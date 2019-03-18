The FAANG Trade In Focus Again

Summary

Since the equity market peak in the third quarter of 2018, the average return of the FAANG basket of stocks has underperformed the broader S&P 500 Index as seen below.

With the FAANG's return to the upside since the start of this year, the basket has resumed its outperformance and broken out of an inverse head-and-shoulders chart pattern.

If improved performance of the FAANG is maintained, this would provide some tailwind to the overall S&P 500 Index returns as all but Netflix are top-ten market capitalization weightings in the S&P 500 Index itself.