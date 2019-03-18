Hedge Funds Quietly Buying Visa Stock - Here's Why

Other hedge fund managers, including Ken Griffin, Israel Englander, and Cliff Asness, have also built positions in the stock.

You can make a lot of money riding the coattails of smart money investors. And you won’t find many investors smarter than hedge fund Renaissance Technologies.

Billionaire Jim Simons founded Renaissance Technologies back in 1982. Over the following decades, the investment group went on to generate a 19% compounded annual return for clients. That kind of performance puts Simons on the list of great investors like Warren Buffett and George Soros.

And recently, Renaissance has made big bets in payment stocks. According to the firm’s most recent 13F filing, the hedge fund has built positions in names like MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Renaissance’s latest target: dividend growth stock Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Last quarter, SEC filings reveal the investment group has quietly bought 1.7 million shares in the payments company. The values their position at $219.7 million.

And Renaissance Technologies isn’t the only smart money investors buying Visa stock. Billionaire money manager Steve Cohen upped his stake in the company by 40% last quarter. Other hedge fund titans, including Ken Griffin, Israel Englander, and Cliff Asness, also own big positions in the stock.

Income investors should take notice.

Hedge Fund Buys $219.7 Million Stake in Visa Stock

While I still insist on paying everything with cash, most people have made the transition to plastic.

Morning coffee at Dunkin’ Doughnuts. Swipe. Buying a Coke at the grocery store. Swipe. Ordering a BigMac at McDonald’s. Swipe again.

America, it seems, is moving to a plastic society. Cash purchases accounted from only 30% of all retail transactions in 2018, down from 40% five years earlier. Young shoppers have almost abandoned cash altogether, with only 21% of those between 23 and 34 using cash to complete a purchase in 2016.

It’s easy to see how Visa will benefit from this transition. After all, the company takes a cut of every payment made through their system. Visa collects a few cents on every dollar that flows through its network. And that income stream continues to grow year after year thanks to higher consumer spending and a higher percentage of card payments.

The profitability of this business will make your mouth water. Because of the network effect inherent in the payments industry, rivals have a hard time breaking onto Visa’s turf. And while the company’s operations cost billions to create, management spends little to keep running.

Recent financial results have blown Wall Street’s expectations out of the water. Over the last five years, Visa has seen revenues and earnings grow by 13% and 19% on average per year respectively. Last quarter, the company saw sales jump another 13%. Net income increased by 21%.

But you see the same exceptional profitability when you expand your time frame, too. Over the past decade, Visa earned $0.21 in profit on every dollar of equity invested into the business. You can only point to a handful of businesses in the world that profitable over such a long period.

For shareholders, this has translated into a growing stream of income.

Over the past decade, Visa has boosted its distribution at a 47% compounded annual clip. That represents one of the fastest dividend growth rates of any large-cap stock in the marketplace during that period.

Even though those increases started from a small base, the company’s on-going payout hikes have started to add up. Today Visa stock pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, which comes out to an annual yield of 0.7%. If you include repurchases in this equation, the total shareholder yield on this stock jumps to nearly 3%.

That payout will likely continue to grow. Over the next five years, analysts project Visa will increase earnings per share at a mid-teen annual clip. Given the company’s modest 21% payout ratio, executives will likely continue to increase the distribution at an even faster clip.

And investors may now have a rare chance to scoop up shares at a reasonable price.

Over the past six months, Visa stock has basically gone nowhere. Shares have batted around in a range between $150.00 and $125.00 per share since September.

Today, Visa trades for 21-times forward earnings. Given the stock’s 16% projected annual growth rate, shares look reasonably priced on a price/earnings-to-growth basis.

Not cheap mind you. Visa stock has always traded for a premium multiple given the company’s dominant market position and long growth runway. Shares, however, now trade at some of their lowest valuations in years.

One Top Dividend Stock For the Next 10 Years?

Visa, of course, is no slam dunk.

Merchants have pushed against on the company’s high transaction fees. With the exception of big retailers like Walmart or Costco, stores have relatively little power to fight back. But if merchants can get support from regulators, it could cut into Visa’s pricing power.

A recession could also bite into the company’s profitability. Visa works like a retail tollbooth, connecting merchants and shoppers in exchange for a fee. But if the total number of customers passing through drops, so too will the company’s income.

That said, some of the smartest money managers in the world have placed big bets on Visa stock. What could have all of these guys so excited? I’d say it means one thing.

They see a lot more upside ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.