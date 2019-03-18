Lyft - Insurance And The Path To Profitability

Interestingly, insurance could be to a significant barrier for future competitors (outside of Uber) due to the need for significant scale.

Insurance is key to understanding whether Lyft can have a profitable business model as it represents ~50% of Cost of Revenue.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hudson Far West as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Insurance is key to assessing whether LYFT has a path to profitability. In its S-1 filing the disclosure suggests that 50%+ of its total cost of revenues is insurance-related costs. If Lyft can make an effective case and/or show it has the ability to reduce insurance costs and future claims it should be able to create significant gross margin headroom and turn its business model profitable. Alternatively, if is not able to do this I believe its path to profitability will continue to be challenged.

Source(s): Lyft S-1

In addition, Lyft adds back ~$530m of insurance-related costs in its cash flow statement due to a complex financial arrangement in which it uses its own insurance subsidiary to manage insurance costs and risks, which I will further detail in this article.

Source: Lyft S-1

Finally, while rideshare (i.e. taxi) insurance is a difficult product (i.e. Progressive is unwilling to underwrite for-hire insurance in 12 states, including New York, California and Florida), rideshare insurance on such a large scale is new and if Lyft can successfully innovate/manage its insurance risk it could be to a significant barrier to entry for new entrants due to the need for significant scale to distribute insurance risk.

What insurance coverage do Uber / Lyft provide?

In all markets outside of New York City (more on that later) almost all Uber and Lyft drivers have rideshare insurance provided by and paid for by Uber / Lyft. Given most rideshare drivers use their vehicle for personal use as well, the best way to think about insurance is as follows.

Personal Driving: Individual's standard auto policy covers them

Uber/Lyft Driving: Uber/Lyft’s $1M policy covers a driver/passenger when on the app (coverage at a few different stages as well, such as the App being on, but no passenger - please see Lyft's graphic below)

Source: Lyft.com

In New York City, for several reasons we won’t get into in this note, the insurance is paid for by the driver (as you can see implied by the footnote at the bottom of the Lyft graphic).

How are insurance costs reflected in Lyft's financials?

To set the stage for our financial analysis let’s lay out the basics of how the insurance equation should conceptually work.

Lyft pays premiums to an insurance company If a claim is made the insurance company processes the claim and, if need be, pays out

So, simplistically, we should expect to see a fair amount of insurance premiums being paid by Lyft as a cost item in the Income Statement. When we look at the Income Statement, we don’t see a separate line item for ‘Insurance Premiums / Costs’, however, we do get a ‘Cost of Revenue’ line that appears to incorporate two major items: (1) Insurance Costs & (2) Payment Processing / Hosting. Furthermore, we are told what the breakdown of the increases are from 2016 to 2017 and from 2017 to 2018.

Source: Lyft S-1

Source: Lyft S-1

Based on the above, I believe we can logically conclude between 50%-55% of the ‘Cost of Revenue’ line relates to insurance (at least in 2017 and 2018). This is how that would illustratively look.

Source: Lyft S-1, Hudson Far West Assumptions on '% of CoR represented by Insurance'

So, end of story right? Seems like Lyft paid ~$650m in insurance premiums and has an insurance model that works. However, when we look at the Statement of Cash Flows and Balance Sheet, a lot more is going on than meets the eye....

Insurance Reserves

The first sign of something unusual going on is when we look at the Statement of Cash Flows and see two large add-backs:

+$434m related to ‘Insurance Reserves’, and

+$308m related to ‘Accrued and other liabilities’

The $911m net loss “only” becomes a $281m operating cash burn.

Source: Lyft S-1

While, I don’t like pasting large sections of text, in this case I think it is worth reading Lyft’s full note in the S-1 on its 'Insurance Reserves' and 'Management of Insurance-Related Costs'.

....

Source: Lyft S-1

In layman's terms this appears to indicate that Lyft is paying a mix of its insurance premiums / costs to its own insurance subsidiary, which then has a reinsurance relationship with traditional third party insurers.

Pacific Valley Insurance Co. (Lyft's Insurance Subsidiary)

According to a recent article published by Bloomberg, Lyft’s insurance unit, Pacific Valley, is managed by Marsh & McLennan Cos. and “had about $810 million in insurance reserves, [using] its unit to help bear the cost of auto incidents. Even though it also turns to outside insurers for some coverage, that subsidiary introduces volatility.” Lyft provides further detail in its S-1, specifically stating that. “Our contracts with insurance providers require reinsurance premiums to be deposited into trust accounts with a third-party financial institution from which the insurance providers are reimbursed for claims payments. Our restricted reinsurance trust investments as of December 31, 2017 and 2018 were $360.9 million and $863.7 million, respectively.” While this can get very technical, my simple understanding is essentially as follows.

Lyft pays most of its insurance premiums to third party party insurers and then through its own insurance unit Pacific Valley sells reinsurance policies to those traditional third party insurers

A large chunk of the reinsurance premiums collected by Pacific Valley sits in a restricted trust investment account that conservatively invests in CDs / Gov’t Debt etc. so it may earn income on that money, which is in escrow essentially until a payout occurs

Any claims payments then come out of that restricted trust account (i.e. also decreasing the insurance reserve balance)

Lyft provides a reconciliation of its reserve balances confirming this mechanism as well as confirmation of its restricted trust account (valued at $864m as of 31 Dec 2018). You can see below the balance decreases with payouts and increases when estimated future insurance claims (i.e reserve estimate) go up.

Source: Lyft S-1

Finally, to round out the insurance discussion, let’s take a look at what the 'Accrued & other liabilities’ balance consists of (remember there was a +$308m operating cash flow add back in 2018). We also see two line items here that explain ~$100m in positive working capital flows related to insurance.

Source: Lyft S-1

Insurance Recap

I am sure a very technical insurance discussion can be had, but If we simplify all the disclosed information / figures laid out in Lyft’s S-1, I think some interesting observations can be made.

Lyft's Income Statement likely had ~$650m of insurance related costs, but the immediate cash effect is much less given the cash flow add-backs related to insurance reserves and certain accrual accounts. That being said payouts will continue to occur as claims get paid out, but they also have an investment trust that earns income on the unpaid reserve

The increase in Lyft’s insurance reserves essentially grew variably with the increase in revenues. As Lyft scaled in 2017 to 2018 it didn't seem as though they achieved any benefit from increased economies of scale

Other Observations / Questions That Arise

How accurate are the reserve estimates Lyft is making and what happens in the event that their reserves do not cover payout obligations? Are they being conservative or liberal? Where are such massive potential claims arising from (i.e. in 2018 reserves increased by $651m offset by $221m in payouts?!)

Given Uber has a substantial scale advantage (market share said to be >2x in the US) does it have an inherent scale / margin advantage related to rideshare insurance vs. Lyft? Uber also appears to have its own similar insurance subsidiary, Aleka Insurance. Would it perhaps make sense for Uber and Lyft to team up on the insurance front to further enlarge the total insured base in the hopes that both can increase net contribution margins related to insurance (i.e. could also drive margin by combining insurance unit overhead and servicing costs)?

How can a smaller rideshare company compete with Uber / Lyft without massive scale as it relates to insurance? Any competitor would either need massive scale or convince a third party to underwrite the insurance, which would likely be at a much higher cost than Uber / Lyft, both which have enough scale to make their own insurance subsidiaries

What is GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, Travelers take on rideshare insurance? Is Allstate's recent decision to expand into Nevada, plus 10 other States with Uber a sign of willingness to embrace this sort of insurance product?

Given NYC is the only major market the insurance cost is on the driver it conceptually makes sense that is where Juno/Via think they can battle Uber/Lyft for market share. It also follows Uber/Lyft should be immensely profitable in these markets given a major cost is not on them, but they still take the 20%-30% commission from drivers (albeit now they are subject to a new minimum wage rule)

Please let me know if you think my logic is flawed or I misunderstood something about the insurance dynamics in these businesses. As I said I am not an insurance expert.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.