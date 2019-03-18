Post Crash Technical Support For Boeing - Buying Opportunity Or Grabbing A 'Falling Knife'?

Summary

The Ethiopian crash has rocked the stock of Boeing but we believe as of yet no long term serious "trend" damage has been done to BA.

We see firm strong Technical Support at $360.00/share barring some shocking new revelation concerning the Boeing 737 Max 8,.

A more serious event (as in significant order cancellations or indications of negligence on the behalf of Boeing) and we would expect a test of a 38.2% retracement at $314.87.