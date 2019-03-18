Boeing Is An Ideal Short Target, But Not Yet

Markets almost never go up in a straight line, but for basically all of 2017, Boeing (BA) did just that. Is the tragic crash of the Ethiopian 737 Max 8 a trigger to establish a short position? No, but in my opinion we’re getting closer to that point. There have been over 130 crashes of Boeing 737s since 1970 of 7,312 737s delivered in Boeing’s history. None of these crashes brought the company down for anything beyond short term trading. But even though this horrible event may not be the trigger, I believe that the trigger is coming by the end of this year. Here I will explain why.

Despite being a long-established blue chip Dow stock, Boeing is really a momentum stock fraught with considerable risk, not a passive income/stable growth play unless you’re holding it for decades. It has been this way since the 1960’s. 1963-1967 saw the stock rally 550% with a 50% retracement in between. Then a catastrophic 7-year bear market took hold that saw 90% of that value wiped out, just like the Dow itself in the Great Depression. Then a crazy 1,700% rally from 1974 to 1980 whose principal year was 1978, sort of like the current rally highlighted by 2017’s 133% run. Another Boeing bear struck in 1980 for the next two years taking out 66% of the previous bull run. This extreme pattern would repeat itself 5 more times through the 2008 financial crisis and we are currently somewhere in the 6 th round of this turbulent airplane ride.

Permabulls will say there will be no retracement this time, but history begs to differ. If Boeing shares have been acting this way since the 1960’s, it’s more likely than not that the pattern will repeat, especially considering that the parabolic run since 2017 is quite familiar blow-off toppish action for this particular stock. On a long term chart that includes the recent run, every other bull run is masked to insignificance by comparison, but don’t let the zoom-out mislead you. This last one is quite tame on a logarithmic scale compared to the ones we saw in the 60’s and 70’s. Given the volatility I am not looking for a specific price target in order to establish shorts on Boeing, but rather two specific developments. These are an oil spike and significantly higher interest rates, both of which I am expecting over the next year or two.

In order to understand why, here are some numbers that can help put Boeing’s business in context. It is extremely dependent on the airline industry. Consider, commercial aircraft accounts for 60% of its revenues, which topped the incredible milestone of $100 billion last year. That alone doesn’t sound so lopsided. 65% of its operating profit comes from the commercial aircraft segment. OK, still somewhat balanced. However, a whopping 90% of the company’s total growth in operating profit since 2017 comes from commercial airplanes. Since 2016 it’s even more lopsided, with 95% of total growth in operating profit coming from commercial airplanes alone. The chart below taken from its 10-K shows the raw data.

Source: Boeing 10-K 2018 page 20

But amazingly it gets even more lopsided than that. If we look at aircraft deliveries since 2016, we can see how heavily reliant Boeing is on the 737, the model that crashed over the weekend in Ethiopia.

Source: Boeing 10-K 2018 page 26

As the table shows, also taken from Boeing’s 10-K, 72% of deliveries last year were for the 737. This is higher than last year’s 69% share, which was higher than 2016’s 65% share. Boeing is becoming more and more reliant on a single airplane model of one segment of the company. The only other airplane of significance is the 787, accounting for another 18% of deliveries in 2018. So we can begin to understand why the stock tanked as much as 13.5% on news of the crash of a 737. Boeing is somewhat a momentum stock rather than a defensive capital preservation play, and it basically all comes down to the 737.

So, at bottom, the health of Boeing depends on the health of the airline industry and its appetite for 737s. This may seem like an obvious point, but now we can see how acute the point actually is. Whenever the global economy enters recession, Boeing plummets precipitously. During the last financial crisis, Boeing was down 73% peak to trough, and this was far from the worst bear market that Boeing has ever had.

Economic Considerations

It has long been my opinion that the next downturn will be inflationary, not deflationary. It will be stagflation, and I have written about my reasoning for this in the past. For confirmation of this, I am looking for much higher energy prices together with rising interest rates. The trigger for much higher oil prices is actually rather straightforward, and that is the restriction of sulfur concentrations in maritime fuel to 0.5% from the current 3.5% starting January 1, 2020. Oilprice reported on this last year and the situation has not changed. One economist believes that the shock could push low sulfur oil, or light sweet crude, to $200 a barrel. His basic reasoning is that maritime shipping accounts for 5% of oil demand and it’s almost all cheaper high sulfur. Moving that all to low sulfur would be a massive overnight shift and would require a significant price increase to ration land-based consumption.

Whether oil gets to $200 or to $120 on the regulation is beside the point. We’re now below $60. Doubling by January will be a shock to global energy prices, especially at a time when OPEC is cutting production. Higher oil prices means higher jet fuel prices, which means worse finances for airlines. They won’t be able to keep the order pace for 737s, which depends on a booming airline industry, not just in the US but globally. This accompanied with a global recession, which a recent Business Insider survey of economists says that 50% believe will happen by 2020 (me included) is a 1-2 punch that could trigger then next medium term Boeing bear. A recession and higher interest rates could put the clamps on defense spending finally, which is Boeing’s second biggest segment as card-carrying member of the military-industrial complex.

The conditions aren’t ripe yet, but they could be by early summer, especially if Boeing hits new highs by May or June. I generally track the dollar supply growth rate in the banking system to time short positions, and update periodically on where we are with that rate. If that rate gets very low this summer when it is seasonally timed to do so, Boeing will be one of my main shorting targets.

Why Boeing Could Quickly Recover From This Crisis

An argument can be made that the ongoing Boeing 737 MAX crisis could destabilize the company and its stock price before any economic crisis hits the United States. This is certainly possible and there is no way to know for certain if Boeing will recover quickly as it has from past crashes. This is a grounding of an entire fleet, and not just an isolated crash. That does make the situation a more serious.

But let's look at the total numbers. According to a Boeing statement on the grounding order from the FAA, there are 371 737 MAX airplanes currently in service globally. There are 4,636 737 MAX models still undelivered. So the fact that this grounding is taking place now rather than after thousands have already been delivered is very good news for Boeing. It is still possible to contain this problem. Car companies recover from recalls, and I believe Boeing will recover from a recall of 371 airplanes.

Back in February 2015, 128 737s were grounded for a few days for maintenance issues. In 2013, the entire fleet of 787 Dreamliners was grounded from January to July because batteries were causing fires. Boeing eventually fixed the problem. Neither of these issues caused the stock to fall in any significant way. This grounding is obviously much more serious in scope and ramification, but it is not completely without precedent.

Whatever the problem is with the 737 MAX, it will eventually be fixed. Yes, Boeing will lose a lot of money, but it won't be a sustained loss into the future and investors should be cool-headed enough to realize this and refrain from panic selling in the near term. There will be some panic selling for sure but there are also plenty of potential buyers who understand that the 737 MAX issue will be resolved, so they are likely to buy on any strong dips, limiting the current decline.

Boeing has very little debt so there is nothing close to a solvency problem. Its balance sheet is healthy thanks to its booming business, so it can afford a hit without any strategic or certainly any existential issues.

On the slim chance that the problem is not fixable and the entire fleet has to be scrapped, or the problems are so deep that the costs to fix the problem are enormous, both possibilities I see as extremely unlikely, then yes, Boeing could end up in a severe crisis from which it might not be able to recover any time soon. Those who want to protect themselves against this possibility could choose to short now with contracts out to 2020 or 2021 when I believe wider economic issues will catch up anyway, but be prepared for a draw down in short positions if the issues with the 737 are fixed before any credit crisis ensues and the stock jumps to new highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.