company is under new leadership and is focused on the standard playbook: reduce costs, right-size, sell off assets to pay down debt.

Most recently, despite cutting costs, the company is still unprofitable, and while the $500 million+ writedown (for both existing acquisitions and assets held for sale) suggests that the worst is behind, there are no guarantees.

Furthermore, while I applaud the CEO for being upfront and discussing the poor environment in which the company is in, I did take an issue with the discussion on the promotional activities.

It was alluded to that a number of ammunition competitors dropped prices to unsustainable levels. If you ask gun owners who have been shopping for ammo in the past 2 years as to who has the cheapest newly manufactured, brass cased ammo, the answer is almost universally Federal, Speer, CCI or Blazer... all Vista brands.

When shopping for ammo, yes, you can find cheaper ammo which is either reloaded or foreign manufactured, such as Russia's Wolf, Tula or Silver/Brown Bear. When it comes to brass-cased, run-of-the-mill ammo, Federal/Blazer is almost always the cheapest - and that is before the massive rebates.

If the company is committed to maintaining margins and profitable sales, and admits that consumers are still working through their stockpiles, why not simply cut back on the promotional activities, focus on higher-quality ammo at more reasonable prices, work through inventories and then dump more ammo when demand picks up?

In my opinion, it is not that Vista is responding to competitors dropping prices, it is the competitors who are responding to Vista.

While I can understand maintaining market share in firearms, i.e., if I buy a Ruger or a Smith & Wesson firearm, I am then going to buy Ruger or Smith & Wesson magazines, etc. I may even buy other guns if they use the same magazines or offer a similar shooting platform.

With ammo... it's a commodity! If you take a look at my 22lr ammo stash, for example, I have Federal, Blazer, Aguila and Winchester (Friends don't let friends shoot Remington Golden Bullets... just don't). You buy it whenever you see it on sale and it is a good price. The same can be largely said for center-fire ammunition, and especially when it comes to shooting ranges which purchase ammo for use with rental guns. Just because someone is shooting brand X today does not mean they will buy it tomorrow.

The one exception to that is specialty ammo. Here we are talking about good-quality subsonic, hunting or match ammo. Once a shooter finds a brand they like, they will stick with it. For many years, Federal was the leader with Federal Gold Medal Match ammunition. Unfortunately for Vista, long-range shooters are in love with the new Hornady ammunition, especially the match ammo with either A-MAX or ELD match bullets.

In either case, however, those markets are far smaller than the standard range/target ammo.

The one bright spot though is that CCI did come out with some unique rimfire offerings. The Clean 22 line that offers both high velocity and sub-sonic ammo is an upgrade of the popular CCI Mini Mags but features a polymer coated bullet that greatly reduces lead fouling in barrels. This is greatly appreciated with any rimfire shooter, especially those shooting with suppressors.

The Worry

The concern with Vista for any investor should be the future. Current management is doing a lot of surgery on the existing business/patient. The big worry is how well the company is going to recover.

Vista is predominantly an outdoors company, so I can understand selling off eyewear. After the company sells Savage, we can start asking... "What's next?"

If Vista seeks to pay down the debt, it will have about $500 million more to go.

While times are certainly tough, I do not believe the market is as bad as it can be, especially since we do not yet have a broad recession impacting the outdoor products space.

What we do know, however, is that the company is selling off profit centers in order to pay down debt that will without a doubt have an impact on future revenues. Furthermore, with the intensive cuts, we do have to wonder how much it will impact marketing and future R&D.

Bottom Line

Over the last 3 years, I found myself to be one of the only - if not the only - writers here to bring caution about Vista. Seemingly every other article was focused on how it was a great opportunity, a value play and a near-certain double, even after President Trump was elected, despite common sense dictating otherwise.

Vista is a company that was seemingly punch drunk on overpaying and using debt for questionable acquisitions. A mere slowdown in the firearms world is all it took.

Today, however, "I told you so" does not even bring any joy. As a "gun guy," I am seriously concerned about the future of the company. The major concern is the lack of clarity around what's next.

We can assume that Savage will be sold for around $200 million or so (based on assets held for sale in the 10-Q). Even if it is $250 million and all of it goes towards debt, the company will still have $500 million or so in debt.

Furthermore, while we have felt the beginning of the "Trump Slump," we have yet to feel the recession, never mind a potential debt bubble.

The chart below speaks volumes. There is more debt than what the company is worth today on the open market.

So what's next? Investors need to know.

Is Vista Outdoor going to focus on managing its debt servicing until the next Democratic President pushes gun control (and a rebound in sales)? Or is it planning on divesting other brands? Perhaps splitting up the company into a firearms ammo/accessories and outdoor brands would be the best way forward? Those are the questions on my mind and what I will be looking to have answered.

