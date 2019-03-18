ADT: Still Not So Safe

I see no appeal with cash flow power of the business having come down, limiting potential to deleverage.

High leverage, very adjusted income statements, lack of earnings and lack of profit growth made me rightfully cautious last year, as I reiterate that stance now.

ADT (ADT) has been a name which I have covered following its public debut in January of 2018. In this article named: ADT - Offering Safety, But Also For Investors?, I wondered if the IPO was really structured to offer potential compelling returns to investors.

The promise of the business was obvious. That is: ADT is the largest security firm in North America and plays a critical role in consolidating this fragmented market. This leadership role and some operational improvements were not sufficient given the competitive threat imposed by innovative ways to provide safety and security as well as the fact that the business was highly leveraged, over-leveraged if you ask me.

Original Thesis Has Largely Played Out

ADT is well known to most investors as 95% of consumers are familiar with the brand and the company serves over 7 million customers, holding a 30% market share in the market for providing security for families and small businesses in the US and Canada. Scale is key in this market as synergies can be realised in installation and maintenance but certainly with regards to monitoring.

The basic appeal of the business model is that of stability as names like ADT already operated recurring revenue schemes before this was "invented" by so many software names under SaaS or PaaS business models. The key is that 3-5 year contracts provide great visibility in terms of monthly cash flows as past losses give the company a large tax shield for years to come as well.

With ADT having improved operational metrics quite a bit under private ownership in recent years and the market for security solutions growing, the prospects for the IPO looked reasonable. Yet, market demand was very tepid as the preliminary offering range of $18 per share was cut to $14 and shares fell to $12 and change on their opening day of trading.

With a market value of $9.3 billion on the opening day and taking into account a heavy net debt load of $9.6 billion, the overall business is still valued at roughly $19 billion. That remains a big number for a business with about $4.3 billion in sales anticipated for 2017 at the time, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $2.35 billion, for a 4 times leverage ratio.

Most of that EBITDA number constituted D&A charges at $1.88 billion which were much larger than capital spending. The remaining $470 million in EBIT was hardly enough to finance interest on the +$9 billion net debt load, leaving minimal to no earnings left. The kicker is that capital spending of $135 million was very low, but that is a too narrow definition of capital spending.

If $931 million in 'dealer generated customer accounts and bulk account purchases" as well as 'subscriber system assets and deterred subscriber installation costs' are taken into account (for a 9-month period), I pegged adjusted capital spending at $1.4 billion in 2017, resulting in $500 million cash flows from net capital divestments on top of the minimal earnings.

Those net investments and minimal earnings mean that I estimated cash flow power at around $0.75 per share, for a multiple in line with the market, yet that could hardly be called compelling given some of the challenges of the business and huge debt load being taken on.

2018 Trends

Despite the disappointing trends amidst the public offering, ADT continued to add more debt to the balance sheet by making bolt-on deals in 2018. In March, the company bought Aronson Security Group in a deal which did not contain a deal tag, nor revenue contribution. Nonetheless, it seems fair to say that this was a bolt-on deal, adding about a percent to the workforce. The same month, ADT closed the deal for Acme Security Systems.

By the time first quarter results were released in May, shares had fallen to a bit over $7; despite the deals it was making, investors were not impressed with the company's reported growth. Dealmaking continued in August with the purchase of Secure Designs and the December purchase of Red Hawk Fire & Security. 2019 started with continued dealmaking which includes the $25 million purchase of LifeShield. All in all, the 2018 cash flows statement reveals over $350 million has been spent on deals.

Despite these efforts and reported growth, ADT has not been able to convince investors that its growth trajectory is the right one. Just recently, ADT reported its 2018 results with full-year sales up 6% to $4.58 billion and fourth quarter sales up 7%. Unfortunately, the contribution from the multiple deals announced in 2018 was not quantified.

So far, the good news is full-year adjusted EBITDA rose 4% to $2.45 billion, while fourth quarter EBITDA was up just 3%. Disappointing is the guidance as while sales are seen increasing to $4.9-5.1 billion in 2019, adjusted EBITDA is more or less flattish at $2.46-2.50 billion.

This is disappointing as leverage, earnings power, and cash flows remain a point of attention. Net debt still amounts to $9.6 billion, for leverage close to 4 times. Based on adjusted EBITDA of $2.45 billion, we have to subtract $1.93 billion in D&A to arrive at adjusted EBIT of $522 million. After incorporating $135 million in stock-based compensation, realistic EBIT runs at $387 million and that kindly excludes restructuring, fees, management fees, and other items. In fact, interest runs at +/- $650 million in interest, for realistic losses.

With the broad definition (excluding dealmaking) of capital spending at $1.38 billion, net divestments come in around $550 million. If those are added to adjusted EBIT, cash flow EBIT runs at $937 million. After accounting for $650 million in interest and neglecting all other "one-time" costs and not taking into account taxes, that leaves potential cash flows of nearly $300 million which is equivalent to $0.40 per share.

Concluding Thoughts

The discussion above reveals why the current multiples can be explained, yet GAAP earnings are not seen anytime soon until debt becomes cheaper or is reduced and EBITDA continues to grow. This has been more or less the situation I was fearful about when I checked out the prospects for this very leveraged play more than a year ago.

While I would be happy to opportunistically buy some shares at $10 when I looked at the shares in January of 2018, I never acted upon that. It goes without saying that I am very glad that I have not bought any of these shares. While a further decline from those targeted entry levels looks compelling, reality is that cash flow power has diminished as the company is losing money.

Dealmaking is, furthermore, allowing for some sales growth, yet, EBITDA growth is lacklustre which is disappointing as leverage is not coming down this way. Consequently, I am in no rush to buy the shares at these levels on the back of the cash flow power alone as leverage remains a real concern and other smart home applications have security features too, making me cautious on the long-term prospects for a more "traditional" player in the field.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.