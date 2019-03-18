Magellan Midstream Is Increasing DCF In 2019

Not only is their dividend sustainable with future growth projects planned, but MMP also plans to grow their distributed cash flow in 2019.

The company has sound financial profile, which should reassure investors that their dividend is sustainable.

MMP is reporting net income in an oil and gas sector that continues to struggle.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) has seen its stock price suffer along with peers in the midstream space as the industry struggles with lower oil prices and takeaway build-out issues.

However, Magellan seems to be doing things right, and should not be considered an inferior company just because their share price is down with others in the sector.

After all, the company has growth projects for years to come that can hopefully sustain and grow its dividend.

Now, as an income investor in the space, I am mainly concerned with Magellan's financial profile, particularly as it relates to dividend sustainability.

In other words, I am not as concerned with public sentiment on the space, or stock price performance, since I expect my dividends to double my investment over time. Stock price appreciation would only be a plus.

Therefore, for the purposes of this article, we will dive right into the analysis on Magellan's financial profile (which is strong), since this kind of analysis is more pertinent to the income-oriented investor who is worried about MMP's dividend sustainability.

MMP's Financial Profile Strong

Again, MMP has multiple growth projects planned ahead that should not only increase DCF, such as new short-haul investments, refining initiatives, and the East Houston to Hearne pipeline, to name a few. But, the new projects will also help move the currently-constrained oil & gas industry forward to a brighter future.

All of these events bode well for MMP's future earnings. Current earnings, even, are quite strong. Pipeline revenues were flat year-over-year due to lower average tariff rates.

But, volumes were up significantly, 25% year-over-year in fact, due to higher volumes on MMP's Houston distribution system and spot shipments made on Longhorn.

Refining products also saw record volumes, and margins increased due to favorable gains from MMP's hedging program that took advantage of volatile commodity pricing during the quarter.

Net income came in at $314.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 ($1.37 per unit) compared to $237.9 million (or $1.04 per unit) from the same period a year ago.

Distributable Cash Flow Healthy

Distributable cash flow fell slightly year-over-year to $302.4 million for MMP due to one-time events such as the decommissioning of their ammonia plant, and various pipeline and fractionator expenses that were treated as write-offs.

Since these events were not indicative of structural problems in MMP's business, I am less worried as an investor about the slight drop in DCF, especially since distribution coverage remains strong at 1.2 times.

Full year DCF of $1.11 billion was a record, and this was primarily caused by the wider differentials seen in the pipelines. However, differentials have been reduced as of late, reportedly, which we will discuss further in the risks section below.

Debt Leverage Levels Tolerable

Long term debt for Magellan stood at $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2018, and leverage was healthy at 2.3 times debt to EBITDA.

The company's average interest rate on their debt outstanding is only 4.8%, as well, and it remain unchanged between periods. This is encouraging for investors to see, at the moment, as it shows interest payments by MMP should remain under control.

Last but not least, since MMP's balance sheet is in strong condition, no more equity needs to be issued, they have reported, which reduces the much-feared risk of dilution to investors.

Best of all, MMP is in such healthy financial shape that they are actually increasing annual distributions by 5% in 2019. This is music to the income-investor's ears who wants more yields. It also adds an element of surety for investors that the company is in sound financial shape.

Risks

Risk to pipeline companies like MMP are lower oil and gas prices, which can reduce activity for midstream players, volume shortfalls, and lower tariff pricing.

Lower oil and gas prices are often offset, however, by midstream player's hedging programs. In MMP's case, margins actually increased yoy, even with lower oil prices, due these hedges.

Reduced differentials are also another area of possible concern for midstream players as more pipelines come online. MMP believes, however, that differentials will remain at optimal levels, and I assume this due to the strong production growth in oil and gas that is expected to occur by E&Ps in 2019.

This buildout may cause a shortfall in volumes and pricing for some midstream players. But thankfully MMP has projects like the Saddlehorn Pipeline coming that will replace those lost volumes should it occur.

Another risk for MMP is the perception that switching to a C-Corp from and MLP will damage the company and its investor payouts.

MMP stated, however, that they don't see the conversion as necessarily viable, and that they don't want to make a sudden move just to gain a new investor base, since once a company switches to a C-Corp, it's permanent, and they can't go back to an MLP.

Conclusion

Magellan Midstream is growing profits during challenging times, which is the mark of a successful company. MMP also has projects to sustain its dividend, and even grow it 5% in 2019. This proves the company is not only in sound financial shape, but that they are bullish on their own outlook as well.

Furthermore, MMP’s balance sheet remains strong, and debt leverage levels remain favorable. As a result, I continue to add to midstream companies like MMP at all-time lows, and will simply collect the dividends while I wait for sector sentiment to turn around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.