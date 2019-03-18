Silver Weekly: Embrace Volatility

Against this, I expect the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF to push solidly higher in Q2 and beyond.

I see current silver prices a buying opportunity because the Fed’s patience is conducive to stronger monetary demand for the precious metal.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver weekly report.

In this brief note, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). SIVR is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). I will conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitments of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, i.e., the positions held by the speculative community called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involves physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes in speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand, although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and, therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. On a daily basis, it tracks a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is SLV, whose holdings represent roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Context

SIVR has come under renewed downward pressure this week (-1%) after attempting a rebound last week (+1.3%).

As the fund is on track to finish the month lower for a second straight month, I have been asked whether the rebound in silver prices since the start of the year is sustainable.

As I will show below by reviewing speculative/ETF positioning in the silver market, I believe that the current drop in SIVR since late February is a buying opportunity.

I expect SIVR to push solidly higher in Q2 and beyond.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitments of Traders report provided by the CFTC, non-commercials cut meaningfully their net long position in Comex silver in the week to March 5.

Over February 25 to March 6, non-commercials slashed their net length by 4,001 tonnes, marking the largest weekly decline since December 2017. This was primarily driven by long liquidation (2,180 tonnes) and further reinforced by fresh shorting (+1,831 tonnes).

Comex spot silver prices sold off by 4.9% over the corresponding period.

The net spec length moved from 28% of its open interest on February 25 to 17% of its open interest on March 6. To give some perspective, it reached a low of -14% of open interest in September 2018 and stood at 26% at the start of the year. The historical high was at 61% of open interest (established in the week to May 14, 2002).

This means that that that the current silver’s spec positioning is far from being overstretched on the long side. As such, I believe that silver’s spec positioning is due to become much “longer” until it reaches an extremely bullish configuration. Why? Mainly because the speculative community has a tendency to move from an extreme sentiment to another. The sentiment was excessively bearish in Q4 2018, and is therefore due to become extremely bullish at some point in 2019.

Implications for SIVR: The expected increase in net long speculative positions in Comex silver will lift the monetary demand for silver and thus push Comex silver spot prices higher. In turn, the value of SIVR will move higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver holdings by 14 tonnes last week, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. This marks a second straight week of outflows.

Source: FastMarkets

While ETF investors have liquidated around 41 tonnes of silver over the past month, they have sold an even stronger 443 tonnes since the start of the year. This represents a year-to-date decline of 2.3% in total silver ETF holdings.

In comparison, ETF investors have lifted their platinum holdings by 15% and their gold holdings by a little bit less than 1%. They have left their palladium holdings broadly unchanged.

ETF investor toward silver remains negative because 1) the rebound since the start of the year has failed to elicit tactical long positions in the metal and 2) the renewed sell-off since late February has raised doubts among long-term buyers about the sustainability of the rally.

Although silver ETF outflows do not help silver prices move higher, the primary driver of prices remains the speculative demand due to the leveraged used by non-commercials. The year-to-date speculative buying of ~4,000 tonnes more than offset the ETF selling of ~500 tonnes, hence the appreciation in Comex silver spot prices since year start.

Implications for SIVR: ETF activity should have a muted impact on Comex silver spot prices. The value of SIVR is more dependent on speculative sentiment rather than investor sentiment because the leveraged used by these two categories is strikingly different.

Bottom line

It is time to embrace volatility. I continue to believe that a new uptrend in silver prices has started since the start of the year due to a notable easing of the Fed’s tightening policy.

The Fed is cognizant of the fact that a patient attitude is warranted at this juncture in order to clearly determine whether economic risks are “becoming reality”, as Boston Fed president Rosenberg (the most dovish among Fed officials) noted.

This attitude will push the dollar and US real rates lower and drive gold prices higher, which is a conducive to a stronger silver price due to a resulting increase in speculative demand in favour of silver.

I therefore reiterate that the recent silver price dip is a buying opportunity over the long term.

As silver spot prices move higher, SIVR will concurrently increase in value due to the structure of the Fund. Let’s review SIVR in more detail in the next section.

The ETFS Physical Silver ETF - SIVR - Review

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that the fund holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SIVR has $323 million in assets under management, while the average daily volume is $1.7 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.08%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.28%, which is fairly accurate.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

