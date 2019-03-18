Monster Beverage Faces Off With The Coca-Cola Company Over Latter's New Energy Drink

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the high flying energy drink focused stock with a market capitalization of a whopping $32.8B is facing a serious competitive threat from The Coca-Cola Company (KO). I am bearish the stock as a result of anticipated slowing of growth, or even contraction of profitability, due to their dependency on the KO bottling and distribution system and KO's actions to introduce energy drink products of their own expected to be released during April of this year.

The story is one of a growing $10.9B domestic energy drink market which bumped along at 7.5% growth year-over-year (from caffeineinformer.com). At this time the top two energy drink companies, Austria's privately held Red Bull and the American public company Monster, hold a commanding lead with privately held Rockstar pulling up as a distant third:

Energy Drink Sales By Manufacturer 2018

#1 Red Bull North America Inc $4.68B #2 Monster Beverage Corp $4.19B #3 Rockstar Inc $900M

Monster Beverage And The Coca-Cola Company Face-Off As The Latter Makes Way Into The Energy Drink Business

To the particular developing story of Monster. As disclosed in their most recent 10-K Annual Report, the company is in the midst of arbitration before a member of the American Arbitration Association during which KO is looking to get out of an exclusivity requirement or take advantage of a built-in exemption, from an agreement made as part of Monster's 2015 brand acquisitions from KO.

As part of Monster's 2015 deal with KO the latter has been prohibited from doing any business in energy drinks through their distribution network. That is, Monster has paid KO for distribution to all of the convenience and grocery stores, and benefited from the additional contractual term that KO was not permitted to distribute any other energy drink.

The result of the Monster-KO tie-up for the energy drink market has been the absence of any competitive product from the company famous for dominating the soda pop industry.

Ultimately, we see this has been a contributor to the trifecta of top performing energy drinks practically dominating the visual field of shoppers today, and somewhat constraining the options available to customer on the store shelf. Keep in mind this circumstance has come to be partly because Monster is enjoying (and KO is planning to bust up) a monopoly over KO's distribution infrastructure when it comes to energy drinks.

In the case KO wins the exemption against the Monster-exclusive distribution of energy drinks through their network, a competitor more dangerous to Monster than even Red Bull and Rockstar will be unleashed. Getting the product in front of consumers is critical to the company, being the only choice with a strong in-store presentation in many locations helps drive sales. Since it appears KO's plan is to duplicate Monster's success wherever Monster is already succeeding (remember, KO has all of Monster's critical information about where they sell the most energy drinks) we have a real problem developing for Monster's business.

Stock Price Evaluation

The price of the company at today's forward price-to-earnings of 29 represents a valuation from the market with substantial expectations for growth built-in to the price. Risky, since with the new KO competitor apparently coming in from the inside of their business distribution network - imagine KO energy drinks bursting from Monster's chest like the Alien spawn - we see a fair chance the market's growth expectations will be disappointed. Growth stocks always react poorly to any slowdown revenue growth, and you can bet incoming Coca-Cola and extant competitors don't have any plans to share this market with Monster.

Relative Prices Of Beverage Companies

Another set of metrics, presented below, give the relative valuation of Monster compared to other publicly traded beverage companies KO, PepsiCo. (PEP), and National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ). Reviewing each selection of metrics shows Monster is trading at the top of the pack in terms of price-to-sales, price-to-free-cash-flow, and price-to-book-value. To my mind this indicates the market is not pricing in the emerging competitive threats to this business. Relative valuation shows the business can drop from 30.91x price-to-free-cash-flow to the inferior ratings of Pepsi and National Beverage who are marketed at 26.75x, and 24.34x price-to-free-cash-flow, respectively:

Data by YCharts

My View On Monster Stock

If Monster's sales disappoint at all going forward we'll likely see the stock move down from 30.91x to the roughly 25x price-to-free-cash-flow valuation of the lesser valued cohort, and therefore I expect stock price will take a 10 to 15% haircut from today's price per share of $59.67.

Since I believe the company is fully valued, there is zero bullishness in me from $59.67, and since there is substantial risk from this alien chestburster of a competitor in KO's new energy drink set for release during April, my view on Monster stock is sell, sell, sell!

