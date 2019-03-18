Oxford Square Capital: Park On The Lane, Not In The Square

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago.

Investment Thesis

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) is a business development company [BDC] that invests in first and second secured loans as well as collateralized loan obligations [CLOs]. Investors should avoid OXSQ and invest in its sister company Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) instead.

Business Overview

OXSQ as a BDC invests in loans and CLOs as a means to generate their income. Previously, OXSQ was called TICC Capital but changed its name to more closely align their BDC and CLO funds. This process simplifies finding either company and matching them together.

As a BDC, OXSQ can only hold 30% of its portfolio as non-qualifying investments. This is a key difference from any other type of registered investment companies [RIC] which contain CEFs for example. OXLC and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) hold almost 100% of their portfolios in types of loans that cannot be held over 30% for a BDC. To think of a BDC correctly, a BDC is what is square compared to other quadrilaterals or four-sided objects. Whereas, a RIC contains all quadrilaterals. All BDCs are RIC but not all RICs are BDCs. Why is this important to keep straight? Because comparing OXSQ to its sister company OXLC isn't an apples to apples comparison, but its close enough when it comes down to investing for income due to choices made by OXSQ's management.

Source: OXSQ's Earning Slides

Management has elected to hold exactly 30% of their portfolio in CLO equity and debt tranche positions and the other required 70% in primarily first and second lien loans. This babbling in CLOs should come as no surprise as OXSQ's management reveals that all major players hold nearly identical roles in OXLC's management.

This exposure to CLOs means that OXSQ's net asset value [NAV] is exposed on a 30% basis to the movements of the illiquid CLO market - the exact market that has seen tremendous movement downward in the last half of 2018.

Data by YCharts

Using ECC and OXLC - the two most popular CLO funds - as a proxy for the entire CLO market. You can see an almost identical 25% drop in their NAV due to external market conditions in CLOs. In my most recent articles on ECC and OXLC, I've examined the impact on their funds' respective NAVs - but when a BDC which also will closely trade to its NAV having a 30% exposure can have a profound impact.

OXSQ is a perfect example of this. Its NAV suffered an $0.82 unrealized loss in value per share - that's over 10% per share! Why? Not only did their various CLO investments lose value but also their CLOs are comprised of senior secured loans - like those that OXSQ invests independently which also lost value. But OXSQ's NAV worries don't end there. Its NAV has systematically eroded over time due to overpaying their dividends.

Source: OXSQ's Earning Slides

OXSQ's NAV has been sliding all year long and is in desperate need of revitalization - or a dividend cut. Why is their income failing to meet their dividend?

It's All About the Cash Flow

When it comes to CLO funds or BDCs that rely on CLOs to pay the bills, looking into their cash flow becomes extremely important. As CLOs age, they become more and more likely to be called by the CLO manager, or in other words, to be cashed out. ECC is feeling this situation as they have seen many of their CLO positions called and the income from them dissipate. OXSQ is also in a similar situation. OXSQ relies on 30% of its portfolio to generate 50% of its income. OXSQ's CLOs are its lifeblood, but its CLO positions are not strong ones. How can you tell? Let's take a look:

Source: OXSQ Earning Slides

These are all OXSQ's CLO equity investments as of last quarter. Their overall Junior Tranche Overcollateralization cushion is 4.34% - that is a good overall number. Generally, anything over 4% is considered on the safer side and these cushions are needed to be maintained by the CLOs covenant or the lower tranches risk not receiving payment. OXSQ's equity position is always the last to get paid. If an OC cushion falls below zero, it would trigger safety measures to engage within the CLO, there are generally two measures that occur - both of which rob the equity tranche of half or all of their income until the issue is resolved.

Furthermore, by the end of this year, all but 4 of OXSQ's positions are callable and an additional 5 CLOs are failing to meet my desired grade when it comes to the OC cushion. So out of 24 positions, 9 of them may be called by OXSQ to reduce risk or recycle them. OXSQ, if the majority equity tranche holder, can call or liquidate the CLO. They would do so if they felt the timing was opportunistic or to their greatest benefit to recycle this capital.

OXSQ's management is working to mitigate their risks, but to invest in new CLOs requires selling off old ones - to keep from their CLO positions breaching 30% of their total portfolio. But buying new CLOs takes time to see the results - new CLOs typically don't pay out for the first 1-3 quarters.

OXSQ's cash flow shows extreme risks of continuing to fall apart, meanwhile, management has elected to maintain the dividend in the meantime - most likely eroding per share NAV even more. If management maintains this dividend rate, their cash flow will continue to fail to cover their dividend - something has to be done.

Investor Takeaway

What can we learn from OXSQ? CLOs are not always homeruns. OXSQ's investment choices in CLOs were to hold them most likely until they are matured, but as they've done so, they've become even more risky to hold. OXSQ is a perfect example of what could befall ECC's portfolio if they don't effectively start reinvesting into newer vintage CLOs. My advice is for investors to pass on OXSQ and look to OXLC for a solid CLO fund that out pays most CEFs and BDCs while also out earning its dividend.

Treading Softly's best work is being featured first on CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, a Marketplace service by Stanford Chemist focused on income and arbitrage strategies for closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF), including model portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Members receive exclusive subscriber articles and an early look at public content with more actionable recommendations and ideas. We're currently offering a limited time-only free trial with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews.

SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.