Boeing: Some Perspectives After A Turbulent Week

It is very early to estimate the true impact, as I am not necessarily that inclined to buy the 10% dip seen so far.

The implications seemed modest at the start of the week as by Friday the entire global fleet has been grounded.

Boeing (BA) has come under significant pressure last week as a second 737 MAX plane crashed in Ethiopia last weekend. Not only did it involve a new plane, the crash appears to have some close resemblance to a crash of the same type of plane in Indonesia, not too long ago.

In response to details emerging on the crash, national and regional authorities as well as airlines decided last week to ground the operation of this type of plane. Boeing itself was a bit late in responding and defended the plane at the start of the week. When airlines and authorities decided to halt operations, Boeing, the FAA and NTSB decided to halt US and global operations as well. It seems safe to say that Boeing was not really pro-active in making this decision.

As China grounded the flight early in the week, followed by other countries, it was viewed as a "political" decisions. By now, the general view seems to have changed, as there is greater support for the grounding of the global fleet. This is certainly the case as it became apparent that flight details are quite similar as both planes reportedly moved up and down before crashing.

Looking At The Implications

Beside the negative publicity, Boeing and its customers face real costs with 371 planes of the type being suspended for now across the globe. Furthermore, the issue is that this plane is the workhorse of the future of Boeing which focuses in the single-aisle middle segment.

256 out of the 806 planes delivered all of 2018 involved the 737 MAX, as reliance increased even more in the final quarter, with 111 of the 238 deliveries involving this type of plane. The backlog involves over 5,000 planes as fuel efficiency and medium size of these planes makes them in great demand among airlines across the globe.

With commercial revenues amounting to $17.3 billion in Q4 of 2018 with 238 planes being delivered, the average plane was sold at nearly $73 million. While some other types might be more expensive (thinking of 777), it is the case that if we assume average selling prices of $60 million a plane, the backlog of the 737 MAX represents a value of $300 billion and probably more.

The commentary of many watching the stock is that the pullback offers an opportunity. Having fallen from $422 to $379 in the week following the second crash, the 10% move does indeed represent a near $24 billion decline in the market value of the firm. Yet if safety concerns are really serious with grounding costing millions a day and the safety of by far the most popular plane being called into question, it might be a bit early to draw this conclusion.

While Boeing might be right in saying that just 1% of the worldwide global fleet has been grounded, the implications for individual airlines are huge and this was the growth engine for the company and industry at large.

Estimating immediate damages is hard to do, but think of all the cancelled flights, hotel nights booked, operational disruption, scheduling problems, as well as delivery halt at Boeing, and investigations. Furthermore, these costs become exponentially larger with the passage of time, certainly if structural design changes have to be made.

Some Perspective

While I am naturally inclined to shares which have come under pressure, reality is that a 10% move is not that great, certainly not in relation to past performance. The first observation is that even after this pullback shares are still up 17% so far this year; that is a big move given the recent news and the fact that we are barely 11 weeks into the year.

The bigger observation is that Boeing has seen a huge momentum run in recent years. Boeing was just a $40 stock in the 2009 crisis and traded at just $130 as recent as the summer of 2016, less than three years ago. Ever since shares have tripled upon the success of the 737, continued growth prospects for commercial aviation at large, and willingness of investors to attach higher multiples to the current earnings streams, supported by the huge backlog. Key in this success is commercial demand, no major cost overruns on the development programs, and of course delivering safe airplanes, as the latter is being called into question at this point in time.

The company reported its 2018 results late January as record revenues broke through the one hundred billion barrier at $101.1 billion, with healthy growth projected to $110.5 billion in sales this year, plus or minus a billion. The company posted adjusted earnings of $16 per share and expects earnings to increase spectacularly towards $20 per share in 2019, which implies a 19 times forward multiple at the current level.

The good thing is that Boeing is pretty conservative in its finances as it holds $8.6 billion in cash and $13.8 billion in debt, for a modest $5.2 billion net debt load with EBITDA running at >$15 billion this year (of course, not accounting for the potential implications from the 737 MAX developing story). Important to note, while financial net leverage is very modest, Boeing has $22 billion in pension and healthcare liabilities being apparent on the balance sheet. If this is included, leverage ratios increase rapidly towards 2 times.

What Now?

Reality is that these kinds of events, whether it can be fixed quickly or has long-term implications, makes that Boeing has some inherent risks to the business case which is very difficult to quantify. Even if the grounding takes just a few weeks, the bill for Boeing could easily run into a few billions for rental planes, operational outages and disruptions. While that amount is small in relation to the annual earnings power and the valuation of the firm (as well as the value lost last week) reality is that a temporary grounding following an anticipated software upgrade is the best outcome for Boeing.

On the other hand, we cannot rule out that a software update alone might be sufficient, or could take longer than 10 days, as was claimed Friday. For now, Boeing has stopped deliveries, which makes sense, yet production is kept unchanged at a rate of 52 aircraft per month as this might have some cash flow implications as well.

All discussions above and in the press are speculation as the situation is serious, but could "blow over" rather quickly if a software patch does the trick in the coming weeks and the world moves on. The downside is if a fix is not easy, or involves structural changes, as shares have considerable downside in such a scenario which involves a lengthy period of time.

With shares trading at 19 times normalised earnings power and leverage with pension and healthcare liabilities being quite high, I see shares as fairly valued. Upside could be profitable conversion of the huge backlog, but events like these perfectly illustrate the idiosyncratic risks involved investing in a business like Boeing, as we have not even touched upon the long-term discussions regarding environmental impact of flying, which is a bit off-topic for now.

Hence, I am in no hurry to either go long or short shares at these levels, yet while I am naturally inclined to the recent pullback, the investment case does not warrant a long position just yet given the current circumstances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.