The Active Investor Service Has Launched - Actionable Opportunities For All Investment Types

We invest and trade our own capital, and the capital of our clients, and have long experience in achieving substantial and consistent annual returns.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce The Active Investor, the new Marketplace service by Brian Fletcher.

What is an Active Investor?

An Active Investor is an investor who takes personal responsibility for growing his/her capital by making solid investment decisions based on relevant accurate data. How much or how often you invest is not what makes an Active Investor – it’s all about a desire to consistently grow capital in a low risk/high reward fashion.

At The Active Investor we focus on identifying both short and long opportunities in a host of financial sectors to enable you to make solid investment decisions.

We don’t just give you analysis, charts, and videos we use all of our tools in our personal trading and for the clients’ capital we manage. With over 45 years combined trading and investing experience we (Brian Fletcher and Mike Richards) are helping others become successful Active Investors.

Who can benefit from the Active Investor Service?

The short answer is anyone. Our analysis is both short and long term and covers a wide range of instruments so whether you are a long-term investor looking to boost your 401K performance, a full-time investor looking for detailed market direction analysis, a trader looking for daily entries and exits, an investment advisor managing clients’ capital, or anywhere in between, The Active Investor will provide you with the market analysis you need to execute profitable trades.

What do we do?

We combine the predictive powers of Elliott Wave, Fibonacci levels, and Hurst Cycles together with multiple time-frame technical indicators to provide detailed and accurate analysis of probable directional market movements. Our powerful multi-disciplined approach to market analysis enables us to forecast future market price levels at specific times, thus identifying high probability low risk trade entries and exits.

You don’t have to be an expert on the methods we use to benefit from our service but our educational articles and videos will help you gain an understanding of our methods so you can best utilize them, and we are always available in our chat room and by direct message if you have questions.

What do you get?

Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin turning points and analysis including charts and videos to ensure you understand our data.

Weekly in-depth analysis of the S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and the US Dollar.

Live chat room for questions and clarification on market action in real time to give you up to date info as the market moves.

Fully understand our charts with our video updates that pinpoint entries and exits and explain what we see and how it will benefit you.

Periodic ideas on individual stocks and/or sectors. This is a deep dive from some of our free articles getting into the weeds and keeping you up to date.

Learn to maximize performance by having the correct directional exposure even if that direction changes.

Clear concise information giving you the trading edge you need.

Why subscribe to the Active Investor?

In two words – no nonsense. We don’t believe in double talk and providing information that enables us to be right even when we aren’t. We give you the key turning points, areas of trend, and overall price targets in a clear easy to understand format and if we got it wrong, we let you know so you can exit the position early.

Knowing high confidence scenarios from less confident scenarios, where to enter and where to cut your losses is mandatory to protecting capital, keeping your losses small, and allowing your winners to run – this is where The Active Investor is essential.

We operate in a business where it is not always clear what set of tools one should use to make investment or trading decisions. There is a vast amount of information, and for many, digesting this information in a fashion that results in consistent performance is not an easy task. We have lived in this world for years and learned precisely the approach to capital management that delivers consistent performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.