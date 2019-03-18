Wall Street Breakfast: German Bank Giants In Merger Talks

Economy

U.S. stock index futures are deciding on direction to start the week, with the Dow down 0.1% , the Nasdaq up 0.1% and S&P 500 flat. Significant catalysts in the days ahead? There's a slew of central bank gatherings, including monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to lower its interest rate forecasts - or "dot plots" - to show little or no further tightening in 2019.

Theresa May is scrambling to secure support for her Brexit deal once again, with just days left to win approval from U.K. lawmakers ahead of a summit with EU leaders on Thursday. She's reportedly pinning her hopes on last-minute Democratic Unionist party backing, but the vote could be pulled if the government doesn't believe it can win. If that's the case, the U.K. would likely be forced into a long extension of EU membership and take part in European Parliament elections in the spring.

As a series of national French debates on government policy ended Saturday, "Yellow Vest" protesters celebrated their 18th weekend with violence on the streets of Paris. More than 80 businesses on the Champs-Elysees were vandalized or torched, with an estimated 10,000 people participating in the demonstrations. The protests have shaved 0.2 percentage points off economic growth since they started, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in late February.

A proposed summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping to end the ongoing trade war may be pushed back to June, according to the South China Morning News. The proposed meeting to sign a trade agreement at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club had originally been targeted for March, then pushed back to April, but they reportedly won't be able to finalize a deal before then.

Japan's exports fell for a third straight month in February, suggesting the BOJ might be forced to offer more stimulus to temper the effects of slowing external demand and trade frictions. Exports fell 1.2% Y/Y, following a sharp 8.4% Y/Y decrease in January. The trade data comes on top of a recent batch of weak indicators, such as factory output and a key gauge of capital spending.

With the U.S. and rival producers pumping more crude, the need for compliance on the OPEC+ supply cut agreement has never been greater. But how is the group actually doing? Overall conformity in the first two months of this year are less than levels seen in 2017 and 2018 but the oil producers "will catch up very soon," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkind told reporters. "There is a remarkable improvement. We are super focused on this common objective."