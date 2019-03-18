Sling TV Won't Save DISH Network

DISH Network's spectrum assets are valuable in theory; time and money are running out to turn them into reality.

Investment Thesis

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is stuck. While it is trading at a reasonable multiple of 10x PE and 13x free cash flow, we believe the valuation is justifiable based on a more appropriate analysis of its fundamentals and competitive position.

Previously the fourth biggest TV live-linear television provider in the US, now the company is fighting to remain relevant. The core business has matured, and the TV broadcasting industry is saturating fast. DISH's revenue growth cycle has turned the wrong way since FY2016, erasing all the growth of the previous five years. Since then, the company has been trimming excess fat to remain profitable, with a gross margin of 32% and an operating margin of 15%. However, these rates still trail peers.

Additionally, DISH remains a highly capital-intensive business with CAPEX-to-sales ratio consistently higher than free cash flow to sales. The 2020 CAPEX requirement of $10B in its spectrum assets and 5G facilities will truly test the market's appetite to invest in the company. Meanwhile, we are unsure whether the bright spot in Sling TV can provide any hope for the future. DISH is currently trading superficially cheap and unlikely to change for a long time.

Core Businesses Deteriorating Fast

The company's core businesses are the two pay-TV services. The first is Dish TV; it caters to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV consumers. The second is Sling TV. It was created to counter the cord-cutting trend and offers TV services online.

Sling TV was the first multichannel live TV that streamed over the internet. Initially, the move made sense as new subs from Sling TV were able to offset the attrition in Dish TV subs. Also, subscriber acquisition costs for Sling TV are significantly lower than those for Dish TV subscribers. The main reasons are smaller costs for upgrading equipment to next-generation receivers, and smaller retention credits.

Source: DISH 10-K 2018

Now, Dish TV has 12.3M subscribers, and Sling TV has grown to 2.4M subscribers, rising by 10% from last year. However, Sling TV's growth hasn't been able to counter the deterioration in Dish TV. In 2018, the net effect was a net loss of over 0.9M subscribers.

Worse, today, Sling TV has a lot more competition. A bunch of services similar to Sling TV also stream live TV channels, including YouTube TV (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Hulu (NYSE:DIS) with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now (AT&T (NYSE:T)) and fuboTV, all of which start at $35 to $45 per month. They cost more than Sling, mainly because they also carry many local broadcast channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. Meanwhile, Sling does not.

Additionally, Sling TV isn't the most competitively priced option. Philo costs $16 per month, and AT&T's Watch TV costs just $15 per month, $10 cheaper than Sling TV. Granted, they lack both local channels and sports networks like ESPN and Fox Sports.

Competition doesn't stop there. During 2018, Univision (UVN) and AT&T pulled HBO and Cinemax channels from Sling and Dish TV. Recently, AT&T's DirecTV dropped channels from AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) (NASDAQ:DISCB) (NASDAQ:DISCK), including HGTV, A&E, MTV, TLC, and Nickelodeon, among others. Shares in those companies dropped sharply on the news.

Thus, competition stretched further than price. Content will be the new gold, causing the cost of running Sling TV to rise. For now, Sling TV had to increase the subscription price by $5 to $25 per month to absorb the higher costs. However, it is becoming clearer that Sling TV will not be able to stop the bleeding fast enough for Dish TV.

Spectrum Assets and 5G Still a Pipe Dream

Moving on from Sling TV, DISH may have something up its sleeves: its spectrum assets and a plan for the next-generation 5G-capable network focused on supporting narrowband IoT. Reports have indicated that the company's spectrum assets could be valued up to $30B, equal to DISH's enterprise value and 2x market cap.

On the balance sheet, these assets are recorded at around $20B.

Source: DISH 10-K 2018

It's difficult to ascertain the economic value of a spectrum license. However, theoretically, it is equal to the net present value of the future stream of profits a license holder expects to receive from the spectrum. Thus, in this case, as DISH's spectrum assets receive no income, the assets alone have no inherent value.

To put it bluntly, currently, no one is willing to pay for the right to use the spectrum. For the market to recognize this valuable asset, DISH needs to find a carrier or develop the infrastructure itself to enable data transmission.

The company's spectrum assets also have an expiry date. The FCC requires DISH to deploy at least 70% of the asset by 2020. By then, the company needs to either partner with a wireless carrier or build out a 5G networks itself. While it has plans to deploy these assets, the expenses will be hefty.

The first phase, focusing on supporting narrowband IoT, is expected to be between $500 million and $1.0 billion through 2020. Then, the second phase will follow; once the 3GPP Release 16 is standardized, DISH plans to upgrade and expand its network to full 5G to support new use cases. Expenditures are expected to be approximately $10 billion.

Capital Raise

If DISH goes through both phases of wireless projects, it is very likely that we will see an equity dilution or a debt issue. Currently, it has only $2B of cash against $15B of debt. Q4'18 gave a hint that it may happen.

Philip Cusick Are you any more willing to borrow money against the spectrum through raise that 5G money than you were before? Charles Ergen Well, we know it's going to cost us in the magnitude of $10 billion and we're going to raise capital. I think that capital will come in - I think that capital will come from various different capital structures and sources, but I don't think we're dependent upon with. Source: Dish Q4'18 CC

Valuation

DISH is trading at a reasonable price at 10x PE and 13x FCF. However, among peers, it has the worst top-line decline at 5% and also the worst operating margins of 15% vs. 20%+.

Source: Authors' work

Final Words

Our report shows that DISH's legacy product is declining at a rapid pace. The emergence of Sling TV was promising in the first two years, but now intense competition reveals a clear picture that Sling TV will only delay the death of traditional TV.

Meanwhile, DISH has yet to prove that its spectrum assets have monetary value. It is also running out of time and money to convince the market otherwise. Thus, the market is pricing it at near zero. To conclude, the perception of DISH is very pessimistic, but unfortunately, the price is not low enough to consider it a serious investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DISCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.