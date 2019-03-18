Capturing The Celgene-Bristol-Myers Deal Spread Using ETFs

We review three ETFs that could work well as a hedge both on the BMY portion of the deal and to reduce sector risk.

With New Year's celebrations barely winding down, 2019 started with a bang with the announcement of the largest ever U.S. pharmaceutical deal. The news of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) acquiring Celgene (CELG) immediately caused BMY stock to drop over 13% from $52.02 to $45.12 while Celgene shot up 21% from $66.64 to $80.43. Despite this increase in Celgene's price, the deal had a wide spread of 18.26% on the day the deal was announced. In other words Celgene was trading at a discount of 18.26% to the deal price without considering the value of the Contingent Value Right (CVR) that was part of the deal. Both Celgene and BMY were also trading at or close to their 5 year lows right before the deal was announced.

The liquidity that these large cap stocks afford along with the spread on the deal generated a lot of interest amongst arbitrageurs as they allow for a number of ways to capture the discount on Celgene. A wide spread on a deal in this low interest rate environment is unusual and reflects the market's perception of risk, which this deal has plenty of. The spread has closed a little in recent days as Celgene has gone up in price even as BMY has dropped. You can see this from the spread history chart below.

and started out by outlining the deal details and the spread as given below:

To reiterate the deal details that most of you are familiar with, Bristol-Myers is offering $50 in cash and one share of BMY in a cash plus stock deal valued at $101.51 based on BMY's closing price of $51.51 today. There is also a contingent value right associated with the deal that could pay out $9 per share if all three goals specified in this section of the merger agreement are met. Considering two of these goals have to be achieved by December 31, 2020 and the third by March 31, 2021, the market is rightfully assigning a low probability to this CVR payout. I have participated in several deals with CVRs and in some instances like the acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics by Allergan (AGN) that I discussed here, the CVRs did pay out handsomely and were structured to pay various amounts as each milestone was achieved. Assuming a 20% probability of the Celgene CVR paying out, we get an additional $1.80 for the CVRs. Discounting this payment back to current dollars using a 6% discount rate, I get $1.59 for the CVR. So the total deal value is approximately $103.10, providing a return of 20.27% based on Celgene's price of $85.72 today. If the deal closes by the end of Q3 2019 as outlined in the press release announcing the deal on 1/3/2019, this translates into an annualized return of 35.74%.

To capture the spread on mergers that include both a cash and stock component, like this one does, arbitrageurs have to hedge their exposure to the stock portion of the deal by shorting a proportionate amount of stock of the acquiring company. The short position is closed when the deal closes and they are assigned shares in the acquiring company. This is done to make sure you don't lose money should the stock of the acquiring company drop before the purchase in consummate.

One of the four ways I discussed to play this merger was by not hedging the stock portion of this deal by shorting BMY but instead shorting a pharma ETF as discussed by John Paulson in this outstanding interview. John Paulson made a name for himself shorting the housing market in the last recession and is well known amongst arbitrageurs for being an active risk arbitrage investor for several decades.

I wanted to focus on a couple of questions I received after publishing that post and our last Merger Arbitrage Mondays article. The first question I received from a subscriber was whether Paulson specified the pharma ETF he used to hedge the stock portion of the deal. I went back and listened to that segment of the podcast while writing the post and realized that he did not specify which ETF he used.

Paulson preferred using a pharma ETF instead of shorting BMY because he is worried about activist involvement in BMY that could pressure the BMY board to drop the Celgene merger. This could cause BMY stock to go up and Celgene to drop, creating a difficult situation for an arbitrageur who is long Celgene and short BMY. The second advantage of using a pharma ETF is that it protects against sector risk in this environment of bipartisan focus on high drug prices. A third advantage is that yields on most pharma ETFs are lower than BMY's 3.3% dividend yield, requiring an investor who is short an ETF to pay less in dividends than an investor who is short BMY.

I responded to the subscriber that any large pharma ETF would work as long as its exposure to BMY is limited, it has enough liquidity and the yield is as small as possible. The other thing to check would be the correlation of the ETF with BMY. A close positive correlation would be desirable.

The iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) with $400 million in assets is not as liquid as BMY and unfortunately has a 6% position in BMY. The yield is a little over 1%. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) with just $246 million in assets is often more liquid than IHE, has a smaller yield of 0.58% and only has a 4% position in BMY. A third option is Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) with $458 million in assets, about the same level of liquidity as XPH, a yield of about 1% and a nearly 5% position in BMY.

Another question I received from a reader here on Seeking Alpha after our last Merger Arbitrage Mondays article was about how I was positioned in the deal. I responded that,

I have been thinking about this merger and my first thought was to go with it unhedged just in case an activist gets involved in BMY and it comes into play. The other option would have been to use a pharma ETF to hedge the stock portion like John Paulson did. I like both stocks at current levels but like BMY better and so I decided to buy both Celgene and BMY but overweight my BMY position. That way if BMY is in play and gets an offer or activists convince BMY shareholders to vote down the merger, the rise in BMY could potentially offset some or all of the drop in Celgene. If the deal goes through, I end up getting the spread and the CVR. There are so many ways to participate in this deal and the way I am doing it may not be optimal but it is what made the most sense to me.

Before wrapping up, a quick reminder that the CVR CELGZ is not the CVR for the current Celgene - BMY deal but actually a CVR from Celgene's 2010 buyout of Abraxis Bioscience. CVRs for deal are usually issued after the deal is consummate and may be tradable CVRs or in some cases private non-transferable CVRs. Oddly enough that old CELGZ CVR has been going up in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.