Brexit, Yellow Jackets, Venezuela And Global Threats With Ben Hockman

It then moves on to South America, the Venezuelan conflict and what that looks like, not only in Venezuela but across the Americas.

This week on the podcast, Chris speaks with Ben Hockman. Ben is part of an incident response team for one of the largest financial institutions in the world. This team has a heavy focus on cybersecurity, intelligence, terrorism and physical security, with active operations in Latin America, the Colombia/Venezuela border, Mexico and Europe. Additionally, Ben is a British citizen who currently resides in France, so he has first-hand concerns about the upcoming March 29th Brexit deadline and what that might mean for him and his family.

It then moves on to South America, the Venezuelan conflict and what that looks like, not only in Venezuela but across the Americas. It’s a situation right on the edge of all-out war. Ben discusses how FARC and ELN (The Colombian Narco-Terrorist Organizations) are currently interacting with the Maduro regime.

This was a wide-ranging discussion, and those who don’t get a chance to think about business-related cyber threats, financial threats and operational threats need to have a listen and do some thinking about how the current issues will impact markets.

