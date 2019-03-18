Lessons From Boeing And The Dow

Stocks had a good week last week. However, many retail investors' perception of last week's performance may be understated. That is because a lot of folks focus on the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) as their market gauge. While the venerable Dow produced a 1.64% return, it meaningfully trailed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) by 1.30%. This was the largest outperformance for the S&P 500 versus the Dow since October 2014, and the fifth largest weekly outperformance since stocks bottomed during the Great Recession a decade ago.

Why did the Dow fare so poorly versus the S&P 500 in a strong week for stocks? It has to do almost exclusively with the performance of Boeing (BA), the single largest constituent in the Dow with almost a 10% weight. The grounding of Boeing's Max 8 jets after twin international crashes has weighed on the company's share price. Boeing's weight in the Dow is more than 2.6x the weight of any stock in the capitalization-weighted S&P 500. In fact, Boeing represents a higher proportion of Dow, then the FANG stocks - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOGL) - represent collectively in the S&P 500.

Why is Boeing such a large part of the Dow? The Dow got its start in the late 1800s as a means of synthesizing the movements of industrial stocks into a single number. It is a simple price-weighted index, so Boeing's share price of $379/share carries outsized weight. A company worth $211B like Boeing could have a stock price worth $1 and 211 billion shares outstanding, or have a stock price of $1B with 211 shares outstanding. A company with a stock price of $1B would dominate a price-weighted index, which shows the difficulty of using these types of gauges to define a broader market. Boeing is less than a quarter of the market capitalization of Microsoft (MSFT), the top holding in the S&P 500, which weights its holdings by market capitalization.

While its price-weighting and narrow coverage universe of just thirty stocks are now anachronistic in the days of computerized calculations and alternative weightings, the Dow has retained its status as a stock market bellwether for many Americans. This does not mean that there is not an important lesson in here for investors that goes beyond simply the S&P 500 vs. Dow comparison. As exchange-traded funds proliferate, there are many other customized indices that represent factor risks investors are looking to source. Investors should be aware of idiosyncratic skews within their benchmarks.

Before the recent correction, Boeing had helped power the Dow higher in recent years. Including the recent swoon, Boeing has returned roughly 45% per year for the past 3 years. That performance is by far the tops in the Dow and ranks 9th among the S&P 500 stocks ahead of stalwart Amazon. Despite the greater than 10% correction this week, Boeing still has an enterprise value around 15-16x trailing one-year EBITDA. The company's debt is offered at just an 80bp spread premium to ten-year Treasuries. From my perspective the company's debt and equity has not gotten cheap in this sell-off, just less rich. As the Dow gyrates over coming weeks and months, ten percent of that move will be attributable to Boeing. I expect that the stock will underperform the broad market. This impact could abscond the broader market moves for retail investors focused on the Dow. It will be a not so gentle reminder that while broad market indices can be highly correlated, these idiosyncratic differences matter.

