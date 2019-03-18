Vermilion Energy Is Set To Weather Oil Price Slump

The company has also hedged 27% of its future oil and gas production for 2019 and will increase production by almost 19% with 2.3% higher CapEx.

The average oil price for 2019 could be lower compared with 2018 which could hurt Vermilion Energy’s cash flows, just like in 4Q18 when FFO fell on a sequential basis.

Vermilion Energy (VET) is well positioned to withstand weak oil prices. The Canadian oil producer is a high-margin operator which has already shown that it can remain profitable and deliver free cash flows with low oil prices. A solid hedge book and strong production growth will also provide crucial support to the company’s bottom line. With a flexible capital budget, Vermilion Energy can generate free cash flows even if oil prices turn out weaker than expected.

Vermilion Energy has recently released its fourth quarter results in which its net earnings ballooned from C$8.65 million a year earlier to C$323.37 million in 4Q18. The company reported a 71.3% increase in oil production to 47,678 bpd. Total production rose by 40% to 101,621 boe per day. The gains came as the company benefited from the closure of a major acquisition which offset the impact of lower realized prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids.

The company continued to generate strong levels of cash flows. Vermilion Energy’s funds flows from operations (FFO), which is a non-GAAP measure of operating cash flows, increased 23% to C$222.34 million. That covered capital expenditure of C$163.58 million. The company ended the final three months of last year with free cash flows of C$58.76 million (C$222.3Mn- C$163.6Mn). The free cash flows funded more than half of the company’s net dividends of C$100.2 million. For the full year, the company was able to self-fund all of its capital expenditures (C$518.2Mn) as well as nearly all of its dividends (C$339Mn) with FFO of C$838.65 million.

However, the oil price environment has changed significantly in 2019. The price of the international benchmark Brent crude has fallen from more than $85 a barrel in early-October to $66.80 at the time of this writing. The weakness was driven mainly by the surge in shale oil supplies from the US, waivers for Iranian oil imports, and global economic slowdown which may have a negative impact on oil demand. The supply cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have supported prices which have been hovering close $66 since mid-February.

Still, there are concerns over the growing shale supply. Last year, the US became the world’s largest oil producer and the International Energy Agency believes that the country will soon become a leading crude oil exporter as shipments climb from 3.6 million barrels currently to 9 million bpd by 2024.

Analysts are expecting an oil price of $66.90 per barrel for 2019, as per Bloomberg consensus. That’s down from an average of $71 in 2018. The dip in oil prices will likely drag Vermilion’s earnings and FFO in 2019 and we just got a glimpse of how this might play out. On a sequential basis, Vermilion reported a 15% drop in FFO in 4Q18 as compared to 3Q18 as the positive impact of higher production was completely offset by lower oil prices. The company’s 4Q18 production climbed by 6% from 3Q18 but the average realized price for crude oil fell by 23% in the same period.

That being said, it is important to remember that Vermilion is a low-cost producer which sells its output at a premium price in most of the markets. Unlike a majority of its peers who have oil sands or shale oil and gas operations, Vermilion is mainly a conventional oil and gas producer. It will get 62% of this year’s production from North America where it holds light oil and liquid-rich natural gas conventional assets in Canada and the US.

It also has an interest in natural gas resource plays in the Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland where it holds a 20% stake in the Corrib gas field. These assets have lower decline rates and capital requirements compared with unconventional oil and gas resources. Its international assets located outside of North America capture premium prices for both oil and gas. Overall, Vermilion sells its output at a weighted average premium of around $1.25 per barrel to WTI.

Vermilion is one of the few energy companies which remained profitable and delivered free cash flows throughout most of the oil price downturn. It booked a net profit and free cash flows in 2017 when the spot price for Brent averaged less than $55 a barrel and WTI averaged $50.79. It can certainly remain profitable in the current oil price environment of $65 Brent and $55 WTI.

It also helps that Vermilion has hedged more than a quarter of its future volumes, minimizing the exposure of its future cash flows to weak commodity prices. For 2019, the company has hedged 27% of its total production on an oil-equivalent basis using swaps and collars. This includes 21% of the expected oil production, 66% of European gas production, and 14% of North American gas production.

Vermilion is also targeting strong production growth in 2019 with a modest increase in capital expenditure. This will also soften the blow coming from weak oil prices. The company produced 87,270 boe per day in 2018 but is targeting output of 101,000-106,000 boe per day for 2019, depicting a gain of 18.6% at the midpoint. Meanwhile, its total capital expenditure will climb by 2.3% to C$530 million. The company plans to spend C$400 million on dividends. This implies that if Vermilion manages to grow its FFO by 8.5% in 2019, then it will successfully self-fund all of its capital expenditure as well as dividends.

I believe Vermilion can generate enough FFO to self-fund its capital expenditure and dividends in 2019 as it receives support from low-cost asset base, premium prices, strong production growth, and decent hedges if Brent averages in the mid-$60s and WTI averages in the mid-$50s. If, however, the oil price environment turns out worse than expected and the company’s FFO comes under pressure, then I believe Vermilion will cut down its CapEx to align its total cash outflows with FFO. This may have a negative impact on production growth but it will be in-line with the company’s strategy which prioritizes strong levels of free cash flows over production growth.

Note that Vermilion's sustaining capital – or CapEx required to keep output flat – is C$365 million. This means that in a worst-case scenario for oil prices, Vermilion can drastically cut CapEx by up to $165 million, or more than 30% from the guidance, and deliver strong levels of cash flows. Vermilion estimates that at $40 WTI, it can do just that and deliver enough FFO to fully cover the reduced CapEx as well as dividends.

For these reasons, I believe Vermilion is well positioned to withstand weak oil prices. Its shares have performed well in the last three months, rising by 9%, easily outperforming most Canadian oil producers such as Suncor Energy (SU), Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), Imperial Oil (IMO) as well as the industry’s benchmark fund the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP). The stock could continue to outperform if Vermilion delivers strong levels of production and cash flows. The company also offers an above-average dividend yield of 8.2% and the payout looks sustainable since it is backed by solid cash flows. I believe investors should consider buying this oil producer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Vermilion Energy stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Vermilion Energy shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company’s shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.