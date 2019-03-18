The Stock Market: Has It Peaked?

Uncertainties, both economic and political, are greater now than they have been for some time and these will continue to influence the optimism, or lack thereof, of investors.

Robert Shiller's measure of the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio has been in decline since January 2018, a month after the Trump tax cut package was passed by the Congress.

An argument can be made that the stock market has peaked as investor optimism has waned over the past twelve months or so.

My previous post asked the question, “Stocks Versus Bonds: Is the Message Different?”

The concern was that the stock market and the bond market were showing different signals, the stock market being more bullish while the bond market seemed to be very pessimistic. The question: which market was right?

One conclusion reached in that post is that the strength in the stock market is coming from corporate stock buybacks. In fact, the statement has been made that “buybacks (are) supporting Wall Street.”

The Nobel-prize winning economist Robert Shiller has noticed the impact that buybacks are making on the market and created a new measure, an alternative Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings (CAPE) ratio, that adjusts his well-known CAPE measure for the impacts of corporate stock buybacks.

The alternative CAPE measure roughly parallels the other CAPE measure and doesn’t change turning points as they have occurred.

It was interesting, however, in looking at the CAPE series to note that both measures of the CAPE ratio peaked in January 2018. This peak occurred just one month after the passage of the Trump administration’s tax reform package in December 2017.

One could argue that January 2018 represented the “peak” optimism in the stock market for the Trump administration’s economic policy management.

Although we have not had a steady trend downward in the CAPE measure since January 2018, the CAPE ratio is estimated by Shiller to be at a 29.88 level in March 2019, down from 33.31 in January 2018.

The March number is not the low point since January 2018. That was reached in December 2018 during the stock sell-off that came in November and December as a consequence of a substantial decline in expectations for future economic growth, both in the United States as well as the world (See my previous post for more analysis of this point).

As far as the stock market itself is concerned, the S&P 500 stock index hit a new historic high of 2,873 In January 2018.

The index dropped off and hit a near-term low of 2,604 on April 6, but then rebounded to a new historic high of 2,931 on September 20.

Then the market sell-off came in November and December with the next near-term low doming in at 2,417 on December 21.

Since this latter date, the S&P 500 index rose to close at 2,822 on Friday, March 15.

So, the stock market has not suffered badly since January 2018, but relative to rising corporate earnings, stock market prices have changed much at all.

From this, one can argue that investors are not as confident now about future stock prices as they were just over a year ago.

I believe that this shift has come about due to three things.

First, the Trump budget policies are not totally coherent or consistent. The economic assumptions used to construct the budget are not consistent within themselves and with markets and with many economists. Furthermore, the budget is not necessarily coherent because it is serving more as an outline for the 2020 presidential election.

Unfortunately, this fact is creating a great deal of uncertainty in the economy because the future path of the government’s fiscal policy is yet to be determined.

Second, the Federal Reserve is now working in uncharted territory. For the time being, the Fed has ended its program to steadily increase the short-run policy rate of interest. It has also provided forward guidance to financial markets about ending its efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio. Fed officials still feel that the policy rate of interest is too low and its securities are still too large, but there is growing concern that monetary policy may have to be prepared for weak national and international growth rates.

Third, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding how fast other economies are growing. In addition, there are still policy issues relating to tariffs and other global matters that result in even more uncertainty in world markets.

Where does this leave us?

Well, in my mind, economic growth is going to continue, but at a slower pace than the 3.1 percent rate of increase achieved in 2018. With this slowdown along with the slowing of world growth rates, corporate profits will not grow as fast as they have in the recent past.

Joining the economic slowing will be a real political tie-up in the US Congress relating to budget policy and regulation. In addition, the trade situation is going to exacerbate the uncertainty in markets. None of this will be good for the corporate world.

As a result, I just cannot, at this time, see either CAPE measure returning to its January 2018 level. In other words, the stock markets are not going to have as much optimism supporting them as they had a little over a year ago, just after the tax reduction package was passed.

There is just nothing on the horizon to support an argument of a higher CAPE. Thus, one could argue that the enthusiasm in the stock market is waning and will not rise again for a while. Stock buybacks will continue to support Wall Street.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.