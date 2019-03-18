Lack Of Gross Margin Stability Undermines H&M

Investment Thesis

H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) has long been an ambassador of the fast fashion trend. Fast fashion is known for its cheap prices and fast turnover; however, as millennials start prioritizing quality over price, the trend is slowly dissipating. Fast fashion is based on the ideals that if you are willing to sacrifice quality, you can get anything at the lowest price. However, millennials believe that they can purchase clothing at a reasonable price without having to sacrifice quality. In addition, fast fashion also boosts lower margins than higher-quality brands, with Ralph Lauren's (NYSE:RL) margin in its latest quarter being at 61%, while H&M's gross margin was at 54.2%. Conclusively, in Q4, SG&A expenses were up 14% for the quarter and up 9% for the year. Furthermore, H&M has had issues with inventory, and as of November 30, 2018, inventory has amounted to about SEK 37.7 billion (~4 billion USD). This is an increase of 12% in SEK compared to the previous year. While inventory has gone down between the third and fourth quarter, this mounting crisis should continue to be a major focus for H&M. And in the end, while H&M possesses a strong following, its lack of stability in margins makes the stock too risky to buy.

Foreign Markets

In every market H&M is present, it has managed to increase revenue. In the U.K. online sales grew by 38%, overshadowing a 1% decline in stores, in China, sales grew by 24%, in India sales increased by 43%, and in Russia, they increased by 27%. Markets including the U.S. have been facing logistics difficulties that have impacted SG&A expenses.

Gross Margin and SG&A Expense

Gross margin for the year decreased by 1.3% mainly due to issues that arose with the implementation of a logistics system in the U.S., France, Italy, and Belgium. However, over the last 10 years, H&M's gross profit margin has been going consistently down from a high above 64% to now around 53%. While it may have had difficulties with logistics this year, the consistent downturn of gross profit margin indicates a significant issue with cost management mainly stemming from poor inventory placement. The company has invested a significant amount of money into inventory (~$4 billion USD), and while that amount has gone down in recent years, H&M still struggles to make smart inventory choices. But it possesses a significant amount of sales and inventory data through just one branch alone, its loyalty program.

H&M's loyalty program, H&M Club, is featured in 16 different markets, with the rollout of seven new markets expected within the next year. The club currently boasts over 30 million members. The amount of consumer data that is available through this one channel alone is astronomical. While H&M has made improvements to its technological offerings, it struggles to take advantage of outlets like big data to help it take control of the inventory. Additionally, SG&A expenses increased by 14% (in terms of SEK) due to the expansion of stores and online, as well as investments in its loyalty program. While H&M is an established brand, it lacks the consistent financials of one, and since the company is also heavily dependent on millennials' favor, it lacks even more stability than one relying on an older generation.

Sustainability and Environment

One of the biggest pitfalls of fast fashion is the contribution to global pollution and the promotion of unethical labor. However, H&M stands out in that aspect as it has set an ambitious goal to use 100% sustainable materials by the year 2030. As of 2017, the overall product range that was made of recycled or sustainable material was 35%. The Textile Exchange Preferred Fiber Market Report reports that H&M has become one of the world's largest users of organic and recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and lyocell. H&M has also become the ambassador of some of the strictest chemical standards in the industry. The company's efforts to reduce its global footprint are a far leap from many others in the fast fashion industry.

The global outreach of a company like H&M is tremendous, and it sets an industry standard about how sustainable clothing can be produced with affordable prices. Additionally, 96% of the electricity used in H&M's operations was provided by renewable resources. In 2013, H&M became one of the first companies to release its list of suppliers. By encouraging fair living wages, H&M sets an example of what a company should strive to achieve and sets a prime example of where its ethics and morals lie. The most ambitious of H&M's goals, however, continues to be climate positive by 2040, which essentially means it will be removing more CO2 from the environment than producing. While this goal is ambitious, H&M has proven it can make strides to be a cleaner company.

But while I applaud H&M for becoming more environmentally conscious, as its use of raw materials rises, the company becomes more heavily influenced by the fluctuations presented through the raw materials exchange, which could further impact margins.

Conclusion

H&M remains an idealist in fast fashion by promoting greener practices among the industry such as the use of renewable energy and clean materials. However, gross margin has been falling for the last 10 years, and despite H&M's logistics issues this year, the problem continues to persist stemming from the poor inventory management. Fast fashion depends on the fast turnover of product, and when they fail to turn over products, they end up with a surplus of products. In addition, H&M's increasing dependence on raw materials could further impact margins, making it susceptible to the fluctuations of the raw materials exchange. Overall, H&M is a company with a strong following; however, its lack of stability in gross margins makes the stock too risky to buy. But in the future, if it manages to stabilize its inventory and margins, H&M could possibly be a very valuable company.

