Patterson Companies: It Pays A Generous Dividend But Investors Beware

The company’s profit margin has deteriorated over the years and its debt has increased.

Introduction

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is one of the leading distributors of dental and animal health products. The company has two main business units. The first is the Dental segment which sells x-ray film, sterilization products and hand instruments in the United States and Canada. The second is their Animal segment which distributes veterinary supplies across the United States and the U.K.

Patterson has a history of moderate revenue growth but with its earnings growth stagnant with analysts expecting an earnings drop for 2019 with no real improvement for 2020. Over the last decade, Patterson’s profit margins have been declining and its debt increasing. The company does pay a dividend which is currently providing a very attractive forward yield of 4.8%.

Overall I think that Patterson’s is a higher risk investment with little growth potential but investors will certainly like its current dividend yield.

Financials

Patterson has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Patterson’s fiscal year ends in April.

The company’s reported third quarter revenue was up 1.4% from the third quarter of 2017. Patterson reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $0.33 which was down 72% from the $1.18 reported for the third quarter of 2017. On an EBIT basis, Patterson reported an 8.5% drop over the third quarter of 2017.

Patterson paid a dividend of $0.26 for the quarter which has been the same over the last five quarters. The current annual trailing yield is 4.6% and the forward annual yield is 4.8%.

The return on equity is currently at 5%. Over the last decade, the return on equity has halved.

The profit margin is currently 1.4%. This has declined over the last decade from 6%.

Patterson’s current ratio is 1.8 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Patterson’s current ratio has ranged from 1.6 to 3.3 over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 56% which means that Patterson’s total debt is 56% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Over the last decade, Patterson’s asset ratio has worked its way higher from 44%.

The company’s book value is currently $15.83 and with a stock price of $22.39, Patterson is trading at 1.4x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 2.0% in 2019 and increase 2.7% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to drop by 33% in 2019 and increasing 8.4% in 2020. The 2020 P/E ratio is 14.4x and the current P/E ratio is 10.4x based on last fiscal year's earnings.

The financials highlight that Patterson’s profitability has been slipping over the last decade. The profit margin and return on equity have declined and its debt has increased.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Patterson data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Patterson’s revenue and earnings' historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Patterson’s revenue has generally increased over the last decade even though it declined slightly in 2018. The analysts’ forecasts show Patterson’s revenue to continue increasing modestly into 2020. The earnings over the last decade have been somewhat stagnant. Patterson did show an earnings increase in 2018 however the trend could not be sustained as the analysts are expecting a drop in 2019 earnings with only a slight pickup in 2020. So it appears that Patterson’s earnings are going to be stagnating until at least 2020.

Granted that Patterson has been paying a dividend (with a generous yield at current stock prices) but its financials are showing a concerning trend. Patterson’s profit margin and return on equity are showing a declining trend and its debt is showing an increasing trend.

While investors may be happy receiving the generous dividend, if Patterson does not improve its profitability then its stock price will continue to suffer and so will its stock price - with the end result of no capital gains.

If this deteriorating trend does not reverse it will only be a matter of time until the dividend payments cease. Losing the dividend is even more worrying as there’s no real prospect for capital gains (at least for the foreseeable future).

The only way to turn around this bleak scenario is that management will need to reverse its current financial trend. It’s not that bad if a company has no earnings growth but has a consistent margin history – it can continue paying its dividend. The problem is a declining net margin trend. If this continues, there won't be any profit left and hence nothing to pay the dividends.

In an attempt to improve its financial position, the company this year launched a new cloud-based veterinary practice management software called NaVetor. The software is designed to streamline and simplify the workflow for veterinary practices. Placing all the animal medical records and client information on the cloud system makes it easier for veterinaries and their clerical staff to access information. It appears to me that veterinaries would be keen on using this technology and if it takes off it could give Patterson a much-needed earnings boost.

Part of the declining margins woes has been blamed on the highly competitive dental market. Patterson’s Dental segment only managed a 0.3% increase over last year but this was mostly driven by solid growth in its CAD/CAM software line with double-digit growth. I think it’s a good move to further develop this digital area of dentistry as I believe the future is in digital technology. Dentistry will likely follow this technological trend and Patterson is well placed to provide digital solutions.

The dental CAD/CAM market and the Animal segment both performed quite strongly, it’s the dental segment (excluding CAD/CAM) that is struggling.

The company is still focused on its dental segment with more acquisitions. Last year Patterson acquired Dolphin Imaging Systems which is the world’s leading provider of 3D imaging and practice management software. Dolphin Imaging Systems is debt-free and has no major competitors. Also the acquisition is digital-based rather than a hand-held instrument acquisition. I think it's best if Patterson focuses more on the digital side of dentistry as I believe this is where the company will find it more profitable.

I think that Patterson is on the right track here with the Dolphin Imaging Systems acquisition - buy companies with little direct competition that are profitable. I like this move and if management makes more acquisitions like Dolphin Imaging Systems, this will go a long way to improving Patterson’s declining margins.

The U.S. dental products distribution industry is highly competitive with many small regional distributors who can operate with lower costs. Add to this that Patterson faces strong competition from Henry Schein Dental on a national basis. At some point, I think that management may need to consider divesting some of its dental instrument business if it can’t make this segment profitable.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Patterson chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart shows that Patterson’s stock price broadly traded up to peak in early 2015. This climb was in line with the broader market. The stock then traded sideways through 2016 and 2017 before plunging back down in early 2018. During this period, the stock market continued higher. The stock bottomed near the 2010 low and has since traded sideways.

The early 2018 plunge was the result of market disappointment when Patterson’s reported 2017 third quarter earnings that fell short of market expectations and it also lowered its outlook for the current fiscal year.

Considering that the analysts’ earnings forecasts show a drop in earnings for 2019 and no growth for 2020, I don’t expect Patterson’s stock price to significantly rally any time soon. While it’s always possible for the stock to trade back up to its 2015 high of $46, this would likely take many years and would need some good earnings results to help drive the stock price upwards.

Conclusion

While Patterson does have a history of moderate revenue growth, its earnings show no growth. Furthermore, the analysts are expecting an earnings drop for 2019 with no real improvement for 2020. To make things worse, Patterson’s financials show an undesirable trend with declining profit margins and increasing debt levels. The company does pay a dividend which is currently providing a very attractive forward yield of 4.8%.

Personally, I consider Patterson to be a higher-risk investment as the company is paying a dividend while its profit margin is deteriorating and its debt climbing. I would prefer if management sorted this out first and then paid the dividend when it’s financially in a better position to do so.

The company does have a future. The acquisition of Dolphin Imaging Systems was a good move. Acquiring profitable businesses with no or low debt will help Patterson’s profitability. Also its veterinary segment should do well with the NaVetor software.

Overall, I think that Patterson is a higher risk investment with little growth potential but investors will certainly like its current dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.