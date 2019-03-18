Bank Of Nova Scotia: Investors Should Wait On The Sideline

Investment thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [TSX:BNS] posted disappointing Q1 fiscal 2019 earnings as the bank saw a decline in its net income year over year. This was largely due to expenses related to its acquisitions and technology investments. Looking forward, we think there are execution risks associated with the integration of the several acquisitions that the bank made over the past few years. In addition, the elevated Canadian household debt and the uncertainty in the Canadian economy will continue to weigh on its earnings in the near term. Although the bank is currently slightly undervalued, we believe investors should patiently wait on the sideline until more signs of improvement are present.

Recent developments: Q1 2019 earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia reported disappointing Q1 2019 earnings. While the bank saw an increase of revenue by 7% year over year to C$7.6 billion, its net income declined by 4% year over year to C$2.2 billion. This poor result was due to its significant increase in its expenses. As can be seen from the table below, its expenses grew by 19% year over year to C$4.2 billion. The significant increase in expenses was primarily due to acquisitions, technology investments, regulatory initiatives, share-based payments, and other growth expenses.

Reasons why we believe investors should wait on the sideline

Divestiture of Thanachart Bank will make it a challenge to achieve its EPS growth target in 2020

Bank of Nova Scotia’s plan to divest its position of Thanachart Bank will make it a challenge for the company to maintain its EPS growth target in 2020. Management indicated in the conference call that Thanachart Bank contributes about C$250 million of annual net income to the bank. This is equivalent to C$0.20 per share. The transaction is expected to close in late 2019. The transaction will eliminate its expected synergies from its acquisitions. Management expected synergies of C$0.15 per share to be achieved in 2020. Bank of Nova Scotia’s divestiture of Thanachart Bank will make it a challenge for the bank to maintain its growth.

Increasing execution risks

Although Bank of Nova Scotia should benefit from its strategy in the long term (e.g. acquisitions turning accretive in 2020, digital investments, etc.), some of these expenses are weighing on its bottom line in the near term. As we have discussed earlier, its adjusted expenses rose by 18% year over year. This is also another quarter of disappointing earnings. We believe that as Bank of Nova Scotia integrates its different acquisitions (the bank made several acquisitions in the past 1-2 years), its expenses will likely continue to be elevated. In addition, there will likely also be organizational changes that might cause interruptions/noises in the next few quarters. This is a growing pain the bank is facing. At the moment, we think it may be better to wait on the sideline.

Slow residential mortgage growth

Canada’s new mortgage B-20 Guideline has resulted in a decline in residential mortgage originations in 2018. Like other Canadian banks, Bank of Nova Scotia’s mortgage portfolio has also been impacted. Below is the chart that shows Bank of Nova Scotia’s Canadian residential mortgage portfolio since Q1 2017. As can be seen from the chart, the company’s residential mortgage portfolio growth rate has slowed down considerably in the past 3 quarters. The bank’s Canadian residential mortgage portfolio only grew by 2.7% year over year in Q1 2019. This was much lower than Q2 2018’s 6% growth.

Looking forward, growth for Bank of Nova Scotia’s residential mortgage portfolio will likely remain slow in the near term. This is because Canadian household debt is already at a high level. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% in 2018, the highest we have seen in decades. We believe the elevated debt level, coupled with 5-interest rate hikes since mid-2017, will likely continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019.

Net interest margin will continue to be under pressure

In Q1 2019, Bank of Nova Scotia’s net interest margin in its Canadian banking declined by 1 basis point sequentially but increased by 3 bps year over year. Looking forward, it might become a challenge for the bank to expand its NIM. This is because the current uncertain macroeconomic condition has led Bank of Canada to halt any rate hikes in the near-term.

Bank of Nova Scotia is slightly undervalued

Bank of Nova Scotia currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10.0x. This is about 0.9x multiples below its 5-year average of 10.9x. Its forward P/E ratio is slightly below the average of 10.4x of its Canadian peers. Hence, we think Bank of Nova Scotia is slightly undervalued.

A growing 4.6%-yielding dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend has increased significantly from a quarterly dividend of near C$0.5 per share in 2011 to C$0.87 per share today. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 4.6% is towards the high-end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Risks and challenges

Latin American economy is more volatile

Nearly 50% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s operations are outside of Canada (primarily in Latin America, Pacific, and Caribbean). While Latin America provides better growth potential than Canada, the region’s economy is much more volatile. In addition, there is also foreign exchange risk involved. Bank of Nova Scotia is, therefore, exposed to these risks in the region.

Not market-leading position in Latin America

While Bank of Nova Scotia has high exposure in Latin America, the bank does not enjoy market-leading position in the region. As can be seen from the table below, the bank’s market share in Mexico is only 7.1% (6th in the country). Even with 17.7% market share in Peru, Bank of Nova Scotia only ranked third in the country. The smaller scale in each of the Latin American country below means that it will be harder to achieve economies of scale and improve its operational efficiency than its larger competitors.

Economic recession in Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia’s business can be impacted negatively in a recession. In an economic recession, it is likely that the bank will experience higher credit losses. In addition, its business can be impacted negatively if Canada’s housing market experiences dramatic declines.

Investor takeaway

Although we believe Bank of Nova Scotia’s acquisitions will enable it to grow its business in the medium-to-long term, we believe there will continue to be near-term noises and interruptions from its integration efforts. Hence, we think investors should apply a more cautious approach and wait on the sideline.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

