Landmark: Distribution Coverage And The Bridge In Brooklyn

We look at the numbers and the adjustments and give you our take as to why there is zero wiggle room.

We think the stock trades at a discount to where it should.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) is a case of where one can disagree whether the company has a sustainable distribution and still be bullish on a stock.

When we last covered the stock, we explained why we were "weak bulls" near the $12.50 and suggested investors go either long the common stock, long the preferred (LMRKN) or sell cash secured puts. In our service, The Wheel Of Fortune we choose the preferred stock.

Source: Wheel of Fortune October 31 alert

Our subscribers still have an iron grip on the preferred shares with no plans of selling. The common shares have had decent returns as well.

Data by YCharts

But what about the distribution on the common?

We had earlier analyzed the distributions being paid and explained why it seemed unlikely that they will ever be covered with cash flow. Following that, LMRK did report a rather sterling quarter that defied expectations and coverage improved materially in the quarter.

While LMRK has an armada of adjustments that take you to distributable cash flow ('DCF') from its funds from operations (FFO), they are for the most part extremely lumpy from quarter to quarter. This quarter we had quite a few surprises kick in and we want to touch on that and explain why 100% coverage is likely to be exceptionally difficult.

The adjusted EBITDA

LMRK has a huge number of adjustments and almost all of them pushed the EBITDA up this quarter. The one we would like to focus on is the $0.764 million worth of general and administrative expense reimbursement from its General partner. Keep that mind, we will tie it all together soon.

Source: LMRK Q4-2018 press release

The next item which was a surprise was the cash tax refund. We generally don't even think about this for LMRK and this quarter's cash income tax benefit, which added to DCF was not something we accounted for. This should be a one-off as we can see when we look at the past 5 years.

Source: LMRK Q4-2018 press release

Finally we would like to bring up this fascinating clause which continued for the second straight quarter.

Our general partner also holds incentive distribution rights that will entitle it to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the available cash we distribute from operating surplus (as defined below) in excess of $0.330625 per unit per quarter. The General Partner irrevocably waived its right to receive the incentive distribution and incentive allocations related to the quarterly distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

Source: LMRK 10-K

This amount computes to about $.2 million a quarter currently. When we put this information together, we can get the "raw" unassisted DCF coverage ratio.

Source: Author's calculations

Now, before people start jumping up and down to point out that the G&A assistance has been extended till November 2021, we should bring it up ourselves.

LMRK today announced that it amended its Omnibus Agreement with Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC and Landmark Dividend LLC (the “Sponsor”). The amendment to the Omnibus Agreement, among other things, extends the period of time for which the Sponsor will reimburse a portion of the partnership’s general and administrative expenses. The cap for general and administrative reimbursement has been revised to 3% of the Partnership’s consolidated revenue during the current calendar quarter and will last until the earlier of: (I) the date on which the Partnership’s consolidated revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters (in the aggregate) exceeds $120,000,000 and (II) November 19, 2021. “We are pleased to announce the extension of the General & Administrative expense reimbursement arrangement. This extension is further evidence of the Sponsor’s ongoing support for the Partnership and will facilitate our continued growth,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner.

Source: Landmark

Yes it has been extended because LMRK is not in any position to fund itself and the distribution. So what this does mean is that the GP will have to continue to fork over cash and continue to forego IDR payments. Can LMRK grow into the distribution by November 2021? Well, LMRK's quarterly revenue is $14.7 million.

Source: LMRK Q4-2018 press release

If we assume that LMRK has zero hiccups, revenues rise 2% in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and expenses stay constant (highly unlikely, but lets run with that), DCF would increase by about $0.9 million in the December 2021 quarter. Even then, the DCF comes nowhere close to paying distributions and IDRs without assistance.

Source: Author's calculations

We have also ignored the cost of all of these distribution shortfalls which should result in higher interest expenses. Whichever way we cut it, growing into this distribution will be impossible (with one exception, which we talk about below). Just to reiterate, when we say growing into, we mean a LMRK which can pay distributions and IDRs without any help of a parent subsidy.

Can LMRK be subsidized forever? We doubt it, but we believe there is one thing that can save the distribution from an eventual cut.

A higher stock price

LMRK has struggled as its extremely high cost of equity has made those 7% cap rate acquisitions rather useless for pushing up DCF per share. With an average 5% interest rate on new debt, LMRK needs its stock price to be close to $15 just for new deals to not subtract from DCF per share. You can see this by the fact that coverage ratio has not improved over time in spite of multiple acquisitions. In fact, coverage has arguably gotten worse as the general partner has also stopped paying itself IDRs recently. Considering the cost of equity, we can visualize how accretive the acquisitions are on a scale, depending at what price LMRK issues new equity.

So, if the market believes in the sustainability of its distribution and pushes LMRK into the "Mary Poppins Good" or $20 range, LMRK's cost of equity drops rather substantially. It then could make big acquisitions which would be accretive to cash flow per share and wean itself off the parent subsidy. So all that needs to happen is for all of you investors to just believe. We are aware that this article might have not helped with that. Oops ...

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRKN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Trapping Value is not long LMRKN but subscribers at WoF are.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



Tipranks: HOLD