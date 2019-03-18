Post Crash Technical Support For Boeing - Buying Opportunity Or Grabbing A 'Falling Knife'?

|
About: The Boeing Company (BA)
by: Gordon Long
Summary

The Ethiopian crash has rocked the stock of Boeing but we believe as of yet no long term serious "trend" damage has been done to BA.

We see firm strong Technical Support at $360.00/share barring some shocking new revelation concerning the Boeing 737 Max 8,.

A more serious event (as in significant order cancellations or indications of negligence on the behalf of Boeing) and we would expect a test of a 38.2% retracement at $314.87.

  • We see firm Technical Support at $360.00/share barring some shocking new revelation concerning the Boeing 737 Max 8,
  • The crash has tested a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $364.99. This is to be expected and is considered relatively shallow,
  • A more serious event (as in significant order cancellations or indications of negligence on the behalf of Boeing) and we would expect a test of a 38.2% retracement at $314.87.
  • Our initial MATASII LONG Trigger on Boeing (BA) occurred at $259.40/share. Our LONG Trigger is still in place, even after achieving recent high gains of 63% in a particular strong Defense sector.
  • The initial MATASII IDEA analysis was issued on October 1, 2017 with a LONG Trigger of $259.40 (see chart below),

  • The Ethiopian crash has rocked the stock of Boeing but we believe as of yet no long term serious "trend" damage has been done to BA.
  • Here is our latest analysis broken out by the following time frames and their respective trends and support.

SUPPORTING TECHNICAL ANALYSIS IS BROKEN OUT AS FOLLOWS:

  1. Primary Indicator - Longer Term: 6 Months - 2 Years
    1. 12 & 24 Monthly MA Bands
    2. 5/13/21 Monthly EMA
  2. Secondary Indicator - Intermediate Term - 3 Months - 12 Months
    1. 20/40/80 Weekly - MATA Indicator
  3. Tertiary Indicator - Near Term - Next 1- 3 Months
    1. 20/40/80 Weekly MA Bollinger Bands
    2. 89 DMA

1- Primary Indicator - Long Term: 6 Months - 2 Years

  • We still have a strong long bias in place,
  • The crash has tested a 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement at $364.99. This is to be expected and is considered relatively shallow,
  • A more serious event (as in significant order cancellations or indications of negligence on the behalf of Boeing) and we would expect a test of a 38.2% retracement at $314.87.

  • The 12 MMA at $360.00 should contain the stock barring further crashes or as yet unreported previous feedback by pilots to Boeing without them taking proactive action.

2- Secondary Indicator - Intermediate Term - 3 Months - 12 Months

  • The Secondary Market indicator is showing strong support at $357.54
  • The MATA indicator (Bottom Panel) shows the potential for more downside. This could occur with any potential near term overall strong market weakness,

3- Tertiary Indicator - Near Term - Next 1- 3 Months

  • The Tertiary Indicator is showing support at $358.62
  • We still have a positive Trend Following indication with as of yet the 20 WMA is still above the 40 WMA which is above the 80 WMA

  • We have an unfilled GAP that normally must be filled before seeing sustained long term technical damage.
  • There is a strong possibility the GAP will be filled once the news cycle slows down,
  • We see a Tertiary support reading of $363.57

We have support at multiple time frame degrees of trend suggesting that ~$360.00/ share to be a hard line that must be held. If it is over the next 10 days then a high probably exists of a rebound that will fill the open gap shown above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a time sensitive article by the nature of the technical support level outlined and breaking news developments regarding Boeing that can and will impact the analysis outlined.