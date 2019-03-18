Cronos Group: The Bulls Remain In Control For Now

Just over a month ago I first wrote on Cronos Group (CRON) and mentioned it was an opportune time to take at least partial profits as the stock was trading over $24.00 per share. My thesis was that despite the stock being the strongest name in the space on a technical basis and seeing strong revenue growth, it had simply run up too far too fast. Cronos Group initially pulled back 25% from its highs shortly after the article was written, but is now trying to build a new base in the $18.70-$25.10 range. This is an entirely normal action as profit-taking is expected to occur after a run of this magnitude, but the key is if we see follow-on buying to support this new price level. A breakdown through this range would be a negative development as it would suggest that sellers are in control short term. So far, it's impossible to know which way the stock will break, but the earnings report on March 26th will likely end up being the catalyst.

(Source: TC2000.com)

With fund ownership for Cronos Group increasing by 1,000% over the past year (up from 4 funds to 40), it's not all that surprising the stock has responded the way it has. Funds rarely buy over the course of a few hours or a week, but instead do their buying in chunks over many weeks as it takes time for them to establish positions. The trend in fund ownership is clearly up for Cronos Group over the past two years, and the key now will be what these funds decide to do next with their shares. While most funds are holding for a more long-term view of a couple of years at a minimum, it will be interesting to see if they stick to this view after the parabolic rise we've seen. The easiest way to determine this is through closely examining price action as accumulation and distribution can be spotted in the charts in a much more timely fashion than the end of quarter filings.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the above chart I've built of fund ownership in Cronos Group, we are witnessing fund ownership accelerate in the most recent two quarters with it nearly doubling for two quarters in a row. Based on the current technical picture, it's difficult to tell if we have seen any distribution or heavy selling from institutions on the recent run-up. This is because while we did see massive volume on the week of February 8th, the price has not done all that much since. The first red flag would be a breakdown through the $18.70 level on heavy volume. If the institutions owning the name are still eager to hold the stock, we would expect them to defend this level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the company's annual earnings trend below, we can't gather much from the current picture. The company is expected to put up a year of positive earnings per share for FY-2019, but we don't have much of an established earnings trend in place yet. The only thing I have noticed over the past six weeks is that analysts have tempered their expectations for FY-2019 by revising earnings estimates down from $0.06 to $0.02 currently. Generally, this isn't a positive as it's always best to see analysts revising their estimates up in between reports vs. revising them lower. Analysts do get it wrong once in a while though, so while this is a decent sized revision lower, we can't put too much weight into it. I prefer to focus on the facts themselves, not the estimates.

Current Earnings Trend (2019 EPS estimates revised down)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Earnings Trend as of Feb. 8th, 2019

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving on to sales which is more relevant to earlier stage companies, we will take a look at the current trend in sales growth over the past two years. As we can see from the below table I've built, sales have increased for each of the eight quarters, and the two-quarter average which smooths out any single quarter deviations. This is a positive sign. The revenue estimates for Q4 2018 are for $6.7 million which would be a significant acceleration from the current trend. If the company can meet or beat these estimates, this would translate to a 75%+ jump in sequential revenues, and a 300%+ increase over the prior year's quarter. This would be a very positive development as it would represent the strongest quarter of sequential growth since Q1 2018 which came in at 87% revenue growth ($3 million vs. $1.6 million).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

As long as the company can beat revenue estimates, I wouldn't expect a huge amount of turbulence. However, a miss at this point may create some turbulence in the share price. This is because the share price has run up significantly into earnings and a miss in earnings after a 100% share price appreciation is generally not a great combination.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Based on the uptrend in revenue growth with expected acceleration, the company is indeed on the right track fundamentally, and the key will be whether sales can come in at or near the acceleration that analysts are expecting.

So how do the technicals look currently? Let's take a look:

Beginning with the weekly chart, we can see that the stock is clearly in a powerful uptrend and is now trading sideways after a parabolic rise in early Q1. The base dimensions are $18.70-$25.10, and the bulls are going to want to defend $18.70 on any pullbacks going forward. A weekly close below $18.70 would be the first sign of distribution in the stock as we would be seeing a lack of commitment to this new price level. This is not a huge deal long term, but short term it could be an issue for those who decided to start positions above the $24.00 level because they had to be in the name.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a daily perspective of the stock, we can get a better look at the base the stock is building. Thus far, this is completely normal action we would expect from a stock that just gained 280% in three months from the October swing low, and the fact that it's holding onto the majority of these gains is a positive sign. As of now, this commitment to the $20.00+ level is suggesting that institutions are not in a rush to book profits even after this rise.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, from a trend-following perspective, the stock looks perfectly fine even though it is a little extended still above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). The stock is above rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and if things do get bad going forward, the breakout from the $13.80 level should provide strong support on any re-test here. As of right now, there's absolutely no reason to entertain a decline to these levels, but a failure to hold onto $18.70 on a weekly close could certainly unnerve the stock short term. By a weekly close, I am referring to a Friday close below the $18.70 level. I use a weekly closing basis for many of my levels as I believe the weekly closing price to be the most important.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize the current technical picture, I don't see any red flags here for Cronos Group just yet. I would have been a seller of 2/3 of my position above $24.00 when I wrote my article in February, but would be holding onto the remainder of my shares until we get more clarity on the price action. There is no guarantee the stock doesn't pull back 20% or more from here if earnings come in light, but once I have taken a significant gain on a stock, I have no problem with trying to play for a bigger move with the last 1/3 of my position. The reason for this is because there's zero risk after a significant profit has been taken already as long as it's an attractive business and has a decent runway. A weekly close below $18.70 would not be an ideal development for the bulls, and a breakout through $25.10 is going to be a real problem for the shorts that seem to be preying on this name lately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.