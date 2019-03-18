Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Combining 3 valuation ratios, biotechnology looks significantly undervalued relative to historical averages. However, profitability measured in return on equity is below the historical baseline. Ratios are mixed for pharmaceuticals: regarding their historical averages price/earnings is good, price/free cash flow is excellent, but price/sales and return on equity are very bad. Other healthcare industries are overvalued by at least 20% and much more for some of them. Combining all these metrics, healthcare equipment is the worst group in the sector. Life science tools/services is the only healthcare industry above its profitability baseline.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in HC equipment and life science tools/services, and deteriorated in HC providers and pharmaceuticals.

P/S has improved in HC technology and deteriorated in life science tools/services.

P/FCF has improved in biotechnology and HC providers, and deteriorated in HC technology and life science tools/services.

ROE has improved in HC technology and deteriorated in pharmaceuticals, HC equipment and life science tools/services.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 2.5%, whereas the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) have outperformed it by 4.2% and 0.5%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks in this period are Allergan plc (AGN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN), Danaher Corp. (DHR), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ABBV AbbVie Inc. BIOTECH AMGN Amgen Inc. BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc. BIOTECH CELG Celgene Corp. BIOTECH EXEL Exelixis Inc. BIOTECH REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. BIOTECH ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. HCAREPROVID CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc. PHARMA NKTR Nektar Therapeutics PHARMA SUPN Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. PHARMA

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 3/18/2019

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 47.04 27.18 -73.06% 4.84 3.18 -52.22% 51.99 30.51 -70.40% -40.81 -12.14 -28.67 Healthcare Providers 25.68 20.88 -22.99% 1.14 0.85 -34.02% 18.67 17.75 -5.19% 2.29 5.78 -3.49 Healthcare Technology* 63.03 56.13 -12.28% 4.70 3.39 -38.76% 57.44 35.77 -60.59% -6.58 -6.2 -0.38 Biotechnology 31.61 39.78 20.54% 33.03 29.01 -13.84% 27.93 43.74 36.14% -80.81 -64.42 -16.39 Pharmaceuticals 27.22 26.26 -3.67% 22.89 8.25 -177.48% 17.12 32.55 47.39% -85.25 -30.3 -54.95 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 41.08 29.52 -39.17% 5.65 3.39 -66.71% 41.37 27.28 -51.64% -8.42 -18.37 9.95

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XBI and IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Valuation may be useful to build portfolios, but it is not a good timing indicator. An objective assessment of systemic risk is also important to manage a portfolio’s exposure to stocks. Quantitative Risk and Value provides investors with a multi-valued risk indicator, a user’s manual with ETF strategies and hedging tactics based on it, plus backtested lists of stocks selected on quantitative value in all sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,BIIB,CELG,XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.