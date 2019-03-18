Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount

The balance sheet is a bit rough, and management is focused on strengthening it. Even with its current financial health, VG deserves a higher trading multiple.

VG is shifting away from the consumer segment to its business cloud segment (ie. One Vonage) and it should be valued based on potential earnings from this segment.

Investment Thesis

Over the past few years, Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) has shifted its focus (and resources) from the consumer segment to the business cloud segment (ie. One Vonage). Management believes the growth potential, as well as future profitability, are much more attractive in this market. Its business service revenues per customer have increased from $312 in 2016 to $358 in 2018, while its churn rate decreased from 1.3% to 1.1% over that same time period. Its acquisition of NewVoiceMedia (CCaaS) in 4Q18 highlights this initiative, as VG is now able to combine NewVoiceMedia with its CPaaS and UCaaS solutions to create a fully integrated platform. For more information regarding this acquisition and VG’s strategic initiatives, please review the recent IR presentation. The chart below highlights the transition VG is executing away from the consumer segment and toward its business cloud segment:

In its recent earnings conference call, management provided revenue guidance of ~$800mm in 2019 for its One Vonage segment and ~$1b of revenue in 2020. Because of this strategic transition, VG’s trading multiples should be rerated based on peers with similar business models and to reflect its growth potential in this $50b addressable market. Its worth noting that the balance sheet needs improvement, but management is focused on strengthening it over the next several quarters.

VG Trades At A Discount Relative To Peers

The chart above tracks the EV/fwd Rev multiple between VG and its fully integrated business cloud peers: 8x8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) and RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG). As shown above, VG trades at a meaningful discount and a rerating seems plausible. As of 3/13/19, VG traded at a 2.5x multiple, EGHT traded at a 4.6x multiple and RNG traded at a 9.8x multiple.

VG vs. EGHT – trading multiple

Though VG trades at a discount to EGHT, the discount should be quite minimal. EGHT has grown revenue at a 22% CAGR over the past three years (similar to VG), though at a substantially lower base as it recently reported ~$300mm of revenue as of FY 2018. EGHT’s balance sheet is relatively clean (as opposed to VG); however, it recently issued convertible debt which will muddy the waters a bit moving forward. Since EGHT’s balance sheet is a bit healthier but revenue levels lag VG materially, it seems reasonable for VG and EGHT to trade at a similar multiple: 4.5x EV/fwd Rev.

VG vs. RNG – trading multiple

RNG has executed its business cloud strategy tremendously well, as highlighted by its ability to grow revenue at a 30%+ CAGR over the past few years. Similar to VG, RNG anticipates $1b in revenue by 2020. As opposed to VG, RNG’s balance sheet is very strong, as net debt stands at -$200mm, as of FY 2018. Since RNG has proven success in its ability to execute and is backed by a strong balance sheet, RNG deserves a trading multiple much higher than VG. RNG’s EV/fwd Rev multiple is 9.8x, and it seems reasonable to value VG at a 50% discount to RNG: 4.9x EV/fwd Rev.

In averaging out the two calculated trading multiples above, VG should be rerated closer to an EV/fwd Rev multiple of 4.7x EV/fwd Rev.

Valuation

Even though its consumer business is on the decline, VG still anticipates this segment to provide meaningful cash flow for years to come. Therefore, a sum-of-the-parts calculation of intrinsic value seems appropriate for VG:

As presented above, VG has ~50% upside relative to its peers, based on a current stock price of $10/share. Obviously, there are several assumptions that can vary and ultimately affect VG’s intrinsic value, but it seems reasonable to conclude that VG trades at a material discount to its peers and any type of rerating can propel the stock higher.

Risks To Potential Upside

Balance sheet

One of the primary reasons that VG trades at a discount to its peers (and growth potential) is likely due to its debt load. Unfortunately, management expects its debt ratios to detract a bit after 1Q19 earnings, due to “seasonality, cash usage and working capital,” but it “expects to continue to pay down debt after that.” However, if management is unable to improve the health of the balance sheet, its rerating potential will evaporate.

Execution

Since the acquisition of NewVoiceMedia is relatively fresh, any missteps in VG’s ability to execute on the One Vonage initiative will have substantial consequences for shareholders.

Consumer Segment

As previously detailed, management is shifting resources away from this segment as it builds up One Vonage. If the consumer business contracts greater than management expects, then growth of its business segment could be impacted by the lack of available FCF the consumer segment generates.

Competition

If VG is unable to continue grabbing market share at its intended pace, then solvency issues could arise.

Conclusion

VG’s initiative to focus solely on its business cloud platform and reallocate resources away from the consumer segment should bode well for shareholders over time. It currently trades at a material discount from its peers, and this gap should be expected to narrow as VG continues to report solid growth in One Vonage. With industry tailwinds and a large addressable market, expect VG’s stock to outperform moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

