Spire Inc.: A Utility Worth Its Valuation

Fiscal 2020 should be dramatically different as the combined impact from these three businesses becomes evident.

Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage aren't expected to contribute to NEEPS in fiscal 2019 but will continue to offset a portion of NEEPS generated by the Gas Marketing segment.

Spire Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas utility with complementary gas-related businesses. Though the gas utilities contribute over 95% of operating revenue, the gas-related businesses hold significant potential.

The vast majority of the time, discussions on Seeking Alpha articles prove worthwhile. By mentioning my investment club may be interested in expanding our portfolio with a new Utility sector investment, gracious readers, art bullman and rvt1046, pointed me toward one of the nation's largest natural gas utilities.

But, in honesty, it wasn't the utility business that sparked intrigue.

Reviewing Spire

Spire Inc. (SR) operates as a regulated natural gas utility with complementary gas-related businesses. Its Gas Utility segment, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operates five gas utilities throughout Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi serving approximately 1.7 million customers. The Gas Utility segment contributed over 96% of the company's operating revenue in fiscal 2018 (ending September 30, 2018).

Approximately 69% of the customers in Spire's Gas Utility segment are located in Missouri contributing approximately 68% of the segment's operating revenue. In April 2017, Spire filed a base rate increase request with the MoPSC (Missouri Public Service Commission). This was its first request in four years rather than the typical time frame of three years. Despite the request to increase base rates, Spire estimated its Missouri customers' bills would be lower than a decade prior. An amended order was issued by MoPSC on March 7, 2018. The amended order authorized an ROE of 9.8% against Spire's 10.35% request and previous ROE of 9.23%. Spire's equity capitalization request of 57.2% was authorized at 54.2% compared to previous capitalization of 50%. The order also included returning tax reform benefits to customers.

The new rate structure actually resulted in lower fixed monthly charges on customers' bills in fiscal 2018. In contrast, a weather normalization billing component for volume resulted in an increase for the full year. Going forward, this means revenue in the November to March time frame should be greater for Spire as more gas is used by customers during this colder period. Revenue in the April to October time frame will decrease compared to prior years.

Of the remaining 31% of the Gas Utility customer base, almost 30% are located in Alabama. The APSC (Alabama Public Service Commission) established its rate-setting process in 1983 which is an RSE (Rate Stabilization and Equalization) mechanism. The Spire Alabama gas utility, serving the majority of Alabama customers and contributing approximately 26.5% of the Gas Utility segment's operating revenue, is allowed an ROE in a range of 10.15% to 10.65%, effective October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2022. This is a decrease from the prior range of 10.5% to 10.95%. The APSC also approved an AIM (Accelerated Infrastructure Modernization Program) tariff which is an incentive to upgrade older cast iron and steel pipeline infrastructure. The AIM tariff allows an adjustment of ten basis points to the adjusting point in the ROE range.

Spire expects these rate resets, which both took effect in calendar 2018, will impact earnings for fiscal 2019 by a decrease of $0.14 per share.

Spire Marketing markets the logistics, delivery and storage of natural gas from over 20 pipelines. Results are reported through Spire's Gas Marketing segment. In 2018, Spire Marketing relocated to Houston, the domestic hub for natural gas trading.

Spire STL Pipeline is a subsidiary constructing a 65-mile supply pipeline in western Illinois and southeastern Missouri. It will access natural gas originally produced from the Marcellus/Utica shale regions in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The plans were approved by the FERC (Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission) in August, 2018. Construction began in January, 2019. The 24-inch pipeline will interconnect the Rockies Express Pipeline in Scott County, Illinois to the Chain of Rocks Station in Missouri. The gas will be used to supply the needs of approximately 650,000 residences and businesses in the St. Louis area. The pipeline should be operational by year-end calendar 2019.

In December 2017 of fiscal 2018, Spire acquired two neighboring storage facilities in Wyoming forming Spire Storage, another gas-related subsidiary. The Wyoming facilities, Ryckman and Clear Creek, have interconnections to five interstate pipelines. They have a current capacity of approximately 39 Bcf (billion cubic feet). Spire suspects the Clear Creek facility, currently with 4 Bcf of capacity, may be similar in size to the Ryckman facility, with 35 Bcf capacity. Spire intends to complete a thorough geological and engineering analysis as part of its infrastructure development plan on the facilities.

The FERC has already approved Spire Storage's proposal to operate the two facilities under one certificate. Operating under one certificate will allow Spire Storage to offer greater injection and withdrawal capabilities which opens up a more diverse mix of potential customers. The mix should include utilities, power generators, LNG providers and other companies that require long-term storage. Spire Storage should begin a positive contribution to Spire's bottom line by fiscal 2020.

Spire expects the growth in the Gas Marketing segment and contributions from the Spire STL Pipeline subsidiary will impact earnings for fiscal 2019 by an increase of $0.12 per share. Source

Looking Further

As a utility company invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow. Spire expects to grow its rate base by 6% annually for the next five years. The five-year capital investment budget for the entire company through 2022 is $2.6 billion. Spire expects to spend the majority on its utilities infrastructure. Spire's upgrade plans for older infrastructure is mapped for the next twenty years. It should be noted the $650 million planned in 2019 does not include the Spire Storage development plans described above.

Spire expects to recover approximately 85% of its capital investment spend. Earnings should increase as the company recovers the costs of these capital projects. Thus, on 6% rate base growth, Spire is projecting earnings growth of 4% to 7%. The base of this projection is the fiscal 2018 production less a non-recurring contribution from Spire Marketing which resulted from positive market conditions. Spire refers to this metric as NEEPS (net economic earnings per share). Putting numbers on the company's chart equates to a range in 2022 of $4.15 to $4.65. Source

Spire also intends to maintain a payout ratio for its dividend in a range of 55% to 65%. In January, 2019, the company raised its dividend rate to $2.37 annually or $0.5925 quarterly. On a forecasted midpoint of $3.75 for fiscal 2019, this equates to a payout ratio of approximately 63.2%. Assuming a gradual return to the midpoint of the payout range at 60%, the dividend rate by 2022 will probably increase to the $2.65 range.

The gas-related businesses contributed only 4.5% of the operating revenue in fiscal 2018. In the fiscal 2019 first quarter, the Gas Market segment more than doubled its earnings to $8.3 million from $3.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2018 on an operating revenue increase of 32%. However, the pipeline and storage businesses reported a larger loss at $8.8 million for fiscal 2019 as compared to $5.2 million in the fiscal 2018 quarter. And yet, despite the larger loss in those two businesses, the overall loss for the three businesses in the quarter declined more than three-fold from $1.6 million in fiscal 2018 to $500,000 in fiscal 2019. When all become profitable, these three businesses have significant potential to impact Spire's financial numbers going forward. For example, in the first quarter alone, had the pipeline and storage businesses simply broke even, earnings in the marketing segment would have translated to an additional $0.16 per share (in non-GAAP NEEPS).

The outstanding question, then, is, “Just how necessary or in demand are these three businesses?”

At CERAWeek, an annual energy conference, in Houston this past week, executives of natural gas companies explained just some of the need. Kinder Morgan's (KMI) gas pipelines president, Tom Martin, expects the industry to be in a “shipping short” position for some time. This means there could be more production than infrastructure to adequately move or store natural gas. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) V.P., Cynthia Walker, projected one solution.

“Right now, the industry needs a new pipeline coming online about once a year just to keep pace with the natural gas production growth in the Permian Basin.” (in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico)

She also pointed to potential growth in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) export industry as an upcoming unmet need. Converting natural gas to LNG means the demand for natural gas may expand globally.

“Today, the Gulf Coast has capacity to export about 4 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas but that could rise to 20 billion or more.”

As an example of this potential need, India's Petronet LNG projects natural gas usage could double by 2030. Its CEO, Prabhat Singh, is looking toward the United States to help meet the demand.

“There is so much gas available in the U.S. and it is available at very cheap prices, we’re trying to see if we can acquire that.”

Demand in China is projected to triple by 2040.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated in January 2016 the United States had approximately 2.5 quadrillion cubic feet of technically recoverable dry natural gas. According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America Foundation, North America will need to invest $44 billion annually from 2018 to 2035 to meet the pipeline infrastructure needs for the oil, natural gas and LNG industries. INGAA Foundation President Don Santa, highlights the role natural gas plays as it and LNG are credited for nearly 60% of the demand.

“Continued production growth, combined with growing consumption – particularly for natural gas – will drive the need for expanded pipeline capacity to supply energy consumers in both domestic and export markets.”

Back to that outstanding question – obviously, the need is real. The importance of managing the logistics of natural gas movement and storage for Spire as well as other players in the industry is evident. Spire Marketing is a natural fit as long as Spire Inc. remains committed to its success.

“There is great value to be derived from the physical Gas Marketing business, if you’re positioned with the right assets, the right team, and the right relationships in the market.”

Spire has already stated it is exploring opportunities for additional pipeline construction, minimally for its utility business.

“We continue to assess other opportunities in other parts of our footprint including the western side of Missouri and in Alabama.”

Besides the new facilities in Wyoming, the company also has some storage capacity in Alabama and Missouri. It is certainly not a stretch to believe Spire would entertain further storage expansion.

As already mentioned, the fiscal 2019 first quarter operating revenue for Spire Marketing increased 32% year-over-year from $19.6 million to $25.8 million. At this pace, full-year operating revenue would easily top $90 million, compared to $71.6 million in fiscal 2018.

“Our marketing growth strategy is focused on contracting directly with producers and end users. We’re doing this while serving our growing customer base and leveraging our expertise to optimize our portfolio of supply, transportation and storage assets based on market conditions, including weather, regional basis and price volatility.”

Investment Considerations

Like most utilities of late, Spire is trading at a loftier multiple than most new investors would prefer. At any price under $79, Spire does yield 3%. Yet, at a projected midpoint of $3.75 for earnings in fiscal 2019, at $79, the forward P/E ratio tops 21.

However, the numbers could change dramatically in fiscal 2020 when the Spire STL Pipeline and the Spire Storage facilities are operational and no longer operating at a loss. In fiscal 2018, net economic earnings for Gas Marketing of $22.9 million were offset by a net economic loss in the pipeline and storage subsidiaries of $22.3 million. Thus, at a break even point on the pipeline and storage subsidiaries, Gas Marketing would have added $0.46 per share rather than the penny it did contribute. If operating revenue for Gas Marketing increases to greater than $90 million in fiscal 2019, net economic earnings could near $0.60 per share. This accounts for the $0.12 per share contribution to earnings identified by Spire in its NEEPS guidance.

In fiscal 2019, Spire expects growth in its Gas Utility segment to contribute $0.24 per share. Of the contributing factors listed, this is expected to make the largest difference. Source

But, in fiscal 2020, this designation should, instead, fall to the gas-related businesses and should, hopefully, dwarf the fiscal 2019 increase.

Summary

It would be better if the market were valuing Spire based on its potential. However, it probably isn't. Rather, its share price is, more than likely, being pushed higher by investors searching for safety and yield.

Investing in Spire's shares in the $80 range would appear to be paying too much. However, since Spire's prospects are so promising, it's actually coincidental. Considering the market is supposed to be forward looking, the utility probably does deserve a higher multiple. Such coincidence may serve to provide potential investors with a sense of justification should they choose to act now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.