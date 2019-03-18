Post Crash Technical Support For Boeing - Buying Opportunity Or Grabbing A 'Falling Knife'?

- We see firm Technical Support at $360.00/share barring some shocking new revelation concerning the Boeing 737 Max 8,
- The crash has tested a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $364.99. This is to be expected and is considered relatively shallow,
- A more serious event (as in significant order cancellations or indications of negligence on the behalf of Boeing) and we would expect a test of a 38.2% retracement at $314.87.
- Our initial MATASII LONG Trigger on Boeing (BA) occurred at $259.40/share. Our LONG Trigger is still in place, even after achieving recent high gains of 63% in a particular strong Defense sector.
- The initial MATASII IDEA analysis was issued on October 1, 2017 with a LONG Trigger of $259.40 (see chart below),
- The Ethiopian crash has rocked the stock of Boeing but we believe as of yet no long term serious "trend" damage has been done to BA.
- Here is our latest analysis broken out by the following time frames and their respective trends and support.
SUPPORTING TECHNICAL ANALYSIS IS BROKEN OUT AS FOLLOWS:
- Primary Indicator - Longer Term: 6 Months - 2 Years
- 12 & 24 Monthly MA Bands
- 5/13/21 Monthly EMA
- Secondary Indicator - Intermediate Term - 3 Months - 12 Months
- 20/40/80 Weekly - MATA Indicator
- Tertiary Indicator - Near Term - Next 1- 3 Months
- 20/40/80 Weekly MA Bollinger Bands
- 89 DMA
1- Primary Indicator - Long Term: 6 Months - 2 Years
- We still have a strong long bias in place,
- The 12 MMA at $360.00 should contain the stock barring further crashes or as yet unreported previous feedback by pilots to Boeing without them taking proactive action.
2- Secondary Indicator - Intermediate Term - 3 Months - 12 Months
- The Secondary Market indicator is showing strong support at $357.54
- The MATA indicator (Bottom Panel) shows the potential for more downside. This could occur with any potential near term overall strong market weakness,
3- Tertiary Indicator - Near Term - Next 1- 3 Months
- The Tertiary Indicator is showing support at $358.62
- We still have a positive Trend Following indication with as of yet the 20 WMA is still above the 40 WMA which is above the 80 WMA
- We have an unfilled GAP that normally must be filled before seeing sustained long term technical damage.
- There is a strong possibility the GAP will be filled once the news cycle slows down,
- We see a Tertiary support reading of $363.57
We have support at multiple time frame degrees of trend suggesting that ~$360.00/ share to be a hard line that must be held. If it is over the next 10 days then a high probably exists of a rebound that will fill the open gap shown above.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is a time sensitive article by the nature of the technical support level outlined and breaking news developments regarding Boeing that can and will impact the analysis outlined.