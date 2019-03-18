Foundation Building Materials Lacking A Catalyst And Facing Headwinds In 2019

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) may not have much operational flexibility in 2019. The uncertainty in the economy, coupled with the high debt load, and lack of revenue drivers may put the brakes on this company. It’s best to leave the stock alone for now.

Foundation Building Materials is one of the largest distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and a metal framing in the United States and Canada. Their 175 branches across the U.S. and Canada carry more than 30,000 SKUs. Its net sales have grown from $113.7 million in 2013 to over $2 billion at the end of December 31, 2018. They serve more than 22,000 customers.

2018 In Review

The fourth quarter of 2018 was an exceptional one for Foundation Building Materials. Q4 2018 net sales increased by 16.3% year over year to $516.2 million. The company saw unit volume increase by 3.8% year over year. The company had an adjusted EBITDA of $41.2 million in the fourth quarter with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8%. The company sold its Mechanical Insulation [MI] business in the second half of 2018 for $122.5 million. The MI segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation products through 67 branches and fabrication location in the U.S. and Canada.

For the full year 2018, the company had net sales of $2.04 billion that represented a 14.2% increase year over year. About 23% of the company’s business is in the residential markets and over 70% would be in new commercial activity and commercial related repair and remodel business. The company’s wallboard business saw growth of 4% with both price and volume contributing to the revenue growth by increasing 2% each compared to the prior year. Its suspended ceilings and metal framing products saw great growth of 8% and 23% respectively compared to 2017. The company saw its gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2018 expand by 10 basis points year over year. The gross margins stood at 30.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2018, the company had a gross margin of 28.9%.

Exhibit: Foundation Building Materials Sales By Product Lines

(Source: Company Filings)

The wallboard product line is the largest for the company accounting for about 38% of total revenue. Total net sales for the wallboard business grew from $701 million in 2017 to $781 million in 2018. Acquired companies accounted for $51 million increase in sales and just $28 million came from branches already owned and operated for the fiscal year 2018. In essence, about 61% of the growth came via acquisitions.

Paying Down Debt Is A Top Priority

Selling the MI business netted the company approximately $116 million which was used to pay down its credit facility. This pay down in debt helped the company reduce its net debt leverage from 4.3x in Q3 of 2018 to 3.6x at the end of December 2018. The company’s leverage is still very high and it’s a welcome sign that it’s making a concerted effort to reduce its debt load. The sale of its MI business may help the company become more focused on a complementary set of product lines. The company is also hoping that its greenfield branch openings coupled with their acquisition strategy may result in increased scale, market share, and profitability.

Price Increases Helped The Company In 2018

The company was able to pass along price increases to the customer. Companies such as Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) also did price increases in 2018 that helped that company. Foundation Building Materials had executed two price increases during the year for gypsum wallboard and four price increases for metal framing and their grid products. This is going to be a tough act to follow in 2019. Commercial project managers and contractors like to keep a tight grip on the project budgets and drive a hard bargain from their suppliers.

Foundation Building Materials: Can It Keep Branching Out?

The company had completed four acquisitions in 2018 that added 16 branch locations and contributed $63 million in 2018 net sales and expanded its geographical footprint in 12 states. The company also opened five greenfield branches during the year. It opened greenfield branches in Boynton Beach, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, New Braunfels, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rochester, Minnesota.

According to the BEA data, Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area had a Gross Domestic Product of $174 billion in 2017 and was ranked 20th in the metropolitan GDP ranking. Boynton Beach, Florida, which is part of the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area had a GDP of $344.8 billion in 2017 and was ranked 12th in the metropolitan GDP ranking. New Braunfels which is part of the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area in Texas had a GDP of $129 billion in 2017 and was ranked 34th largest in the nation. Las Vegas which is part of the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metropolitan area in Nevada had a GDP of $112.2 billion in 2017 and was ranked 36th largest in the nation. Rochester, Minnesota metropolitan area had a GDP of $12 billion in 2017 and was ranked 182nd in the nation.

Miami and Charlotte area may be good areas for the long term. But Las Vegas Nevada is still recovering from the 2008 downturn and Rochester, Minnesota is a tiny market compared to the others. Both those markets may not offer the long-term growth that the company is anticipating. Is the company running out of large markets where they could open new greenfield branches? The company had a total of 178 branches at the end of 2018 in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2019 Guidance

The company is projecting net sales of $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion with a gross margin of 29.1% to 29.3%. The company is seeing continued building activity in healthcare facilities, data rooms, offices, schools, and stadiums. The commercial projects have a long planning horizon and thus plans that have been put in motion will most likely be completed. This should keep the company on target to achieve its revenue targets in the first half of 2019. Last year’s interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve may still have an impact on commissioning new commercial projects. The second quarter earnings may provide clarity on the strength of commercial projects in the U.S for the rest of 2019 and for the fiscal year 2020. The company thinks that they have very good visibility on the commercial side of their business.

On the residential side of their business, the company sees flat to up 1% to 2% growth in single-family and multifamily housing. The wallboard volume growth is expected to be almost flat with a growth of about 1% to 2%. So, the company is dependent on price increases or changing their product mix to higher priced products to achieve its revenue targets.

The company should be cautious in 2019 given the uncertainty in the direction of the economy. It plans to be cautious on the acquisition front due to the company’s heavy debt load. That’s a good decision for the company. The company plans to open four to six new stores. The company may be going after market share gains and sacrificing profitability. The company had just $15 million in cash at the end of 2018. It was an improvement from the $12 million they had at the end of 2017.

The company may have to go slow on opening new stores in 2019. The company does not have much operational flexibility if there’s a slowdown in its sales. Even after paying over $100 million in debt in 2018, the company still had $596 million in total gross debt and about $9.8 million in capital leases. That amounts to a total debt load of $605 million. At the end of 2018, the company had an adjusted EBITDA of $155 million with the debt to EBITDA ratio of about 3.9. The company uses pro forma adjusted EDITA of $162.5 million and its cash to arrive at 3.63x in net debt leverage ratio.

The Outlook

Exhibit: FBM Stock Price from June 2018 to March 2019

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

The stock hit a high of $16.29 in June of 2018. The stock has been under pressure bottoming at $7.76 per share in December 2018. Since then it has rebounded with the overall market and now trades at $10.29 per share. The valuation of about 12x forward earnings and about 6.7x Enterprise Value to EBITDA looks compelling. Its high debt load remains a concern in 2019 and maybe into 2020 as well. After a year of raising prices, the company may lose pricing power in 2019.

Acquisitions have been central to their strategy for growth. Their debt may put the brakes on acquisitions in 2019. The GDP growth forecast for the U.S. has been lowered to about 2.3%. This may cause further headwinds for the company. There may not be a short-term catalyst that could move the stock higher. There’s no rush to get into this stock currently.

