Buckeye Partners' Distribution Still Isn't Safe

Image Source: Buckeye Partners' website

By Callum Turcan

Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) was formed as a midstream master limited partnership back in 1986, with Buckeye GP LLC acting as its general partner. The midstream MLP model is built around the favorable tax advantages Congress created for those entities. Back in 2010, Buckeye Partners purchased Buckeye GP Holdings in an all-stock deal to simplify its corporate structure and remove IDRs (incentive distribution rights) from the picture. As of this writing, the midstream MLP yields 8.9% even after its recent distribution cut, but that yield isn't well-protected, and the company will need to keep tapping capital markets to make good on those payments.

Midstream fallacy

The great fallacy of the midstream world is that the industry assumes it plays by different rules than everyone else. Many oil & gas infrastructure operators tout "fee-based" cash flow generation and "distribution coverage ratios" as proof that their payouts are stable, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Save for a few midstream operators that have only just recently started caring about free cash flow, like Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which we like, most hefty distribution payments paid out by midstream players are largely funded by the ability for those firms to tap capital markets. Capital expenditures consume most of their net operating cash flow, leaving only externally generated funds as the way to keep making good on those payouts.

"Distributable cash flow" is a deeply flawed non-GAAP metric that to be clear isn't a measure of free cash flow, the necessary ingredient to maintain dividend and/or distribution payouts. DCF is generally defined as an adjusted cash flow figure that takes what the firm defines as maintenance capital expenditures into account. By subtracting maintenance capex from that adjusted cash flow figure, midstream management teams tout DCF as if it were free cash flow. Distribution coverage ratios are based off of DCF divided by total distribution payments during a given period.

The reason why DCF is so flawed is because it doesn't take all of the midstream firm's capex into account, just a tiny portion of it. Buckeye Partners' fourth-quarter 2018 earnings press release notes that the firm spent $121 million on maintenance capex during all of last year as you can see in the adjusted financial table below. Management subtracted that along with the firm's interest expenses and a couple of other factors from Buckeye Partners' 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion to get $632 million in DCF.

Image Source: Fourth-quarter 2018 press release

However, Buckeye Partners spent $468 million in total on capex last year, as shown in its cash flow statement down below. The company is intentionally leaving out $347 million in capex-related cash outlays in order to engineer seemingly better distribution coverage.

Image Source: 2018 10-K

In reality, the company generated $768 million in net operating cash flow in 2018, down 14% from 2017 levels. Stacked up against $468 million in capex, the company generated $300 million in FCF last year. That wasn't enough FCF to cover $674 million in distribution payments, indicating Buckeye Partners' real distribution coverage ratio was much lower than management would have liked to admit.

Image Source: 2018 10-K

Cutting the payout

Weak distribution coverage eventually forced management's hand, and the team finally accepted Buckeye Partners was paying out far too much. Unsustainable payouts lead to payout cuts and often steep losses for equity holders. In November 2018, the company announced a cut in its distribution during its third-quarter 2018 earnings press release:

"Distributable cash flow for the third quarter of 2018 was $156.9 million compared to $181.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Buckeye also reported distribution coverage of 1.35 times for the third quarter of 2018… Buckeye also announced today that its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.75 per LP Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1.2625 per LP Unit for the year ago quarter."

So much for that 1.35x distribution coverage ratio. That right there is why we use our proprietary Dividend Cushion Ratio which measures a company's ability to keep making good on its dividend or distribution. In short, the ratio is based off of our free cash flow projections over the next five years (which in turn is based on net operating cash flow less capex) minus net debt (or plus net cash) divided by expected dividend/distribution payments over that period.

On an unadjusted basis, Buckeye Partners scores a ratio of -1.3x. On an adjusted basis, taking into account the possibility the company can continue tapping capital markets, we give Buckeye Partners a Dividend Cushion Ratio of 1.2x. That still earns the firm a poor Dividend Safety rating. Due to its payout cut, we give Buckeye Partners a very poor Dividend Growth rating as well. Keep in mind this means that whether or not Buckeye Partners can keep paying its current distribution in the future will depend on the state of credit markets, something well outside of its control.

The balance sheet

Beyond free cash flow, another major consideration in our dividend/distribution payout analysis is the net debt or net cash position of a firm. Buckeye Partners ended 2018 with less than $2 million in cash on hand versus $178 million in short-term line of credit drawn, $525 million in short-term debt, and over $4.0 billion in long-term debt. Put that together and Buckeye Partners' net debt load stood at over $4.7 billion at the end of 2018, keeping in mind the firm generated only $0.3 billion in FCF last year.

Divestments changing this narrative

That being said, Buckeye Partners recently sold off its VTTI energy storage asset through a $1.0 billion cash deal that closed in January 2019. Those cash proceeds complemented the cash received from the sale of a handful of domestic midstream assets in a $450 million deal that closed in December 2018. During the firm's fourth-quarter conference call management stated:

"The significant capital proceeds generated from these two divestitures combined with the adjustment to our distribution policy have enabled us to address the three priorities we identified when we initiated our strategic review. First, we substantially reduced our leverage by using all of the proceeds to pay down debt. We utilized the combined $1.4 billion of proceeds to repay all borrowings on our credit facility and to retire our $250 million term loan. In addition, we have initiated the redemption of our $275 million 2019 senior debt maturity, which we expect to complete this month. As you would expect, these actions were well received by the rating agencies. All three agencies have reaffirmed Buckeye's investment-grade credit rating and moved Buckeye to a stable outlook. These actions should also eliminate our need to access the debt capital markets until our 2021 maturity. Second, we have improved our financial flexibility by increasing our distribution coverage, allowing us to self-fund the equity portion of our growth capital spend. This has eliminated the need for Buckeye to access the public equity markets for the foreseeable future. And third, we are refocusing our capital and other resources to higher-return growth opportunities across the Buckeye network."

During its latest IR presentation (Page 6), management notes that the VTTI sale removed $500 million in debt from the company's books as that burden was recourse to VTTI. The company will also save at least $100 million a year on capex going forward.

This sale appears to have reduced Buckeye Partners' net debt load by roughly $1.5 billion on a pro forma basis versus year-end 2018 levels, keeping in mind it had already received the cash proceeds from the smaller divestment. We applaud management's decision to pare down that burden, but keep in mind operating cash flow was sacrificed as part of these deals. New cash flow generating properties will need to be brought online to replace those lost cash flow streams.

Equity issuance offsets cash flow savings

Buckeye Partners' annual distribution payments should move lower as its payout cut is reflected in its 2019 cash flow statement. However, note Buckeye Partners' outstanding unit count grew by over 6% in 2018 versus 2017 levels. That was due in part to the conversion of C Class units, issued out in March 2018, into LP units due to the recent distribution cut as described here:

"In March 2018, we issued approximately 6.2 million Class C Units in a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $265.0 million… The reduction in our quarterly distribution in November 2018 resulted in the conversion of all 6,714,963 Class C Units outstanding as of September 30, 2018 into LP Units on a one-for-one basis on November 5, 2018."

Going forward, additional equity issuances are always possible and unit buybacks appear very unlikely. True, for now Buckeye Partners plans to only issue debt to cover its growth capex going forward, but note that unit-based compensation for its employees will still be a factor (which totaled $22 million in 2018). Dilution will steadily push its total distribution payouts higher, offsetting the impact of its per unit payout cut.

Concluding thoughts

Buckeye Partners offers income-seeking investors a very high yield, but those payouts come with a lot of risk. Recent debt reduction endeavors are a big positive, but even a $1.5 billion pro forma cut to its 2018 year-end net debt burden isn't enough. Buckeye Partners traded away cash-flow-generating assets to obtain a lower net debt load and plans to keep issuing out debt in the future, which will offset those improvements.

The distribution cut should help shore up Buckeye Partners' financial position in the medium-term, but there isn't much potential for payout growth unless the company posts serious free cash flow growth over the next few years. Don't get lured in by Buckeye Partners' 8.9% yield; there are safer income names out there, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: KMI is included in Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio.



This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.