Asian Equities: Turnaround Drivers

Given the strong start to the year, it is reasonable to expect volatility in the months ahead. However, a correction could offer the long-term investor an opportunity to gain exposure to this fast-growing region.

By Andrew Gillan

Andrew Gillan, Head of Asia ex Japan Equities, discusses reasons behind the recent rally in Asia ex Japan equity markets and opportunities the region may hold for the long-term investor.

What a difference a few months make! Asia ex Japan equities have risen approximately 10% in U.S. dollar terms in the first 10 weeks of 20191, in stark contrast to the sharp sell-off in the fourth quarter and general market weakness last year as a whole.

So, what has changed? Expectations about the pace of U.S. interest rate rises have shifted considerably, with the market now expecting a much more measured increase - if indeed there are any further hikes in rates. This means that the U.S. dollar strength we saw in 2018 is unlikely to repeat itself and puts emerging market assets back in focus. The second, more Asia-specific shift has been a softening in the U.S. stance toward the implementation of trade tariffs against China. Although no resolution has been reached, a deal of some kind seems much more likely given the impact that tariffs have already had on global growth and investment.

The China Effect

Rather surprisingly, fundamentals within the region are little changed, and if anything, both macroeconomic data and corporate earnings have weakened in early 2019. But the region has benefited from positive asset flows and a recovery in the mainland China A-shares market, which has even ventured into bull market territory following last year's bear market.

The Chinese economy continues to slow, and guidance at the recent National People's Congress targeted a still-healthy band of 6-6.5% gross domestic product (GDP) growth, down from last year's 6.5%. Clearly, the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign has impacted economic output, and as a result, we have started to see a reversal in policies to support growth. These actions, however, have remained targeted and seemingly more disciplined than in the past, which implies that the government wants to reduce the reliance on debt-fueled growth.

Long-Term Opportunity

Given the strong start to the year, it is very reasonable to expect more volatility ahead stemming from events external to the region as well as within, including the China/U.S. trade talks and a number of domestic elections. While we remain positive on the outlook for the region, given the relative valuation of Asia against developed markets, we do not expect the recent market strength to continue in the short term without support from corporate earnings or stronger economic data. Any correction could offer the long-term investor a good opportunity to gain exposure to one of the world's fastest-growing regions.

__________

1 Source: Bloomberg, in USD, as of 3/8/19

Foreign securities are subject to currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility and lower liquidity, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa.

C-0319-22737 03-30-20

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The opinions and views expressed are as of the date published and are subject to change without notice. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. Opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes and are not an indication of trading intent. It is not intended to indicate or imply that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any portfolio. Janus Henderson Group plc through its subsidiaries may manage investment products with a financial interest in securities mentioned herein and any comments should not be construed as a reflection on the past or future profitability. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc ©2001-2019. All rights reserved.