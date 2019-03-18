Neptune: Pivoting To Cannabis Extraction

We would suggest the other two competitors as better ways to bet on the cannabis extraction market as we will discuss in details.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Neptune (NEPT) is an emerging player in the Canadian cannabis extraction based in Quebec. The company has pivoted its existing nutraceutical business into cannabis extraction and it is looking to compete with its main rivals, Medipharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) and Valens Groworks (otcqb:MYMSF). Overall, we think Neptune is one of the weaker players out of the three names mentioned above as it is behind the other two players in terms of licensing and its private label program. However, investors looking into the extraction sector should consider Neptune as a viable competitor.

(All amounts in C$)

Company Overview

Neptune was not formed initially as a cannabis company. In fact, the company was formed to focus on nutraceutical products. Neptune developed formulations and products in various delivery formats and it had its proprietary ingredients such as MaxSimil. It used to also own a krill oil manufacturing and distribution business which it sold for $43 million in August 2017. The existing nutraceutical business has been around for years but the real growth for Neptune will be its latest foray into the cannabis extracts business.

Neptune applied to Health Canada for a Dealers License in Canada in April 2017 which would allow it to handle and produce cannabis products. The company just received its license in January 2019 after a lengthy review process. It initially invested $5 million into its cannabis extraction facility with another $5 million invested to expand its capacity from 30,000 kg currently to over 200,000 kg by June 2019. Compared to its peers like Medipharm and Valens Groworks, the company has not been licensed for cannabis sales which means that it could only process extracts for other licensed producers but it could not sell its own cannabis products just yet. We would expect the company to be actively pursuing a sales license at this stage.

(Investor Presentation)

Neptune announced a cannabis extraction deal with leading cannabis firm Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) in June 2018. However, Canopy has also announced similar extraction agreements with its main competitors, Medipharm and Valens, at the same time. We viewed the Canopy deal as a small win but the Neptune has not been able to secure additional contracts at this point. Compared to its two main competitors that have secured multiple tolling agreements, we think Neptune is showing early signs of losing out on the business acquisition front and will need to act quickly before it becomes shut out of the extraction market. Not every single LP will decide to use a third party for their extraction needs which limit the size of the market. The extraction agreements are sticky as they are multi-year deals with minimum volume guarantee in some cases, which makes it very hard to steal customers from an existing vendor.

Financials

Neptune is different from Medipharm and Valens in that it has a sizable existing nutraceutical business. For the nutraceutical segment, the company reported Q3 sales of $6.1 million and gross margin came in at 36%. The nutraceutical segment was also profitable as $1.2 million of EBITDA with a positive net income of $0.9 million (before corporate overhead). However, the company has incurred significant losses in its cannabis segment and corporate overhead thus the consolidated business reported a net loss of $3.6 million last quarter. The company reported $15.6 million of cash at the end of December 2018 and the company just filed an empty shell providing flexibility to raise additional capital in the near-term. We don't see the company in need of immediate financing as its cash balance is more than enough to fund its capital needs and the Phase II expansion of its cannabis extraction site.

(Investor Presentation)

After Neptune sold its krill oil business in late 2017, the company's nutraceutical business has produced annual revenue of ~$25 million on an annual basis. It is hard to see its nutraceutical business be valued at more than $50-$100 million given its lack of growth and, frankly, lack of profitability after accounting for corporate overhead. A good data point would be Neptune's share price and market cap before it announced its entry into cannabis. The company was at the brink of becoming a penny stock by the end of 2017 which would imply a market cap of less than $100 million based on 78 million shares outstanding as of Q4 2017.

(Source: TSX)

Neptune has 85 million shares outstanding in addition to 10.4 million warrants and options issued and outstanding. Its fully diluted market cap is $375 million based on last Friday's closing share price. Compared to its peers Medipharm and Valens, which have market caps of $365 million and $265 million, respectively, Neptune has the largest market value which would include its nutraceutical business. After removing a $100 million valuation that is assumed for the nutraceutical business as discussed above, Neptune's cannabis business is valued at ~$275 million which is in-line with Valens but lower than Medipharm.

Investment Thesis

There are three main competitors in the cannabis extraction market and we think Neptune is less advanced compared to Medipharm and Valens. Going forward, we think the key execution points for Neptune would involve three aspects. Firstly, Neptune needs to complete its expansion on time and on budget in order to match production profiles at its main competitors (Medipharm expect 250,000 kg by Q2 2019 and Valens is already at 240,000 kg). Secondly, Neptune needs to onboard more customers as it has so far only secured one processing agreement with Canopy. In fact, Canopy has also signed agreements with Medipharm and Valens, likely to diversify its supplier risks but this also means lower volume for everyone. Lastly, Neptune is lacking the other players as it hasn't received a sales license from Health Canada, thus prohibiting it from launching its private label program. The private label program is the more lucrative part of the extraction business and missing out on this opportunity could have significant impacts on Neptune's ability to compete with peers in terms of margin and profitability. Furthermore, having the ability to provide private label products to other LPs could foster relationships that could create additional moats.

Overall, we would suggest investors consider Medipharm and Valens as better ways to invest in the cannabis extraction segment. Neptune has the potential to carve out a meaningful share of the extraction market but so far its execution has been inferior compared to the other two players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.