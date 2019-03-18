Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again?

With a diverse portfolio of medical devices, Becton Dickinson has positioned itself well for the coming boom.

Today's post highlights another winner from an aging America.

Regular readers have read my bull thesis on healthcare before. As baby boomers get older, they'll need more drugs, more testing, and more surgeries. This trend has created a boom for healthcare services and a growing stream of dividends for shareholders. You can see this bonanza reflected in the share prices for many companies like Merck (NYSE:MRK), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

One of the big winners from this megatrend: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The medical-device giant dominates the market for needles and syringes. The company also enjoys a competitive position in the growing treatment markets for diabetes, injectables, and biosciences.

The boom in healthcare spending has paid off for shareholders. In November, Becton Dickinson announced its 47th consecutive distribution increase. Over the past decade, shares have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 320% - crushing the broader stock market over the same period.

But does the stock represent a good place to put money to work today? Let's dig into the financials.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

The foundation of Becton Dickinson comes from its raw size. As the largest manufacturer of needles and syringes, competitors can't match the company's scale. High switching costs for other medical devices - such as intravenous infusion pumps, medication dispensers, respirators, ventilators, and infection-control products - also prevent rivals from biting into the company's business. Once a hospital signs up with Becton Dickinson, it doesn't make sense to change over to a competitor just to save a few bucks. As a result, management can raise prices year after year without the fear of losing sales.

For shareholders, this has created a profit machine. Last year, the business generated $2.0 billion in free cash flow. From this total, management paid out $775.0 million in dividends to shareholders. As a rule of thumb, I like to see businesses pay out no more than 80% of their free cash flow out as distributions. So Becton Dickinson's 40% payout ratio looks exceptionally safe.

The only possible issue here? Debt. To fund its recent acquisition of medical device maker CareFusion, management took on an extra $8.0 billion of liabilities. That said, the company's debt ratios still sit within the industry averages. And given the company operates in a near-recession-proof industry, shareholders don't have much to worry about.

Metric Becton Dickinson Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.83 0.72 Current Ratio 0.97 1.63 Leverage Ratio 2.47 2.12

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend - Can It Grow?

You don't need an MBA to understand Becton Dickinson's growth strategy: Management buys small, innovative medical device makers for cheap and pushes their product through the company's massive distribution network. By adding new products primarily through acquisitions, the firm has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for hospital customers and group purchasing organizations. Becton Dickinson's ability to improve existing offerings through innovations has allowed the firm to stave off pricing pressure and keep competitors off the equipment shelf.

You can see this strategy pay off in the company's recent financial results. Last quarter, Becton Dickinson reported a 5.2% bump in top-line sales on a currency-neutral basis. Earnings increased by 15%. Management saw the biggest improvements from the company's medical and life sciences divisions.

Looking forward, analysts project Becton Dickinson will grow earnings per share at a 10% to 12% compounded annual clip. Management could boost this growth rate further through acquisitions - assuming it doesn't overpay. I don't expect, however, the distribution will grow at quite that pace, given the company still has to digest a string a recent acquisitions. Shareholders, though, can still expect steady, ongoing dividend hikes for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

The Dividend - What's the Return?

At today's prices, Becton Dickinson yields 1.3%. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 5% to 6% per year, that brings our total return potential into the high-single digits. That number looks okay, but it doesn't quite meet my hurdle rate.

You can't even call those return assumptions set in stone. Healthcare spending worldwide depends on greater funding from cash-strapped governments. The company has to outmuscle rivals, such as Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Abbott (NYSE:ABT), that own bigger distribution networks and can fork over more dollars for research and development. Future price hikes also depend on a constant stream of new innovations, which may or may not materialize. Given the lack of a margin of safety in the company's current stock price, those risks, though small, should give prospective investors pause.

Bottom line: Becton Dickinson is well positioned to profit from the coming healthcare bonanza, but shares don't offer the best deal today. I can certainly find other dividend stocks that offer better returns right now. So I would wait for a bit more of a pullback before scooping up shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.