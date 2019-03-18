Frontier's Debt Refinance: A Bondholder's Reaction

Frontier Communications (FTR) made headlines for the second time in three weeks as the company announced a debt refinancing on Tuesday. The company’s 2021 unsecured debt, which I wrote about on March 4th, continues to experience price appreciation. At 75 cents on the dollar, the bond is trading at its highest level since November and its yield to maturity has declined to 19%. The purpose of this article is to update investors on the changes in the company’s debt structure and subsequently, its cash flow projections.

Source: FINRA

To defer its term loan maturities due in 2021, Frontier has offered 8% senior secured notes due in 2027. While a specific due date has not been announced, for the purposes of our analysis, we will assume January 1st. The new notes will be replacing approximately $1.4 billion in 5.28% interest-bearing term notes and $250 million in 7.41% interest-bearing notes. Based on my calculations, Frontier will see an annual increase of $40 million in interest expenses from this refinancing.

While I’m sure management knew the refinancing was in the works when they provided fourth-quarter earnings and 2019 financial guidance, it’s reasonably conservative to assume they did not. As a result, I am updating my cash flow model to reflect the $40 million in increased interest expense as a decrease in operating cash flow and the movement of $1.65 billion out of debt due in 2021. The result defers the need for Frontier to refinance from 2021 to 2022.

In my prior article, a considerable amount of debate occurred in the comments section regarding when Frontier would officially hit the debt maturity iceberg and be forced into a restructuring. It’s important for investors to not only understand when a company’s debt is maturing, but what type of debt is maturing. Term loans and revolving lines of credit tend to roll over easy and only have interest rate adjustments versus bond debt, which requires a new issuance.

For the 2022 debt wall, it is important to note that only $250 million of the nearly $3 billion in debt coming due is comprised of term loans. The remaining debt is $500 million in unsecured debt due in April and $2.2 billion in unsecured debt due in September. The September was, and remains, my greatest concern when it comes to Frontier being able to refinance. The market seems to agree as the debt yield curve has shifted from the 2021s to the 2022s in the last ten days.

I remain bullish on Frontier's debt maturing in 2020 and 2021 as I believe the company will use cash to pay those maturities off. I still own 2025 unsecured notes as a speculative investment and will likely take a position in the September 2022 notes if my risk tolerance changes (especially since it has a 10.5% coupon). Bondholders should not be alarmed by Frontier’s higher interest expense as the company is generating plenty of free cash flow in the near term. However, they should still expect positions taken in debt maturing on or after 2022 to be of higher risk.

Additional disclosure: I own Frontier debt due in 2019, 2021, and 2025.