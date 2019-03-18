Physicians Realty Trust: A 5.0%-Yielding Top Pick For Income Investors

Shares are not cheap, but the price tag may be justified.

The healthcare REIT benefits from an aging U.S. population and shifting patient preferences.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is an interesting healthcare REIT to consider if you are an income investor who requires high, recurring dividend income. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from two major trends in the healthcare industry: An aging U.S. population and shifting patient preferences towards cost-efficient outpatient medical procedures. The healthcare REIT has a strong portfolio and distribution coverage stats, which imply a high margin of dividend safety for income investors. Shares are not cheap, but have an attractive risk/reward and throw off an entry yield of 5.0 percent at today's price point.

Portfolio Snapshot

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a strong focus on medical office buildings, or MOBs. At the end of the December quarter, single-tenant and multi-tenant medical office buildings represented the lion's share of the REIT's facility portfolio, accounting for 95 percent of Physicians Realty Trust's gross leasable area.

Source: Q4-2018 Earnings Supplement

Most of DOC's properties are strategically located on-campus in order to give patients easy access to a host of health systems.

Source: Investor Presentation

Physicians Realty Trust's properties are spread out all over the United States. Texas with its large elderly population is the REIT's most important state, followed by Georgia and Indiana.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The occupancy rate has regularly exceeded 95 percent, indicating a high-quality, well-utilized facility portfolio.

Here's Physicians Realty Trust's lease rate over the last 12 quarters.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The company's lease rate also compares favorably against the occupancy rates of its peers Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Healthcare Realty Trust (HR), which are also MOB-focused healthcare REITs.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust has a staggered lease maturity schedule, which helps reduce cash flow risks to the REIT and dividend risks to shareholders.

The healthcare REIT has a low amount of leases running out until 2025. Upcoming lease expirations are very manageable.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Growth Drivers

The company benefits from an aging U.S. population and a shift in patient preferences through its MOB-focused facility portfolio.

The U.S. society is expected to age rapidly in the next couple of decades, which means elderly demographics will make up a larger share of the U.S. population. In addition, older people tend to spend a lot more money on healthcare services compared to younger people, both of which work to the benefit of MOB investors.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Inpatient revenues have been declining steadily over the last couple of years as patient preferences have begun to change. Today, patients demand time-efficient and cost-effective solutions to their healthcare problems in outpatient medical centers. As a result, outpatient revenues are on the rise.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Distribution Coverage

Physicians Realty Trust has a moderately high margin of dividend safety. The healthcare real estate investment trust outearned its dividend with funds from operations in 10 out of the last 12 quarters: Average normalized funds from operations of $0.26/share compare against an average quarterly dividend payout of $0.23/share. The implied average quarterly dividend coverage ratio was 114.3 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust's dividend stream currently sells for ~16.8x Q4-2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations. Granted, DOC is not cheap, but the company also brings a lot to the table justifying this price tag.

And here's how Physicians Realty Trust compares against its MOB peers in terms of price-to-book ratio:

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Physicians Realty Trust's dividend is not at risk, in my opinion, at least not over the short haul. In fact, the healthcare REIT retains potential to raise its payout based on its decent dividend coverage. That said, though, shares are not a bargain anymore, which exposes investors to valuation risks in case the healthcare industry heads for a correction or a U.S. recession manifests itself. I recommend not investing more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets into Physicians Realty Trust.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is a compelling income vehicle for dividend investors who seek to add a high-quality healthcare REIT to their investment portfolios: DOC has a widely diversified, well-utilized MOB facility portfolio and has attractive, long-term growth prospects in its industry. An aging U.S. population and changing patient preferences (growing demand for outpatient medical services) support the investment thesis. The REIT's excess dividend coverage is comfortable. Shares are not cheap, but worth the price, in my opinion. Buy for income and long-term capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.