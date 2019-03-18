Resolute Forest Products: Cheap Stock, Bad Business

However, the company operates in a very challenging sector with negative ROIC and ROA over the past five years.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP) is trading at price levels that are about as close to “free” as you can get. The current P/E is 3, forward P/E is 4.5, and the EV/EBITDA ratio is only 1.7. Despite being dirt cheap RFP doesn’t look like a good fit for long term-investors (being this cheap it may bounce back a bit and could be attractive to short-term traders).

Commodity Business

The biggest negative is that RFP is mainly a producer of commodity products. From their 10-K:

In general, our products, other than tissue, are globally-traded commodities. The markets in which we compete are highly competitive and, aside from quality specifications to meet customer needs, including designations to globally recognized forest management and chain of custody standards, the production of our products, other than tissue, does not depend upon a proprietary process or formula. Pricing and the level of shipments of our products are influenced by the balance between supply and demand as affected by global economic conditions, changes in consumption and capacity, the level of customer and producer inventories, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Prices for our products have been and are likely to continue to be highly volatile.

Just about everything in that paragraph is the exact opposite of what investors want to hear. RFP discloses there is nothing the company can really do to differentiate their product from other competitors. Not only that, there are a lot of competitors out there. Also, there is nothing that the company can really do it influence demand for their products. Unlike a company like say Apple (AAPL) that can create a cool new device and spend money marketing it to consumers, RFP is at the mercy of outside forces and can’t control their own destiny.

Given all of these negatives it should be no surprise that RFP’s five year average ROA is negative at -3.42% and the five year average ROIC is also negative at -4.32%.

Over the past three years the company has generated $674M in operating cash flow offset by $568M in capital expenditures for about $35M in free cash flow on average. While the $568M in capital expenditures were offset somewhat by $362M in asset sales, most of the sales appear to be related to one-time plant closures and not ongoing operations. From the 10-K:

In 2018, we recorded a net gain on disposition of assets of $145 million, reflecting: the sale of the paper and pulp mill at Catawba for total cash consideration of $280 million (subject to final working capital adjustments), resulting in a net gain of $101 million; and the sale of the RBK pulp mill at Fairmont for total cash consideration of $62 million, resulting in a net gain of $40 million. This compares to a net gain on disposition of assets of $15 million recorded in 2017, including the sale of the assets of the permanently closed Mokpo paper mill for a cash consideration of $18 million, resulting in a net gain of $13 million.

Additionally, depreciation and amortization costs are running about $200M per year on average so the cash capital expenditure rate closely matches the accounting charges for depreciation and amortization.

One of the largest contributing factors to the company’s low level of cash flow appears to be their underfunded pension plan. The plan is underfunded by 9% to 23% depending on whether you use US GAAP or Quebec accounting standards (RFP is based in Canada).

Over the past three years the company has made pension contributions of $378M in total. The company is projecting to make payments of approximately $100M in 2019 and 2020 however the plan is still underfunded by $1.1B to $600M (again depending upon which accounting standards you use).

Additionally, the company has $849M of long term debt (including the current portion due within a year) which incurs interest expenses of $47M per year.

That means a significant chunk of the company’s cash flow is being eaten up by pension costs and interest payments.

Summary

Other then the stock being extremely cheap there aren’t many positives to point out for RFP. It’s a commodity manufacturer operating in an intensely competitive sector. Additionally, the company’s debt and underfunded pension plan will be priorities for cash flow in the near term (not counting the one time dividend from an asset sale). For short-term traders anything can happen at a share price this cheap but for long-term investors the dynamics of RFP’s business do not make it attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.