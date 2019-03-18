Fitbit Is Executing Its Strategy: Time Will Tell

Fitbit stock (NYSE:FIT) surged in the first part of this year, up to touch $7 the day before its fourth quarter release. It was a wild rally (almost +50% in just two months!) started during last Christmas Eve, when FIT was trading close to its historical low, at about $4.8 per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This tells us a lot about the potential upside of the stock, whose price is compressed by a high short interest ratio.

However, after such an impressive run, traders decided to cash out, following the FY 2018 release, which was solid but not terrific: FIT plunged as much as 15% in the post-report days and it still trades below the $6 level as I am writing this.

FY 2018

2018 was undoubtedly a pivotal year for Fitbit, its second smartwatch release: Fitbit Versa, soon became a best seller, allowing the company to put itself at the second place among U.S. smartwatch vendors. It should be noted that FIT started to sell its first smartwatch less than 20 months ago.

Source: Strategy Analytics

Probably, Mr. Market had even begun to forecast a greater market penetration for FIT’s devices in the fourth quarter, given the success of Versa and, consequently, it was disappointed when the company didn’t manage to crush the estimations, reporting instead results in line with its previous guidance or slightly better.

Actually the EMEA (and UK market specifically), came in below expectations, as the company decided not to promote Versa outside the U.S. and, generally speaking, during the fourth quarter, the promotional environment was more intense than anticipated, like Ron Kisling argued in the conference call.

Nonetheless, the results were quite promising, with almost 14 million devices sold (more than 8% of the 2018 Worldwide shipments, according to IDC). What impressed me more is the APAC revenue figure, which grew 27% to reach $146M in 2018 (10% of total revenue). Quite surprisingly, this American company is not suffering the competition of the several tech giants that populate the Asian market.

In the fourth quarter the company increased its devices sold YoY for the first time since 2016. Full year sales were still down by 7% but operating costs decreased more: -12% YoY to $702M.

This led to a positive free cash flow of $96M in the fourth quarter and of $60M for the full year. Although boosted by a $72M tax refund payment, Fitbit cash-equivalent position is robust, totaling $723M at the end of 2018 (roughly half of the entire company’s capitalization) and with current assets exceeding total liabilities by 70%. The firm has clearly a lot of resources to keep on executing its strategy.

Selling services by selling wearables

Fitbit long term strategy is not focused on selling wearables, as they will be, sooner than later, commoditized. according to CEO James Park’s own words:

[Fitbit’s] mission and purpose is not about selling hardware devices to people but to make everyone in the world healthier.

They intend to do it, increasing the partnerships and collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies included, selling people services rather than devices.

From this point of view, the most important achievement of the last year is the growing number of active users that increased by 9%.

Source: Author’s elaboration-all data in millions

It can be argued that 9% is not good enough: I do not subscribe to this point of view. I rather think FIT investors should be quite happy with such a constant yearly growth of active users.

Even with 10% CAGR, Fitbit’s chances to better monetize its users’ base will grow much more than 10%. In fact, the company is about to launch a new premium service subscription in the second part of 2019.

The so-called Fitbit Health Solution business will bring more recurring and higher margin revenue; this is the right way to go. Management talked about a 8% growth of this segment in 2018 and a double digit growth guidance for 2019, to $100M. Although it still represents a little part of the company’s total revenue, I believe Fitbit future relies on that.

It’s worth considering that, in the next years, the company is probably planning to sell a lot of brand-new services. That means Fitbit is really pioneering new areas of business, which makes it extremely difficult to forecast any future development: thus, it looks meaningless trying to model FHS business growth today.

I firmly believe that, in order to boost their strategy, they need to do exactly what they have in mind: driving down average selling prices, reducing consumer confusion about which products to buy, to enlarge FIT’s footprint and gain new active users.

Mr. Market usually pushes the sell button when products’ AVS go down, yet all circumstances are not created equal, are they? In Fitbit case the move is more than justified by its growth strategy, rather than urged by an increasing competition.

I have to cite CEO James Park again:

We're seeing a lot of success in our hardware and software and their capability to retain our users, so again our strategy right now is a focus on increasing the number of active users and then monetizing them starting in the second half of the year with a premium paid offering.

And just talking about the competitive pressure in the wearables market:

Nikolay Tatarov

why do you consider to lower prices for your trackers, given that you had recent success with Charge 3 and Versa? Is there a competitive pressure from some lower price Chinese competitors maybe? Or is something else going on?

James Park

No, it's not really due to competitive pressure. It's one, you know, we've identified a gap and need in the market at a certain price point, and secondly, as I said before, we want to lean really heavily into the growth of the active user strategy.

Probably I am much more naïve than many others in the investment business, but I tend to give credit to Fitbit’s management here: their explanations make a lot of sense.

Downside is immaterial

Fitbit is a small company, when you compare it with its main rivals, like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (GERMANY:SSUN.F) or Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN). Yet, it appears to be leading in its clear ideas to play the long-term wearables market in an efficient way.

Moreover, it has the financial stability to execute its plans. Equivalent cash position is very strong (almost half of Fit total capitalization, as previously mentioned) and the company is not burning this booty, quite the opposite: free cash flow is positive and it’s set to improve in the years to come, as the service revenue will increasingly raise the margins.

On the other hand, FIT is still traded at depressed levels: current assets exceed total liabilities by far, the company total market cap is currently below the sole value of its brand, as I argued here and, in my opinion, this makes FIT a perfect acquisition target.

Conclusions

Even if Wall Street didn’t appreciate so much Fitbit fourth quarter results, I think the company gave clear signs that it is executing its long-term strategy.

In this phase it is important to gain active users and FIT wants to do it, simplifying its device offer and driving down their AVS.

FHS business is slowly gaining traction, as the company is targeting $100M in sales for the division this year. As this part will increase in the years to come, FIT will accomplish its transition from a hardware manufacturer to a service company, with recurring and high margin revenue.

At $6 per share Mr. Market is clearly not forecasting a positive outcome and this makes FIT an asymmetric bet for patient investors, with limited downside and concrete chances of a triple digit growth for the SP in the next 3-5 years.

