March Madness: Nothing But Net-Lease REITs

Although I’m a REIT analyst, I must admit I'm extremely biased when it comes to “Nothing But Net-Lease REITs,” for two reasons:

First, in a previous life I was a net lease developer where I built free-standing stores for a number of clients such as Advance Auto Parts, Sherwin Williams, Blockbuster Video, CVS, Goodyear, and Eckerd Drug (was acquired by Rite Aid).

As a developer, I learned from the ground up how a net lease building is constructed and generates value for the end user. I constructed over 100 such buildings and witnessed the sleep-well-at-night income these stand-alone buildings generate.

The second reason that I’m biased, regarding “nothing but net lease” is that I love basketball – hence “nothing but net.” I’m 6'3", so I’m too small to play center and too big to be a point guard. In college I played the “3 spot," which means I was more of a utility player who would set picks and shoot 3s.

Of course, most of you know that a triple net lease is somewhat of a utility tool also in that the tenant pays for the taxes, insurance, and the maintenance. The landlord is generally not responsible for any of the operating expenses under a net lease, so it makes the landlord’s income extremely more reliable and consistent.

Now to tie my love for net lease REITs and basketball together, I would like to switch gears from being a REIT analyst to a sports analyst.

Saturday night I watched my hometown hero, Duke's Zion Williamson, deliver some thunderous dunks against Florida State, that resulted in an ACC championship for Duke. Zion scored 21 points, five rebounds, and two assists – one of which will go down as arguably the most impressive highlights of the year.

I was hoping my UNC Tarheels would have won the ACC tournament, yet I’m still optimistic that they will make it to the Final Four. Zion is an amazing athlete, his skills are almost superhuman, and when I see him play, I’m reminded that he is like Shaq, LeBron, and MJ, all rolled up into one.

So, the brackets are all set, and we will now commence our REIT version of bracketology, commencing with “nothing but net-lease REITs.” Over the next few weeks we will be conducting play-by-play analysis of all property sectors and then we will put together a Final Four article on April 8 (the playoffs).

The Net Lease REITs

Recently Mizuho Research and The Boulder Group hosted an investor lunch and Mizuho offered the following takeaways:

The single tenant market appears well positioned for another year of robust transaction volume Retail-oriented transaction cap rates are up YOY (office cap rates flat, industrial down) ad expected to rise in 2019 Market conditions (buyer vs seller pendulum) appear to be in “neutral”, after favoring sellers the past few years, given more assets for sale and expectations for higher interest / cap rates.

Mizuho concluded that “the backdrop (low rates, slightly higher yields, acquisition abundance) remains favorable for Triple Net REIT transaction volumes and earnings given their cost and access to capital advantage.”

According to Boulder, single tenant net lease transaction volumes totaled close to $60B in 2018 (~70% retail), fairy consistent with 2017 and 2016, though down from ~15% from 2015’s record levels, and well above the $37B trailing 10-year average.” As per Boulder, cap rates are expected to rise modestly in 2019.

For the purpose of our REIT bracketoloy series, we included the three casino REITs, that fills out the 16-team bracket, as shown below:

As you can see (above), we utilized our “Rhino Rating Scoring Model” to demonstrate the durability of each REIT. Our proprietary “rhino tool” provides us (and subscribers) with a defensive methodology in which we examine each company based on a number of factors such as scale, cost of capital, divided safety, and management. Now it’s time to go through the play-by-play for each Net Lease REITs so that we can determine which company moves onto the “sweet 16”.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is an externally-managed REIT with a portfolio that consists of single tenant retail, distribution, office, power centers, and lifestyle centers (around 74% of the portfolio is retail). This REIT scores the worst on our rating model because of (1) the portfolio has considerable exposure (~9%) to SunTrust Bank (STI), and we expect many of these locations to close with the BB&T (BBT) merger. In addition, faces conflicts of interest relating to the acquisition of assets and this means that the companies "could invest in less attractive assets, which could limit their ability to make distributions and reduce stockholders' overall investment returns". Most importantly, AFIN yields 9.9% (sucker yield) as the payout ratio (based on AFFO) is a dangerous 107%. We recommend avoiding this REIT.

Global Net Lease (GNL) is the “kissing cousin” to AFIN, because the company is managed by the same external advisor. A majority of GNL's assets are office buildings (55%) that require significantly more capital ("capex") for tenant upfits, leasing commissions, and re-leasing costs. Recognizing that GNL's average lease duration is around 9 years, however, most REITs with office exposure maintain lower AFFO payout ratios to provide an adequate margin of safety in the event of a tenant default or early vacancy. GNL seeks to differentiate itself as a credit buyer, and that means it should also be competitive when it comes to its weighted average cost of capital (or WACC), but it’s not. GNL has a high-risk equity multiple, and there’s a very good reason – nobody wants to give them money to grow. The payout ratio is also risky (107% based on AFFO) and the dividend is also screaming “sucker yield” (current yield is 11.5%).

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) is the first gaming-focused REIT that was formed from the 2013 tax-free spinoff of the real estate assets of Penn Gaming. As a result of the spinoff, GLPI owns substantially all of Penn's former real property assets and leases back these assets to Penn for use by its subsidiaries pursuant to a master lease. The portfolio currently consists of 46 gaming and related facilities, which are geographically diversified across 16 states. Its tenants include Penn National Gaming, Boyd Gaming and Eldorado Resorts. GLPI is forecasted to grow AFFO per share by 8% in 2019 and shares are currently valued at 8.9x P/FFO with a dividend yield of 7.3%. We like the casino sector, but we believe there are better opportunities, with a better pathway to profits.

EPR Properties (EPR) appears to be a top pick for many enthusiasts here on Seeking Alpha; however, we are less bullish given the more recent issues related to the Children Learning deals in which the company was hoping to become the Taj Mahal of early childhood education. Due to this bankruptcy (with CLA) EPR’s growth will be muted in 2019. In addition, we are concerned with EPR’s exposure in Top Golf, an interactive experimental operation that has a cult-like following. It seems that many of the Top Golf deals have been funded at a high cap rate (of around 9%) without the land (they are ground-leased). This adds another element of risk in which EPR is funding a “fad” operation without owning the dirt (ie LAND). We like that fact the EPR has continued to diversify away from AMC, but we question the decision-making with several recent deals. We are maintaining a HOLD here for now.

MGM netted around $1 billion In April 2017 by creating a new REIT and spinning off 11 of its properties into the entity known as MGM Growth Properties (MGP). Currently MGP owns a portfolio of 11 premier entertainment and retail properties, consisting of resorts and the Park--a dining and entertainment complex that opened in April 2016. At the end of 2018 MGP owned 27,541 hotel rooms, with about 2.7 million square feet of convention space, more than 100 retail outlets, over 200 food and beverage outlets, and 20 entertainment venues. MGP has an exceptional dividend growth record: 25.2% dividend growth since the IPO and the company has increased the dividend 6 out of the 11 dividends paid to date. Driving the growth is MGP’s 5.8% of AFFO/unit from contractual rent growth over three years. Shares now trade at 13.2x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 6.0%. We like the potential, but we believe there are better opportunities in the sub-sector. We rate the REIT as a HOLD.

Getty Realty (GTY) was founded in 1955 with one gas station, and since that time the company has evolved into a leading REIT that specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. The company owns 932 properties located in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C. and are operated under a variety of brands, including 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Getty, Gulf, Mobil, Shell, Sunoco, and Valero. GTY’s business model is unique; the portfolio has been constructed with high-quality real estate in which the key attribute is traffic: 75% of properties have a convenience store, 10% of sites have branded QSRs (quick service restaurants) and 73% are located on corner sites. The portfolio of convenience stores and gas stations are located in both urban and infill growth markets, so it has considerable value that can be unlocked within the existing portfolio. The company’s plan is to redevelop 5% to 10% of properties over 5 years and the targeted development yields are 10%+ unlevered. We picked up a few shares in February 2018, and we crushed it – GTY has returned over 43%. Currently we hit the brakes, simply due to valuation as shares now trade at 11.5x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) was spun out of Darden Restaurants in November 2015 and qualified as a REIT on January 1, 2016. The portfolio was formed through a selection of 424 high-quality Darden restaurant properties with stable cash flows and strong rent coverage and the company’s acquisition strategy is to decrease its reliance on Darden over time by purchasing properties that are well located, occupied by durable restaurant concepts, with creditworthy tenants whose operating cash flows are expected to meaningfully exceed their lease payments. By virtue of its large scale, the U.S. restaurant industry offers a sizable pool of attractive property acquisition targets across different types of restaurant properties, including quick service (or QSRs), take-out, casual dining, fast casual, and fine dining, to enable diversified growth. Since my last article in June 2018, FCPT shares have taken off (returned ~28%) and we find the valuation a bit expensive: P/AFFO is 20.8x with a dividend yield of 4%. Coincidentally Darden is also screaming expensive with a P/E is 44.9x and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Essential Properties (EPRET) has been a great pick for us. You may recall my article in August 2018, shortly after the company went public (June 21, 2018). Since that time, shares have returned around 34%. We even initiated a “Strong Buy” on EPRT in December 2018 “based on the favorable risk management practices and discounted valuation”. Booyah! EPRT has returned a whopping 32% since the upgrade! We knew the catalysts were in place and that eventually the hedge funds would run, which they did, and now EPRT has massively outperformed. We credit the experienced management team and strong sale/leaseback business model as the primary differentiator and we see this REIT moving closer and closer to our elite SWAN team in the future. Shares have now moved in-line with the peers and we have since moved this one back to an ordinary Buy, but there is nothing commonplace about EPRT, Mr. Market recognizes the moat.

Spirit Realty (SRC) has also become a classic pick for net lease REIT bulls, but I’m not jumping in the Buy line. You see, Spirit spun-off its ShopKo assets into SMTA in mid-2018 and although SMTA has enough liquidity to meet its commitments to SRC, we believe that ShopKo’s chapter 11 future is less certain. We believe there will be continued challenges for ShopKo, especially the bog boxes (60k sf with average rents of $10.00) and many of these stores are in tertiary markets with shallow demand (weak demographics). As a developer in a previous life, I cannot imagine wanting to own a portfolio of ShopKo’s and I view these problems as distractions for SRC. Also, in regard to SRC, we don’t understand the value proposition…most of the employees are gone (after previous CEO was ax’d) and if SMTA does sell, the debt is very expensive and it will erode valuation. Without a hook, we view SRC as a value trap and we are maintaining a HOLD.

Vereit (VER) is also dealing with complexity risk, like SRC, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. The company has sold off its non-traded REIT business and substantially reduced exposure to Red Lobster. Around one-third of the lawsuits (related to ARCP) are settled and VER has adequate liquidity to settle all of the remaining lawsuits in 2019. The company owns free-standing buildings (~3,994 properties and $15.4 Billion) leased to a variety of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial tenants. The portfolio is diversified and includes retail (42%), restaurants (21.2%), industrial (17.5%), and office (19.3%). Now that VER s back in (the acquisition) business ($250 million to $500 million in acquisitions in 2019), the company should begin to move the needle forward again. We would not be surprised to see a combination (M&A) related to SRC and VER; however, we’re not sure who would be the CEO – neither are experienced in net lease. VER must prove it can grow so it can earn a higher multiple – shares now trade at 11.5 P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 6.7%. We maintain a BUY.

VICI Properties (VICI) scores the highest (our rhino rating) of the three casino-based REITs. The company completed its IPO in 2018, after its spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment (CZR), which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017. VICI is one of the country’s largest owners of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations with a geographically diverse portfolio that includes 21 gaming properties, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace, and four championship golf courses. The properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment and operate under leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s. Collectively, the properties feature approximately 39 million square feet of space, 15,000 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. VICI increased its annualized dividend in June 2018 by 9.5% to $1.15 per share after only two quarters of initiating dividend payments. The company ended the year with approximately $1.1 billion of cash in short-term investments, providing excellent liquidity for future growth. The shares trade at 15.1x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 5.4%. The company is forecasted to grow AFFO per share by over 10% in 2019 and we recently upgraded VICI to a Strong Buy.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is mostly retail-focused with a portfolio of 2,847 properties in 48 states leased to over 400 companies in 37 industries. NNN has a fantastic dividend growth record that surpasses 99% of U.S. companies and would make it a dividend aristocrat if it were large enough to be in the S&P 500 (it’s a dividend champion officially). Management’s track record of balancing the higher risk of sub-investment grade tenants (that results in higher cash yields on investment) without risking its cash flow is excellent. Further reducing the cash flow risk to the REIT and its investors is the highly diversified portfolio, both by the industry as well as geography. When a tenant does occasionally get into financial trouble and break a lease, management is quick to either find a new one, or sell the property (whose upkeep costs it’s now responsible for), and usually at a profit. But the biggest reason for NNN’s success, both in the past and in the future, is its strongest competitive advantage, which is scale and access to low cost of capital (about 4.7% compared to its 6.9% cash yields on new acquisitions in the first nine months of 2018). Most triple net lease REITs are happy to earn 1% to 2% investment spreads but NNN’s ability to safely target higher cap rate properties means its investment spread is an above average 2.2%. Shares trade at 19.5x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 3.8%. We are maintaining a HOLD (based solely on valuation).

Agree Realty (ADC) is certainly a “Cinderella story” here in the Net Lease REIT sector. We consider this company to be the sharp-shooter in net lease development and given its size, ADC has done an excellent job putting points on the board. Keep in mind that during the Great Recession, ADC was forced to cut its dividend - not substantial - but the unexpected decline forced the company to reset the clock in its pursuit of becoming a dividend champion. Unlike O, NNN and WPC – that have paid and increased dividends for decades – ADC commenced its quest for becoming a dividend diva in 2013 – so the company has just 5 years of dividend growth to build on. However, we scored this REIT high (rhino rating) because it has done an excellent job of growing its earnings (or AFFO) and dividend. We give management “high 5’s” for keeping the balance sheet in excellent shape and adding tremendous shareholder value to the platform. Unfortunately, my seats are now in the nose bleed section, as ADC is trading at 19.6x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 3.4%. We maintain a HOLD (based solely on valuation).

Store Capital (STOR) has one of the best mascots in the REIT universe, and he goes by the name of Warren Buffett - Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recognized STORE's "secret sauce" and owns around 9.8% of the stock. Store has a definable moat in which the company manages its risk: no other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies; the performance that its foundational attributes have delivered; enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating. It calls this the "STORE Score." Conversely, Store scores well with our Rhino scoring model (ranks #3) and a lot of the differentiation has to do with the company’s investing strategy. Since the IPO in 2014, STORE has increased the dividend per share by 24%, while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and at the same time reducing leverage. It makes perfect sense that Buffett (actually Berkshire) owns this REIT and I am glad I do too. None the less, shares are expensive today, trading at 17.4x P/AFFO with a dividend yield of 4.1%. We would recommend buying on a pullback.

W.P. Carey (WPC) is the #2 rhino and of course this Net Lease REIT has a well-defined hook (or moat) that includes global diversification, limited retail, experienced management, and a coveted dividend growth history. WPC is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs with a history of delivering steady income and growth to investors. The portfolio of high-quality, operationally-critical commercial real estate is leased on a long-term basis to creditworthy tenants primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe. On October 31, 2018, W.P. Carey closed on the merger with CPA:17 ahead of schedule, increased the company's market cap to ~$11 billion and the enterprise value to a little over ~$17 billion, making the company one of the largest REITs – and the market responded favorably – shares have returned ~13%. The driver to this transaction was both strategic and tactical, as the company's scale is enhanced so that it will operate more efficiently with the simplified business model and improved earnings mix. It's important to point out that one key differentiator for WPC is the unique quality of its growth drivers - approximately, 96% of leases have either fixed or CPI-based contractual rent increases, with virtually no exposure to operating expenses. In terms of valuation, we find WPC the most investable name today, based on the soundly valued P/AFFO (of 17.4x) and dividend yield of 5.3%. We maintain a BUY.

Finally we have Realty Income (O) – aka, the Zion Williamson of Net Lease REITs. As I wrote this article, I attempted to provide the hooks (or moats) for each of the Net Lease REITs, and some of them have no advantage (they just exist) whatsoever. As I pointed out, REITs like SRC have no hook, they can’t differentiate and have no ability to grow. On the other hand, STOR has a hook, it’s the company investment strategy that drives growth robustly. We all know O’s hook….it’s the low cost of capital advantage and management knows darn well that the company must protect it. And in order for O to continue pumping out the dividends, it must hold this virtuous cost of capital advantage, because if you don’t have a high multiple, you simply can’t grow (ie SRC). The other hook for O is scale (same for Zion) advantage: the company now owns more than 5,600 properties located in 49 states and leases its buildings to 260 commercial tenants operating in 48 diverse industries. It enjoys very little overhead, practically no capex costs, and gross margins of over 98%. It’s adjusted funds from operation (what pays the dividend) margin is 70%, among the highest in all of REIT-dom. So yes, much like Zion, Realty Income is simply a machine, a dividend machine that is: 25+ consecutive years of annual dividend growth under its belt. Yet, O is days away from hitting an all-time high (of $71.47) and we are now trimming shares a tad. The P/AFFO multiple is now 22.2x and the dividend yield is 3.8%. I sincerely hope that you listened to me screaming from half court early in 2018 when others were seeking “good reasons for avoiding O” or others were saying that “now is the time to reallocate capital in more lucrative ventures”. As you can see below, all six of the Net Lease REITs that I own have out-performed in 2019:

In closing: This concludes our “Nothing But Net Lease REIT” series and I also wanted to reveal a new Net Lease REIT Index that we have created referred to as the SWANO Index, that consists of STOR, WPC, ADC, NNN, and O. We intend to include the Net Lease REIT Index on our iREIT website in real-time, along with our other Indexes: DAVOS (equity REITs) and BLAST (commercial mortgage REITs).

Needless to say, the SWANO could become the gold standard for “sleeping well at night” and we will use this as our bond-equivalent benchmark to compare with other REIT property sectors.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

