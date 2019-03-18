Ventas' Total Return Outlook Isn't Compelling Enough To Buy

Ventas' valuation multiple is expanding even as its cash flows per share are declining. Now is not the time to be adding shares, and a pullback of 15% or more is needed to make it a buy.

About 10-11 months ago, when Ventas, Inc. (VTR) shares were trading in the low $50s, I made it the cornerstone of my portfolio by loading up on shares. My thesis was simple:

VTR offers long-term income-oriented value investors the complete package ... a strong (and strengthening) balance sheet, management with a two decades long track record of generating market-crushing results for shareholders, a diversified and recession-resistant business model backed by incoming secular headwinds and numerous opportunities for consolidation, an attractive, well-covered dividend yield backed by a record of strong annual distribution growth, and a discounted share price."

I view all of my investments through a long-term lens in that I am willing to hold shares for the long term while waiting for the thesis to play out and the market to realize the intrinsic value of the business. However, I also am very willing to part with my shares if either the investment thesis changes or, ideally, the market realizes the intrinsic value of the business quickly. With VTR, the latter happened, as over the past year shares have returned outstanding results, nearly doubling the total returns of the VNQ during that time period:

I parted with my Ventas shares last September when they first breached $60 per share, and then very nearly pulled the trigger last October when they dropped back into the low $50s. Unfortunately, other opportunities crowded it out, and I now regret not buying in. That being said, while I believe that VTR's business remains on very solid footing, shares do not offer a compelling enough total return outlook to make them a buy right now. I therefore continue to wait patiently on the sidelines for the next opportunity to buy them at an attractive price to come my way.

To determine an attractive buy price, let's look at the current state of the business and the takeaways from the company's 2018 Q4 and FY results.

The Good

Most importantly, the five pillars of VTR's investment thesis remain intact: (1) the balance sheet is in excellent shape to not only weather a downturn and support the dividend, but it is also like a coiled spring ready to launch the company into aggressive growth should opportunities arise; (2) management's track record is stellar (over 20% CAGR), and therefore, can be trusted to efficiently allocate investor capital through a challenging cycle; (3) VTR has access to numerous sectors within healthcare, stabilizing results throughout cycles and giving them more opportunities to deploy capital into attractive opportunities; (4) the $1.5 billion pipeline of life science development projects should generate very attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors over time; and (5) the portfolio's potential for growth as baby boomers age (i.e., the impending "silver wave" that management likes to refer to) could cause a rapid rise in demand for senior housing assets, shifting the current supply-demand profile in the sector.

The balance sheet saw significant boosts during 2018, with $3.4 billion in debt refinancing and repayment. VTR now has only 10 percent of its total debt maturing over the next three years, a 22 percentage point improvement from year-end 2017. VTR now boasts a sector-leading net debt-to-adjusted pro forma EBITDA ratio of 5.6x and fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x. Additionally, earlier this year the company announced a new $1 billion commercial paper program intended to cost-effectively supplement its working capital capacity. This program will supplement its existing $3 billion revolving credit facility and other credit facilities, providing VTR with tremendous liquidity.

The NNN portfolio continues to churn out solid growth thanks to in-place lease escalations, and the company's most promising new opportunity - Research and Innovation (i.e., life science projects) properties - also experienced solid growth. Both of these property segments should continue experiencing solid growth for the foreseeable future.

The Bad

While the overall state of the business remains sound, the cash flow results and certain property sectors are disappointing, if not troubling. Both Q4 and 2019 guidance were disappointing. Though overall same-property NOI grew in 2018, normalized FFO per share declined by 2% due to dispositions. 2019 guidance shows a fairly significant drop (6.6%) in normalized FFO per share to $3.8 at the midpoint, as the company plans on selling an additional $500 million worth of properties. Furthermore, continued supply-related weakness in SHOP leads to lackluster 0.5% expected same-store NOI growth for 2019.

Investor Takeaway

Where does this leave us? VTR's balance sheet, management, and opportunities for attractive capital allocation create a very stable and secure business with the potential to act opportunistically. However, a large portion of its portfolio (i.e., SHOP) is struggling at the same time that management is aggressively selling off non-core properties. This is weighing very heavily on cash flows, eliminating growth and, in fact, causing a sizable shrinkage in FFO. While in some sectors portfolio pruning-related cash flow declines are causing significant multiple contraction, VTR has seen the opposite impact. While some of this is due to the recession resiliency of the medical sector, it also seems to be a bit unwarranted and resulted in a sizable unfavorable price-performance disconnect.

The company's dividend yield and share price are not anywhere near post-financial crisis highs and lows, respectively despite interest rates rising and the FFO/share growth rate contracting significantly.

Looking ahead over the next several years in light of 2019 guidance, VTR will likely not grow its FFO/share much at all from 2017 levels. With a dividend yield at under 5%, it likely will not return anything even close to its historical double-digit average total return from current prices. As a result, VTR is definitely not a buy right now, and I won't be buying until the dividend yield returns to the low $50s once again.

